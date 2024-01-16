Get Your Fast and Fresh Lunch Today!
Sandwiches
- Grand Turkey
Smokey turkey breast, bacon, Gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, and thousand island dressing on a sweet brioche bread.$10.50
- Tuna Salad
Classic tuna salad on thick cut white bread.$7.95
- Chicken Salad
Served on a buttery croissant$7.95
- Roast Beef
Freshly sliced roast beef on wheat with cheddar, lettuce, onion, and your choice of sauce.$10.50
- Classic Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on wheat or white bread.$10.50
- Spicy Chicken
Sliced oven roasted chicken, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, with chiptole mayo, on your choice of bread.$10.50
- Ham and Cheese
Honey ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on wheat or white bread.$8.75
- Build Your Own
Don't see exactly what you want on the menu? Here's your space to create the perfect sandwich for you. Choose your bread, then choose two meats, one cheese, toppings, and sauce.$10.50
Salads
