APPETIZERS

FRIED CALAMARI

$15.00

Tossed in fresh Italian herbs, lemon, olive oil and accompanied by a citrus chimichurri aioli.

SHRIMP TEMUPRA

$15.00

Crispy Tiger shrimp in a Lager Tempura batter, served with sweet chili mild spicy aioli and micro cilantro.

SLIDERS

$14.00

PAT LA FRIEDA (2OZ) PATTIES TOPPED WITH SHARP CHEDDAR CHEESE, SMOKED CHIPOTLE-MAYO IN A MINI BRIOCHE.

WINGS

$14.00

Party size wings tossed in choice of; Classic Buffalo. Barbecue. Sweet garlic. Lemon pepper dry rub.

MUSSELS

$18.00

Blue mussels in a toasted garlic white wine, fennel and heirloom cherry tomato sauce.

OCTOPUS

$18.00Out of stock

Spanish Octopus in a Chili lime, soy sauce.

QUESADILLA

$12.00

Served with pico de gallo, sour cream And guacamole.

TACOS

Served with pico de gallo

CHICKEN

$9.99

SKIRT STEAK

$10.99

TIGER SHRIMP

$11.99

SANDWHICHES

Grilled or crispy chicken

$14.00

Grilled or breaded breast of chicken. Lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch dressing, jicama slaw.

Philly cheesesteak

$15.00

Grilled steak, caramelized onions, melted cheddar.

Italiano

$15.00

Fresh Mozarella, tomatoes, fresh basil pesto mayo.

Buffalo chicken

$15.00

Buffalo chicken. Lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch dressing, jicama slaw.

Luxe bistro Burger

$16.00

8oz American Angus beef, white Cheddar, bacon jam, lettuce,tomatoes, A1 mayonnaise in a brioche bun. served with french fries

WRAPS

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Grilled or crispy chicken breast, baby Kale, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing.

Mexicana

$14.00

Grilled chicken or beef, chipotle mayo, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, chihuahua cheese. jicama slaw.

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Tuna salad , white cheddar, chipotle mayo.

PASTA

Lobster Mac

$22.00

Fresh Lobster and Macaroni in a Manchego, Fontina, Smoked Gouda cheese and toasted garlic butter sauce.

Shrimp Pasta

$24.00

Fresh tagliatelle pasta, zucchini and yellow squash In a cream sauce and grilled jumbo shrimp.

Seafood pasta

$32.00

Lobster, Tiger shrimp, calamari and blue mussels in a toasted garlic Tito's vodka sauce served over a bed of tagliatelle pasta.

Plain

$15.00

PIZZA

Classic Margarita

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, pomodoro sauce

Lobster a la vodka

$22.00

Maine lobster, shrimp, vodka sauce, fontina cheese.

hawaiian

$15.00

Bacon, pineapple, Parmesan Cheese, vodka sauce.

SALAD

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Baby kale, garlic croutons, shaved parm,cesar dressing

Chef Salad

$12.00

Mesclun,cucumbers,red onion , avocado,cherry tomatoes, honey balsamic vinaigrette,

MAIN

STEAK FRITES

$35.00

(10oz) Pat La Frieda outside Skirt steak marinated in herbs de Provence and butter chimichurri sauce, served with Parmesan truffle fries.

CHICKEN

$24.00

Pan seared organic half frenched chicken. herbs de Provence. rainbow carrots, fingerling potatoes.

SALMON

$28.00

Pan seared salmon fillet, grilled asparagus, creme fraiche garlic purée de pommes, chimichurri sauce.

SURF & TURF

$40.00

(10oz) Pat La Frieda outside Skirt steak marinated in herbs de Provence and butter chimichurri sauce and grilled shrimp. served with Parmesan truffle fries.

SIDES

REGULAR FRIES

$7.00

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.99

GRILLED TIGER SHRIMP

$13.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$6.00

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$12.00

SMALL SALAD

$6.99

AVOCADO

$8.00

Salmon

$14.00