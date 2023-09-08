Luxe Bistro & Bar 6118 93rd St
APPETIZERS
FRIED CALAMARI
Tossed in fresh Italian herbs, lemon, olive oil and accompanied by a citrus chimichurri aioli.
SHRIMP TEMUPRA
Crispy Tiger shrimp in a Lager Tempura batter, served with sweet chili mild spicy aioli and micro cilantro.
SLIDERS
PAT LA FRIEDA (2OZ) PATTIES TOPPED WITH SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESE, SMOKED CHIPOTLE-MAYO IN A MINI BRIOCHE.
WINGS
Party size wings tossed in choice of; Classic Buffalo. Barbecue. Sweet garlic. Lemon pepper dry rub.
MUSSELS
Blue mussels in a toasted garlic white wine, fennel and heirloom cherry tomato sauce.
OCTOPUS
Spanish Octopus in a Chili lime, soy sauce.
QUESADILLA
Served with pico de gallo, sour cream And guacamole.
TACOS
SANDWHICHES
Grilled or crispy chicken
Grilled or breaded breast of chicken. Lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch dressing, jicama slaw.
Philly cheesesteak
Grilled steak, caramelized onions, melted cheddar.
Italiano
Fresh Mozarella, tomatoes, fresh basil pesto mayo.
Buffalo chicken
Buffalo chicken. Lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch dressing, jicama slaw.
Luxe bistro Burger
8oz American Angus beef, white Cheddar, bacon jam, lettuce,tomatoes, A1 mayonnaise in a brioche bun. served with french fries
WRAPS
PASTA
Lobster Mac
Fresh Lobster and Macaroni in a Manchego, Fontina, Smoked Gouda cheese and toasted garlic butter sauce.
Shrimp Pasta
Fresh tagliatelle pasta, zucchini and yellow squash In a cream sauce and grilled jumbo shrimp.
Seafood pasta
Lobster, Tiger shrimp, calamari and blue mussels in a toasted garlic Tito's vodka sauce served over a bed of tagliatelle pasta.
Plain
PIZZA
SALAD
MAIN
STEAK FRITES
(10oz) Pat La Frieda outside Skirt steak marinated in herbs de Provence and butter chimichurri sauce, served with Parmesan truffle fries.
CHICKEN
Pan seared organic half frenched chicken. herbs de Provence. rainbow carrots, fingerling potatoes.
SALMON
Pan seared salmon fillet, grilled asparagus, creme fraiche garlic purée de pommes, chimichurri sauce.
SURF & TURF
(10oz) Pat La Frieda outside Skirt steak marinated in herbs de Provence and butter chimichurri sauce and grilled shrimp. served with Parmesan truffle fries.