Appetizers - Aperitivos

Appetizer Sampler Las Vegas

$21.95
Chicharron de Pollo-Chicken Chunks

Chicharron de Pollo-Chicken Chunks

$10.95
Croquetas - Ham Croquetts

Croquetas - Ham Croquetts

$5.95
Empanadas (3) Chicken or Ground Beef

Empanadas (3) Chicken or Ground Beef

$7.95
Mariquitas-Plantain Chips

Mariquitas-Plantain Chips

$5.95

Green plantains thinly sliced and fried, topped with mojito sauce (Garlic sauce).

Papa Rellena-Stuffed Potatoe

Papa Rellena-Stuffed Potatoe

$5.50
Tamal con Lechon-Tamal with Pork

Tamal con Lechon-Tamal with Pork

$10.95
Yuca Frita-Fried Yucca

Yuca Frita-Fried Yucca

$7.50

Soups - Sopas

Chicken Soup - Sopa de pollo

Chicken Soup - Sopa de pollo

White Beans Soup - Caldo Gallego

White Beans Soup - Caldo Gallego

Black Beans - Frijoles Negros

Black Beans - Frijoles Negros

Red Beans Soup - Frijoles Colorados

Red Beans Soup - Frijoles Colorados

All Entrees - Platos Fuertes

Served with rice, black beans and sweet plantains. Servidos con arroz blanco, frijoles negros y maduros
Filete de Pollo - Chicken Fillet

Filete de Pollo - Chicken Fillet

$15.95

A flatten chicken breast marinated cuban style. Cooked until golden topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Milanesa de Pollo - Chicken Milanesa

Milanesa de Pollo - Chicken Milanesa

$17.95

Breaded filet fried and topped with a spanish marinera sauce followed by ham and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Pollo Empanizado - Breaded Chicken Fillet

Pollo Empanizado - Breaded Chicken Fillet

$16.95

Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown, topped with chopped onions and parsley. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Chicharrón de Pollo - Chicken Chunks

Chicharrón de Pollo - Chicken Chunks

$14.95

Boneless chunks of breast marinated and deep fried, topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Pollo al Ajillo - Garlic Chicken Chunks

Pollo al Ajillo - Garlic Chicken Chunks

$17.95

Boneless chunks of chicken sauteed in olive oil, garlic, spices, bell peppers, and onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Pollo Chimichurri - Chicken Chimichurri

$17.95

Grilled chicken fillet covered with an exquisite chimichurri sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Vaca Frita de Pollo - Grilled Shredded Chicken

$13.95

Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Lechón Asado - Roast Pork

Lechón Asado - Roast Pork

$14.95

Traditionally our national dish marinated in tasty tropical spices and mojo juice. Oven roasted then grilled with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains

Masas de Cerdo - Pork Chunks

Masas de Cerdo - Pork Chunks

$14.95

Deep fried pork cubes until golden brown, sprinkled with mojo juice and topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Chuletas de Cerdo - Pork Chops

Chuletas de Cerdo - Pork Chops

$17.95

Two sliced chops grilled served with chopped onions and parsley, white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Vaca Frita - Fried Beef

$15.95

A flavorful flank steak cooked on the grilled, topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Bistec de Palomilla - Palomilla Steak

Bistec de Palomilla - Palomilla Steak

$16.95

Steak, thin, juicy. Served with chopped onions and parsley. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

El Trio

$24.95

Chicken fillet, roast pork, Palomilla steak, served with white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.

Milanesa de Carne - Milanesa steak

Milanesa de Carne - Milanesa steak

$18.95

A breaded palomilla steak with a covering of a creole sauce, topped with fresh ham and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Bistec Empanizado - Breaded Steak

Bistec Empanizado - Breaded Steak

$17.95

A breaded palomilla steak fried and topped with chopped onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Churrasco - Skirt Steak

Churrasco - Skirt Steak

$34.95

A juicy tender skirt steak, grilled to your liking. Served with chimichurri sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Ropa Vieja - Shredded Beef

Ropa Vieja - Shredded Beef

$15.95

Thinly shredded flank beef cooked in tomato base sauce and marinated in garlic, bell peppers, onions, bay leaves, and more. A cuban tradition. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Picadillo - Ground Beef

Picadillo - Ground Beef

$13.95

Cooked in tomato base sauce, marinated in garlic, onions, bell peppers, olives, and spices. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Filete de Pescado - Fish Fillet

Filete de Pescado - Fish Fillet

$16.95

Fish fillet lightly breaded in flour either fried or grilled. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Pescado a la Mariquita - Plantain Crusted Fish

$18.95

Fish Fillet encrusted with plantain breading. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Mahi-Mahi

Mahi-Mahi

$17.95

Fresh mahi mahi cooked on the grill. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Pargo Entero - Whole Red Snapper

Pargo Entero - Whole Red Snapper

$30.95

Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Camarones al ajillo - Garlic Shrimp

Camarones al ajillo - Garlic Shrimp

$19.95

Shrimp sauteed in olive oil, garlic, wine, bell peppers and onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Camarones Enchilados - Shrimp Creole

Camarones Enchilados - Shrimp Creole

$19.95

Shrimp sauteed in olive oil, wine and special red lightly spice creole sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Zarzuela de Mariscos - Seafood Zarzuela

Zarzuela de Mariscos - Seafood Zarzuela

$34.95

Spanish seafood combo, includes lobster, clams, mussels, scallops, shrimp, and fish fillet in scampi, creole or green sauce.

Seafood Paella - Paella de Mariscos

Seafood Paella - Paella de Mariscos

$34.95

Seafood Paella. Includes a lobster tail. Served with sweet plantains.

Desserts - Postres

Flan-Custard

Flan-Custard

$4.95
Flan De Coco-Coconut Custard

Flan De Coco-Coconut Custard

$5.95

Crema Catalana-Cream Brulee

$5.95

Natilla-Vanilla Pudding

$4.50
Tres Leches -Three Milk Cake

Tres Leches -Three Milk Cake

$7.50
Buñuelos- Sweet Yuca Donut Rings

Buñuelos- Sweet Yuca Donut Rings

$6.95
Torta de Chocolate - Chocolate Cake

Torta de Chocolate - Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Sandwiches

Media Noche - Midnight Sandwich

Media Noche - Midnight Sandwich

$11.95
Pan con Bistec - Steak Sandwich

Pan con Bistec - Steak Sandwich

$13.95
Pan con Lechón - Pork Sandwich

Pan con Lechón - Pork Sandwich

$12.95
Pan con Pollo - Chicken Sandwich

Pan con Pollo - Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Sandwich Cubano - Cuban Sandwich

$12.95

Coffees - Cafes

Colada

$2.50

Beverages - Bebidas

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Jupina

$3.25

Materva

$3.25

Diet Materva

$3.25

Malta

$3.25

Natural Bottled Water

$2.50

Limonade - Limonada

$4.75

Iced Tea - Te

$2.95

Arnold Plamer

$4.25

Fruit Shake - Batidos

Guanabana Milkshake - Batido de Guanabana

Guanabana Milkshake - Batido de Guanabana

$5.95
Mamey Milkshake - Batido de Mamey

Mamey Milkshake - Batido de Mamey

$5.95
Mango Milkshake - Batido de Mango

Mango Milkshake - Batido de Mango

$5.95
Papaya Milkshake - Batido de Papaya

Papaya Milkshake - Batido de Papaya

$5.95