Lune Togo
Dessert
Mini Pancakes
- Triple Chocolate Mini Pancakes$11.99
drizzled with milk, white, and dark chocolate
- Strawberry Mini Pancakes$11.99
drizzled with white chocolate and strawberry sauce, topped with sliced strawberries
- Flake Mini Pancakes$11.99
drizzled with milk chocolate, topped with flake chocolate candy bar crumbles
- Kinder Bueno Mini Pancakes$11.99
drizzled with milk and white chocolate, topped with full size kinder bar
- Pistachio Mini Pancakes$11.99
drizzled with white chocolate and house made pistachio sauce, topped with pistachio crumbs
- Biscoff Lotus Mini Pancakes$11.99
drizzled with house made biscoff sauce, topped with biscoff cookie crumbs
- Oreo Mini Pancakes$11.99
Special Desserts
- Lune Sushi$12.99
crepe rolled with strawberries and a banana, cut into sushi pieces and topped with milk chocolate
- Lune Fettuccini$12.99
crepe cut into fettuccini noodles, drizzled with milk and white chocolate and topped with sliced banana
- Lune burrito$14.99
Crepe rolled with eclairs, topped with your choice of flavors
Drinks
Smoothies
- Miami Vice$6.50
Layered Avocado, Strawberry, & Mango
- Hawaii Sunset$6.50
Blend of Mango , peach and pineapple
- Bay Breeze$6.50
Blend of Mango, Strawberry, & Pomegranate
- Berry Bliss$6.50
Blend of Yogurt, Berries, & Strawberries
- P.B. no J.$6.50
Peanut butter, Banana, Mango, & Yogurt
- Lemon Mint Infusion$6.50
Blend of Lemon & Mint