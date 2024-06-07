Lune cafe 107 1st Avenue South
Dessert
Crepes
- Triple Chocolate Crepe
drizzled with milk, white, and dark chocolate$12.99
- Strawberry Crepe
drizzled with white chocolate and strawberry sauce, topped with sliced strawberries$12.99
- Flake Chocolate Crepe
drizzled with milk chocolate, topped with crumbled flake chocolate candy bar$12.99
- Kinder Bueno Crepe
drizzled with milk and white chocolate, topped with full size kinder bar$12.99
- Pistachio Crepe
drizzled with white chocolate and house made pistachio sauce, topped with pistachio crumbs$12.99
- Biscoff Lotus Crepe
drizzled with house made biscoff sauce, topped with biscoff cookie crumbs$12.99
- Oreo Crepe$12.99
Mini Pancakes
- Triple Chocolate Mini Pancakes
drizzled with milk, white, and dark chocolate$12.99
- Strawberry Mini Pancakes
drizzled with white chocolate and strawberry sauce, topped with sliced strawberries$12.99
- Flake Mini Pancakes
drizzled with milk chocolate, topped with flake chocolate candy bar crumbles$12.99
- Kinder Bueno Mini Pancakes
drizzled with milk and white chocolate, topped with full size kinder bar$12.99
- Pistachio Mini Pancakes
drizzled with white chocolate and house made pistachio sauce, topped with pistachio crumbs$12.99
- Biscoff Lotus Mini Pancakes
drizzled with house made biscoff sauce, topped with biscoff cookie crumbs$12.99
- Oreo Mini Pancakes$12.99
Waffles
- Triple Chocolate Waffles
drizzled with milk, white, and dark chocolate$14.99
- Strawberry Waffles
drizzled with white chocolate and strawberry sauce, topped with sliced strawberries$14.99
- Flake Waffles
drizzled with milk chocolate, topped with crumbled flake chocolate candy bar$14.99
- Kinder Bueno Waffles
drizzled with white and milk chocolate, topped with full size kinder bar$14.99
- Pistachio Waffles
drizzled with white chocolate and house made pistachio sauce, topped with pistachio crumbs$14.99
- Biscoff Lotus Waffles
drizzled with house made biscoff sauce, topped with biscoff cookie crumbs$14.99
- Oreo Waffles$14.99
Pastries
- Croissant$5.00
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00
- Almond Pinwheel$5.00
- Dill Scone$5.00
- Chocolate Muffin$5.00
- Marble Cake$5.00
- Morning Roll$5.00
- Blueberry Scone$5.00
- Vegan Raspberry Scone$5.00
- Orange Hazelnut Pinwheel$5.00
- Spinach and Cheese Bun$5.00
- Banana Nut Muffin$5.00
- Baklava$3.00
- Cookie Olivia Choc Chip$3.00
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00
- Day Old$1.00
- Pistachio Burma$5.00
- Pistachio Croissant$6.00
Special Desserts
- Lune Sushi
crepe rolled with strawberries and a banana, cut into sushi pieces and topped with milk chocolate$13.99
- Lune Fettuccini
crepe cut into fettuccini noodles, drizzled with milk and white chocolate and topped with sliced banana$15.99
- Lune burrito
Crepe rolled with eclairs, topped with your choice of flavors$15.99
- Lune Skewers
Mini pancakes interchangeably layered with fruits and topped with our special milk chocolate$14.99
- 4 Seasons Waffle
4 flavors topping our thick and crispy waffle representing the 4 seasons (Biscoff, Oreo, Pistachio, and Strawberry)$15.99
- Fruit Burrito
A blend of fruits (Strawberries, Banana, Kiwi, and Pineapple) stuffed in a thin and delicate crepe topped with Nutella and garnish of pistachio crumbs$16.99
- Chocolate Strawberries$6.99
Drinks
Smoothies
- Miami Vice
Blend of Coconut, Pineapple, and Yogurt$6.99
- Hawaii Sunset
Blend of Mango , peach and pineapple$6.99
- Bay Breeze
Blend of Mango, Strawberry, & Pomegranate$6.99
- Berry Bliss
Blend of Yogurt, Berries, & Strawberries$6.99
- P.B. no J.
Peanut butter, Banana, Mango, & Yogurt$6.99
- Lemon Mint Infusion
Blend of Lemon & Mint$6.99
Milkshakes
Lune Glows
Signature
Coolers
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Ranch Chicken
Buffalo grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, pickles, pepper jack & ranch on sourdough hoagie. Served with side salad$14.99
- Tuna Melt
tuna, chipotle mayo, green peppers, olives, onions, and lettuce on ciabatta$14.99
- Lune's Caprese
fresh mozzerella, tomato, pesto, and spring mix on ciabatta$14.99
- Pastrami Perfection
Pastrami, lettuce, pickles, mustard & chipotle mayo on ciabatta$14.99
- Smoked Turkey Pesto
sliced smoked turkey, tomato, arugula, provolone, and pesto on sourdough hoagie$14.99
- Cheesy Chipotle Chicken
grilled chicken breast, tomato, paper jack, avocado, and chipotle mayo on sourdough hoagie$14.99
- Lox Toast
Cream cheese, Salmon, Arugula, Red onion, lemon & Capers$11.99
- Lune's Grilled Cheese
cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese$8.99
- Avocado Addiction
smashed avocado, feta cheese, crushed red pepper flakes, and cherry tomato$9.99
- Eggplant Delight
eggplant spread, arugula, olives, cherry tomatoes & Walnuts.$9.99
- Strawberry Heaven
cream cheese, strawberries, honey, and mint$5.99
- Avo Truffle Burrata$11.99