Lustig 3273 Helms Ave
Dinner
The More The Merrier
- Hamachi Jalapeño$18.00
Green apple, pickled wasabi, pommery mustard, lime, and avocado
- Steak Tartar "Paprikash"$21.00
With quail egg, grilled asparagus, and sourdough
- Extra Bread$2.50
assorted sourdoughs, spreads
- Chicken Liver Profiteroles$16.00
Dark chocolate and Riesling
- Threesome Upcharge$8.00
Dark chocolate and white port wine
- Tuna Cannoli$11.00Out of stock
Tomato salsa, soy braised onions, avocado, and cucumber
- Beet Salad$18.00
Vanilla goats cheese, pomegranate, hazelnut, and brussel sprout leaves
- Bierbeisl House Salad$25.00
Crispy pork belly, corn, pumpkin seed oil, radish, and pepper salsa
- Ceasar Salad$23.00
Marinated trout caviar, bitter greens, parmesan crisps, and herbs
- Butternut Squash Soup$15.00
Pumpkin seed pesto and gruyere cheese crostini
- Fries
- Grilled Broccolini$16.00
Goulash sauce, whipped burrata, almonds, lemon, and focaccia
- Brotzeit$12.00
assorted sourdoughs, spreads
Don't Stop Me Now
- Beef Cheek "Sauerbraten"$40.00
Rosemary spaetzle, vichy carrots, and crispy onions
- Wiener Schnitzel$42.00
Pee wee potatoes, shishito peppers, and cranberry yuzu chutney
- Chicken Airline$34.00
Asparagus aglio e olio, cranberry beans, pine nuts, and lemon jus
- Baramundi$38.00
Heirloom beets, fennel, orange, salsa Verde, and sunchoke
- + Truffle$15.00
assorted sourdoughs, spreads
- Wagyu NY Striploin$75.00
Truffled potato salad, gherkins, crispy potato, broccolini, and truffle jus
From the Pizza Family Tree
- Croque Monsieur$20.00
Buffalo mozzarella, broccolini, corn, and crème fraiche
- Raclette Pizza$24.00
Braised radicchio, potato confit, and pickled vegetables
- + Jamon$30.00
- Merguez Sausage Pizza$26.00
Lamb sausage, rapini, tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, and black garlic
- Ratatouille Pizza$21.00
Peperonata, zucchini, eggplant, mozzarella, pesto, olive, and parmesan
- + Truffle$15.00
assorted sourdoughs, spreads
For That Other Stomach
- Strudel Cigars$16.00
3 scoops of sorbet
- Kaiserschmarrn$21.00
With warm huckleberry compote and powder sugar
- Squash Cremeux$13.00
With apple cigars and vanilla sauce
- Panna Cotta$12.00
With white chocolate, coconut, and tropical fruits
- Vegan Panna Cotta$12.00
With white chocolate, coconut, and tropical fruits
- "Mille Feuille"$15.00
Gingerbread, poached pear, and Bavarian crème
- Icecream & Sorbet Trio$12.00
3 scoops of sorbet
- Icecream & Sorbet Scoop$4.00
3 scoops of sorbet
- Birthday Dessert
3 scoops of sorbet
- + Truffle$15.00
assorted sourdoughs, spreads
- Styrian Affogato$10.00
With white chocolate, coconut, and tropical fruits
- Gluhwein$16.00
- Lustig Nitro Martini$18.00
Side Dishes
We Found the Lost Bean
- Single Espresso$4.00
- Double Espresso$6.00
- Cappuccino$6.50
- Café Lustig - Chantilly$8.00
- Café Lustig - Tonka$8.00
- Drip Coffee - Regular$4.00
- Drip Coffee - Decaf$4.00
- Mocha$7.00
- Latte$6.00
- Americano$4.00
- Cortado$5.50
- Hot Chocolate$6.00
- Single Origin Special$3.00
- Chai Latte$5.00
- Mammoth Mocha$15.00
- Honey$2.00
- Coffee Cookie$4.00
Tea Bags
Late Night
Late Night - Never Too Late for This
- Philly Cheese Steak Bites$19.00
Braised beef cheeks, crispy shallots, and truffle pecorino
- Käsekrainer$14.00
Swiss cheese infused sausage, horseradish, mustard, and pretzel
- Schnitz & Chips$24.00
Chicken schnitzel bites, French fries, and spiced ketchup
- Chicken Liver Profiteroles$16.00
Dark chocolate and Riesling
- Braised Short Rib Goulash Tacos$16.00
2 pieces. Sour cream and sweet peppers salsa
- Butternut Squash Soup$15.00
Pumpkin seed pesto and gruyere cheese crostini
- French Fries "Caesar Style"$14.00
Parmesan, marinated trout caviar, and Parmesan flakes
- Crispy Pork Belly$17.00
Green apple, wasabi, lime-mustard vinaigrette, and fennel
- Vegetarian Goulash Bowl$14.00
Seasonal market vegetables and homemade sourdough
Drinks
Cocktail Menu Lustig
- Obligatory Spritz$14.00
- Low Fashion$14.00
- Margaritish$19.00
- Ti-Car$19.00
- Jungle Bird(s aren't real)$19.00
- Das Penizilin$19.00
- Yellow Medicine$18.00Out of stock
- Pimm's Milk Punch$19.00
- Celery$19.00
- Boulevardier$20.00
- Wood Paneled Rec Room$20.00
- Alt Fashiohned$20.00
- Velvet Paintings$20.00
- The Joyride$24.00
- Penultima$24.00
Non Alcoholic
Highlands Tequila
Whiskies
Scotch
Eau De Vie
Wine Glass
Sparkling BTG
White Wine BTG
- GLS Bruno by Karthäuserhof, Riesling$16.00
- GLS Eder, Gemischter Satz$14.00
- GLS Hans Wirsching, Silvaner$21.00
- GLS Zahel, Orange Traube$18.00
- GLS Edlinger, Grüner Veltliner$15.00
- GLS Setzer, Roter Veltliner$20.00
- GLS Prieler, Chardonnay$19.00
- GLS Beurer, Trollinger+ Rosé$17.00
- BTL Bruno by Karthäuserhof, Riesling$80.00
- BTL Eder, Gemischter Satz$70.00
- BTL Hans Wirsching, Silvaner$110.00
- BTL Zahel, Orange Traube$90.00
- BTL Edlinger, Grüner Veltliner$75.00
- BTL Setzler, Roter Veltliner$100.00
- BTL Prieler, Chardonnay$95.00
- BTL Beurer, Trollinger+ Rosé$85.00
- Wine Corkage$45.00
Red Wine BTG
- GLS Rosi Schuster, Chilled Sankt Laurent$16.00
- GLS Johanneshof Reinisch, Pinot Noir$18.00
- GLS Moric, Blaufränkisch 2020$20.00
- GLS Kerniger, Zweigelt “100 Days”$21.00
- BTL Rosi Schuster, Chilled Sankt Laurent$80.00
- BTL Johanneshof Reinisch, Pinot Noir$90.00
- BTL Moric, Blaufränkisch 2020$100.00
- BTL Kerniger, Zweigelt “100 Days”$110.00
Sweet Wine BTG
Wine Flight
Wine Bottles
Austria
- BTL Alzinger Riesling Federspiel Dürnsteiner$78.00
- BTL Barbara Öhlzelt Riesling Kogelberg$110.00
- BTL Bründlmayer Sekt Brut Rosé$120.00
- BTL Grabenwerkstatt Grüner Veltliner Wachauwerk$74.00
- BTL Kolfolk ‘Whole Bunch’ Blaufränkisch$89.00
- BTL Nikolaihof Riesling Federspiel Vom Stein$99.00
- BTL Johannes Reinisch St. Laurent Holzspur$95.00
- BTL Sonntag Geschlossen Grüner Veltliner$98.00
- BTL Zahel Gemischter Satz Goldberg Maurerberg$105.00
- BTL Zahel Grüner Veltliner$60.00
- BTL Moric Blaufraenkisch Reserve 2013$100.00
Germany
- BTL Enderle & Moll Skin Contact Grauburgunder$78.00
- BTL Enderle & Moll Pinot Noir “Liason”$84.00
- BTL Eva Fricke Dry Riesling$76.00
- BTL Fritz Mueller Semi Sparkling$48.00
- BTL Haart Riesling Spätlese Goldtröpfchen$113.00
- BTL Hermann Ludes Riesling "Gackes Unten”$75.00
- BTL J.B. Becker Riesling Auslese Trocken Oberberg$120.00
- BTL Karthäuserhof Dry Riesling Schieferkristall$74.00
- BTL Meyer Näkel Pinot Noir “Blue Slate”$176.00
- BTL Mönchhof Off-Dry Riesling Estate$58.00
- BTL Ökonomierat Rebholz Riesling Sekt$100.00
- BTL Ökonomierat Rebholz Muskateller$78.00
- BTL Peter Lauer Riesling “Fass 7”$96.00
- BTL Salwey Chardonnay Oberrotweil$99.00
- BTL Schäfer Fröhlich Dry Riesling Vulkangestein$89.00
- BTL Schnaitmann Trollinger “Old Vines”$60.00
Hungary, Slovenia & Italy
- BTL Apátsági Pince, Hárslevelű$57.00
- BTL Ar.Pe.Pe., Valtellina Superiore Sassella Stella Retica$115.00
- BTL Batič, Cabernet Franc$84.00
- BTL Karner Gábor & Fanni, Kékfrankos ‘Otthon#1’$98.00
- BTL Marko Fon, Malvazija$111.00
- BTL Mirco Gianrolli, Sparkling Lambrusco$54.00
- BTL Venica & Venica Orso, Cabernet-Merlot$76.00