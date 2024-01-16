Lupes Cantina
FOOD MENU
For the Table
- BELLY BITES$16.00
"Breaded calamari steak strips. Topped with jalapeño wheels, queso fresco, and chipotle aioli."
- CEVICHE FRESCO
"Choice of fresh seafood marinated in fresh lime juice. Served with fresh plantain chips and agua chile salsa. "
- GUACAMOLE K$13.00
- GUAJILLO SHRIMP$14.00
- LOADED NACHOS$12.00
- PULPO ALA PARILLA$21.00
"Spanish grilled octopus sautèed in guajillo oil sauce, served over baby organic greens, tossed with champagne vinaigrette dressing, cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes. "
- RIBEYE SKEWERS$21.00
- ROASTED CAULIFLOWER$14.00
- SPICY AHI TOSTADA$14.00
Seasonal sashimi quality fish, watermelon, avocado, cucumber, serrano and citrus aguachile
- TAQUERIA$16.00
"Four of our famous mini street-style tacos served with green & red salsa."
- Taqueria All Steak$20.00
- TAQUITOS AL GUSTO$14.00
manchego cheese rolled in corn tortillas served crispy over greens, salsa topped with crema, guacamole. choice: pork chile or beef chile rojo
- TRUCHA AHUMADA DIP$16.00
Mexican shrimp stuffed with a creamy garlic herb filing wrapped with crispy corn tortilla. Served with roasted pepper aioli & cilantro sauce.
Lechuga and Soups
- Lupe's BOWL$13.00
Organic chopped kale, frijoles de la olla, rice, aioli, guacamole, pico, queso, roasted peppers
- Lupe's Salmon Salad$26.00
organic kale, fresh berries, organic cherry tomatoes, queso, peach, organic agave azul vinaigrette
- Chicken Pozole$8.00
- MERCADO$13.00
chopped lettuce, roasted corn, pepitas, tomato, onions, cucumbers, jicama, radishes, queso, cilantro dressing. options chicken, carnitas or steak.
- La caesar salad$14.00
carnitas taco, chicken enchilada, rice and beans
- Squash Cup$8.00
Clasicos
Platos de la casa
- CAMARONES Al GUSTO$23.00
"Jumbo Mexican prawns, sautèed with your choice of sauce. Served with charro beans and Veracruz white rice. "
- CHILE ROJO$26.00
"Slow-braised prime short ribs in our red roasted chile and beer sauce. Served with Veracruz white rice and a choice of tortillas. "
- CHILE VERDE$22.00
"Slow-cooked pork in our chef's special tomatillo sauce. Served with Veracruz white rice, onion- cilantro, and a choice of tortillas."
- Enchiladas De Camaron$24.00
lobster and shrimp sauteed with roasted onions & peppers, garlic butter sauce, cheese. Topped with roasted tomato cream sauce, avocado. Served with white rice.
- Pescado ala tomatillo$36.00
"Pan seared Chilean sea bass with chef's chile de arbol crema sauce. Served over Veracruz white rice and sautèed organic baby vegetables."
- Las CARNITAS$21.00
"Chef's ""famous"" all natural Mexican braised pork. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, salsa cruda, and choice of tortillas."
- POLLO ALA TOMATILLO$23.00
"All natural chicken breast, served with a grilled cheese chile relleno, white rice, avocado fan, topped with choice of sauce."
- RANCHERO
"Sautèed peppers and onions, sour cream, guacamole, rice, refried beans & choice of tortillas."
- Taco & Enchilada$16.00
- TACOS DE PESCADO$19.00
"Fresh blackened Mahi-Mahi in yellow corn tortillas, chipotle aioli, mango relish , shredded greens & avocado. Served with Veracruz white rice and frijoles de la olla."
- LA TAMPIQUENA$38.00
"14oz bone-in NY served with chorizo mashed potatoes, salsa morita & sautéed organic baby vegetables."
- Pollo con mole$25.00
- Asada and Hongos$38.00
- Relleno de mariscos$21.00
- Mar y Tierra$44.00
- Pescado Zarandeado$42.00
- Callos de acha$34.00
Vegetarian Menu
- AVOCADO TACOS$16.00
"Three mini corn tortillas filled with a layer of black bean pureé, sauteêd spinach-epazote, hass avocado, raspberry, pickled onion. Served with white rice."
- AZTEC QUESADILLA$17.00
"Two hand-made corn tortillas, filled with crispy melted cheese, salsa ""troka"", sauteéd veggies. Served with olla beans & white rice."
- VEGETARIAN CHILE RELLENOS$18.00
"Two stuffed cheese chile rellenos, topped with red salsa and pico. Served with olla beans & white rice."
- VEGGIE FAJITAS$20.00
"Sauteéd peppers and onions, sour cream, guacamole, white rice, olla beans. Served with hand-made corn tortillas."
- GRILLED ROMAINE SALAD$14.00
"Fresh grilled romaine heart served with cilantro pepita dressing, roasted corn, roasted pepitas, pico & queso fresco."
- GUACAMOLE$13.00
Made fresh daily! served with plantains & home-made chips.
- JALAPEŃO SOUP$14.00
Award wining jalapeño cream soup.
- SPINACH ENCHILADAS$17.00
"Two enchiladas filled with sauteéd spinach-veggies, topped with chile arbol crema sauce, hass avocado, pico & sour cream. Served with olla beans & white rice."
- VEGGIE BOWL$20.00
"Organic mixed greens, frijoles de la olla, white rice, chipotle aioli, guacamole, pico, queso fresco. Topped with organic zuchinni, squash, & grilled peppers."
- VEGGIE BURRITO$17.00
"Large flour tortilla filled with veggies, cheese, guacamole, pico, salsa verde, white rice, olla beans, served wet."
Kids Menu
- KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$8.00
Served with rice, beans or papas.
- KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA$8.00
Served with rice, beans or papas.
- CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
served with rice, beans or papas.
- KIDS NY STEAK$15.00
5oz NY steak, served with papas.
- KIDS SALMON$15.00
5oz scottish salmon, served with rice.
- KIDS TACO COMBO$10.00
"one taco, served with cheese, choice of meats, rice & beans. carnitas, chicken or NY steak."
Desserts
Off The Menu Items
Sides
- Side of Corn Tortillas$2.00
- Side of Flour Tortillas$2.00
- Side of Beans 4oz$4.00
- Side Rice$4.00
- Side Frijoles Charros$5.00
- Side of Chorizo mashed potatoes.$8.00
- Side Cheese$1.50
- Side Sour Cream$1.50
- Side Guacamole 2oz$3.50
- Side of Salsa$2.00
- Side of Chiles Torreados$6.00
- Side of French Fries$5.00
- Side of Sautéed Veggies$5.00
- Side Fruit$5.00
- Side Plantain Chips$4.50
- Side Bacon$4.00
- Side Hash Browns$4.00
- Side Sausage$4.00
- Togo side beans 12oz$10.00
- Togo side Rice 12oz$10.00
- Togo Fresh Salsa 12oz$12.00
- Togo Chips Lg Bag$10.00
Breakfast
- Marena Chilaquiles$16.00
"choice ofred or green salsa crispy tortillas, sour cream, pico, guacamole, eggs your way."
- Carnitas & Eggs$19.00
"Famous carnitas, eggs your way, pinto beans, pico, ranchera sauce & cheese. Served with abuelitas potatoes, avocado fan."
- Chile Verde Omelet$16.00
Choice of 4 toppings. Choice of fruit or home-made hash browns.
- Marena Skillet$22.00
"Two eggs your way, bacon, chorizo, sausage,roasted onion & pasilla peppers, pico, homemade hash browns,ranchera sauce, black beans, cheese, sour cream & avocado. "
- Sopes Benendicts$17.00
"Crispy home-made pinched dough, black beans, poached eggs, chipotle hollandaise sauce & choice fresh fruit or hash browns."
- El Americano$16.00
"Two eggs your way, home-made hash browns, french toast. Served with bacon and sausage."
- Breakfast Burrito$16.00
"Scrambled eggs, chorizo, sausage, bacon, home-made hash browns,ranchera salsa, cheese,roasted onion & pasilla peppers, and avocado."
- Avocado Toast & Bacon$16.00
"Wheat bread, arugula salad, eggs your way, guajillo chile oil, apple wood bacon."
- Tres Leches French Toast$14.00
Fresh berries, bacon or sausage.
- Huevos Rancheros$16.00
"Two crispy corn tortillas, eggs your way, black beans, cheese,ranchera sauce, guacamole, sour cream & pico."
- Buffet Adult$35.00
- Buffet Child$20.00
DRINK MENU
Beverages
Margaritas
- Lupe's MARGARITA$11.00
- CADILLAC$17.00
- CHICA FRESA$16.00
- Lupe's Colada$14.00
- El Matador$15.00
- HERMOSA$15.00
- LA SANDIA$15.00
- Mango Margarita$13.00
- MEZCALITA$12.00
- SEÑORA EN AZUL$14.00
- SMOKEY TAMARINDO$14.00
- Strawberry Margarita$13.00
- Violeta$15.00
- Paloma HERMOSA$13.00
- FLIGHT MARGARITA$26.00
- Pepino y limon$14.00
- Teremana Cadilac$18.00
De La Casa
Beer
- Michelob Ultra Draft$7.00
- Bud Light$7.00
- Corona$7.00
- House Blonde$7.00
- House IPA Draft$7.00
- Lagunitas IPA$7.00
- Modelo Special Draft$7.00
- Negra Modelo Draft$7.00
- Pacifico Draft$7.00
- XX Amber$7.00
- Corona Extra$7.00
- Corona Premier$7.00
- Heineken 0.0$7.00
- Stella$7.00
- XX Lager$7.00
- Nutrl Seltzer$7.00
- Coors light$7.00
- Michelob Ultra$7.00
- Miller Lite$7.00
- Blue Moon$7.00
- Sam Adams$7.00
- Mango Cart$7.00
- Modelo bottle$7.00
- Bohemia$7.00
- Estrella Jalisco$7.00
Wine
- GLS Poema$9.00
- BTL Poema$32.00
- GLS The Beach Rose$12.00
- BTL The Beach Rose$44.00
- GLS Gigi$12.00
- BTL Gigi$44.00
- GLS El Caporal 2017$12.00
- BTL El Caporal 2017$44.00
- BTL Cardenal$68.00
- GLS House Cab$9.00
- GLS Terrazas Reserva$12.00
- GLS Dierberg$18.00
- GLS Pinot Noir$9.00
- BTL Austin Hope$82.00
- BTL House Cab$32.00
- BTL Terrazas Reserva$42.00
- BTL Orin Swift 8 Years$72.00
- BTL Dierberg$68.00
- BTL Pinot Noir$32.00
- GLS House Chard$9.00
- GLS Matua$10.00
- GLS Santa Margherita$16.00
- GLS Sonoma Cutter$14.00
- GLS Star Lane$14.00
- BTL House Chard$32.00
- BTL Matua$38.00
- BTL Santa Margherita$62.00
- BTL Sonoma Cutter$48.00
- BTL Star Lane$52.00
Cocktails
Liquor
- Astral$12.00+
- Casa Noble$14.00+
- Casamigos$14.00+
- Cazadores$13.00+
- Chinaco$12.00+
- Cincoro$22.00+
- Corralejo$12.00+
- Don Julio$13.00+
- El Tesoro$12.00+
- Herradura$13.00+
- Hornitos$11.00+
- Jimador$13.00+
- Lobos$14.00+
- Mandala$18.00+
- Patron$13.00+
- Siete Leguas$12.00+
- SOTOL$12.00+
- HOUSE SILVER$8.00
- LOS ARANGO Reposado$15.00
- LOS ARANGO AÑEJO$17.00
- CRISTIANO SILVER$20.00
- CRISTIANO REPOSADO$30.00
- CRISTIANO AÑEJO$42.00
- CLASE AZUL SILVER$22.00
- ULTRA PREMIUM GOLD CLASE AZUL$52.00
- CLASE AZUL REPO$32.00
- GHOST SILVER$12.00
- CLASE AZUL MEZCAL$25.00
- 1942 ANEJO$42.00
- 1942 ROSADO REPOSADO$32.00
- 1942 PRIMAVERA REPOSADO$30.00
- CRISTIANO EXTRA ANEJO$50.00
- CASA AMIGOS MEZCAL$25.00
- VOLCAN BLANCO$12.00
- VOLCAN REPO$14.00
- VOLCAN ANEJO$17.00
- Volcan GOLD$36.00
- Clase azul mezcal guerrero$67.00
- Clase azul mezcal Durango$57.00
- Belvedere$10.00
- Absolute$10.00
- Absolute Mandarin$10.00
- Beefeater$9.00
- Cosmo Martini$12.00
- Bombay$10.00
- Bombay Saphire$12.00
- Brokers$10.00
- Chopin Vodka$12.00
- Ciroc Vodka$12.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Henderson$11.00
- Hendricks$11.00
- House Gin$8.00
- House Vodka$8.00
- Ketel One$11.00
- Options$12.00
- Skyy$9.00
- Smirnoff$9.00
- Stoli$10.00
- Tanquerray$9.00
- Titos$10.00
- TEELING WHISKEY$13.00
- WOODENVILLE Rye$15.00
- Highwest Renderous Rye$17.00
- MAKERS MARK$14.00
- GEORGE DICKET SOUR MARSH$18.00
- Red Breast 21yr$29.00
- George Dickel Bourbon$13.00
- George Dickel Rye$18.00
- Macallan 12yr$17.00
- Macallan15yr$39.00
- Macallan 18yr$57.00
- Glenlivet 12yr$13.00
- Glenlivet 14yr$18.00
- Glenlivet 18yr$29.00
- Hibiki Harmony$13.00
- Hibiki Suntori$27.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$15.00
- Blue Label JW$35.00
- Booker's$14.00
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- ELIJAH CRAIG Rye$13.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$11.00
- Canadian Club$9.00
- Chevas Regal$13.00
- Crown Royal$11.00
- Dalmore 12yr$16.00
- Dewars$12.00
- Fireball$8.00
- Four Roses$12.00
- Gentleman Jack$13.00
- Glenfiddich$15.00
- Glenlivet$12.00
- House Whiskey$8.00
- J&B$11.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Jameson$10.50
- Jameson Black Barrel$11.00
- Jameson Caskmate$10.00
- JOHNNY WALKER RED LABEL$13.00
- Johnny Walker BLK$15.00
- Knob Creek$13.00
- Knob Creeek Rye$15.00
- Laphroaig$15.00
- Pendleton Canadian$11.00
- Remy Martin$15.00
- Ritten House$9.00
- Seagrams 7$9.00
- Suntory$14.00
- Templeton Rye$15.50
- Tullamore Dew$11.00
- Pappy Van Winkle$45.00
- VO Seagrams$9.00
- Whistle Pig$11.00
- WP 12$16.00
- EVAN WILLIAMS$14.00
- HENNESSY$15.00
- COURVOISIER$17.00
- OBAN 14yr$26.00
- 400 Conejos Espadin-Tobola$17.00
- 400 Conejos joven$13.00
- Casamigos joven$18.00
- ClaseAzul Durango añejo$57.00
- ClaseAzul Guerrero añejo$67.00
- Illegal Anejo$29.00
- Illegal espadin$18.00
- Illegal joven$14.00
- LosJavis Reposado$16.00
- LosJavis Tobala$29.00
- VICTORIOSO$16.00
- Union Mezcal Joven$13.00
- Union Mezcal Viejo$18.00
- Xisco's Mezcal Taster$30.00
- 1800 MILLENNIUM añejo$22.00
- CLASEAZUL GOLD añejo$57.00
- CLASEAZUL reposado$32.00
- DON JULIO 1942 extra añejo$42.00
- DON JULIO 70 añejo$26.00
- HERRADURALEGEND añejo$32.00
- HORNITOSBLACKBARREL añejo$19.00
- MANDALA Extra añejo$46.00
- RESERVE DELAFAMILIA extra añejo$36.00
- SELECCION SUPREMA extra añejo$52.00
- Bacardi Mango chile$9.00
- Bacardi Silver$9.00
- Baileys$9.00
- Captain Morgan$9.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Godiva$9.00
- House Rum$8.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Malibu$9.00
- Myers$9.00
- Southourn Comfort$9.00
- Crema De cacao$8.00
- Midori$9.00
- Gran Manier$10.00
- Tanqueray$10.00
- Hendricks$14.00
- Bombay Sapphire$12.00
- Beefeater$10.00