Luva's Kitchen
pizza
Our thin crunchy crust home-made pizza, with our very special tomato sauce with a fussion of mexican toppings.
- Birria pizza$19.00
12 inch personal pay, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, our delicious birria, raw onion and cilantro with consomé on the side.
- Mexican pizza$19.00
12 inch personal pay, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, black beans, chorizo, raw onion, jalapenos and cilantro.
- Alambre Pizza$19.00
12 inch personal pay, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, a delicious mix of asada and al pastor with grilled onion and green pepper, topped with cilantro
- Veggie pizza$18.00
12 inch personal pay, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, a mix of vegetables, onion, peppers, cauliflower and garlic sauce, topped with raw onion and cilantro
- Pizza al Pastor$19.00
12 inch personal pay, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese topped with al pastor, grilled onion and pineapple, raw onion and cilantro.
- Plain Pizza$10.00
12 inch personal pay, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Tacos
Luva's Kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(908) 228-5533
Closed • Opens Monday at 6PM