Skip to Main content
Lutra Cafe and Bakery
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Joy in every bun and bite
Lutra Cafe and Bakery Cocoa Cinnamon (Hillsborough St. Location Pickups)
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Two Pack of Buns
Four Pack of Buns
Six Pack of Buns
Lutra Sticker
Two Pack of Buns
Pick 2
$14.00
Four Pack of Buns
Pick 4
$28.00
Six Pack of Buns
Pick 6
$42.00
Lutra Sticker
Lutra Sticker
$1.00
3" Circular Lutra Sticker
Lutra Cafe and Bakery Location and Ordering Hours
(919) 948-8089
509 Mallard Ave, Durham, NC 27701
Closed
• Opens Friday at 7AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement