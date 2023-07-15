Las Vegas - 4 Pembroke Pines University Dr.
Appetizers - Aperitivos
Appetizer Sampler Las Vegas
Chicharron de Pollo-Chicken Chunks
Croquetas - Ham Croquetts
Empanadas (3) Chicken or Ground Beef
Mariquitas-Plantain Chips
Green plantains thinly sliced and fried, topped with mojito sauce (Garlic sauce).
Papa Rellena-Stuffed Potatoe
Tamal con Lechon-Tamal with Pork
Soups - Sopas
All Entrees - Platos Fuertes
Filete de Pollo - Chicken Fillet
A flatten chicken breast marinated cuban style. Cooked until golden topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Milanesa de Pollo - Chicken Milanesa
Breaded filet fried and topped with a spanish marinera sauce followed by ham and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Pollo Empanizado - Breaded Chicken Fillet
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown, topped with chopped onions and parsley. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Chicharrón de Pollo - Chicken Chunks
Boneless chunks of breast marinated and deep fried, topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Pollo al Ajillo - Garlic Chicken Chunks
Boneless chunks of chicken sauteed in olive oil, garlic, spices, bell peppers, and onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Pollo Chimichurri - Chicken Chimichurri
Grilled chicken fillet covered with an exquisite chimichurri sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Vaca Frita de Pollo - Grilled Shredded Chicken
Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Lechón Asado - Roast Pork
Traditionally our national dish marinated in tasty tropical spices and mojo juice. Oven roasted then grilled with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains
Masas de Cerdo - Pork Chunks
Deep fried pork cubes until golden brown, sprinkled with mojo juice and topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Chuletas de Cerdo - Pork Chops
Two sliced chops grilled served with chopped onions and parsley, white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Vaca Frita - Fried Beef
A flavorful flank steak cooked on the grilled, topped with sauteed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Bistec de Palomilla - Palomilla Steak
Steak, thin, juicy. Served with chopped onions and parsley. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
El Trio
Chicken fillet, roast pork, Palomilla steak, served with white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.
Milanesa de Carne - Milanesa steak
A breaded palomilla steak with a covering of a creole sauce, topped with fresh ham and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Bistec Empanizado - Breaded Steak
A breaded palomilla steak fried and topped with chopped onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Churrasco - Skirt Steak
A juicy tender skirt steak, grilled to your liking. Served with chimichurri sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Ropa Vieja - Shredded Beef
Thinly shredded flank beef cooked in tomato base sauce and marinated in garlic, bell peppers, onions, bay leaves, and more. A cuban tradition. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Picadillo - Ground Beef
Cooked in tomato base sauce, marinated in garlic, onions, bell peppers, olives, and spices. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Filete de Pescado - Fish Fillet
Fish fillet lightly breaded in flour either fried or grilled. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Pescado a la Mariquita - Plantain Crusted Fish
Fish Fillet encrusted with plantain breading. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Mahi-Mahi
Fresh mahi mahi cooked on the grill. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Pargo Entero - Whole Red Snapper
Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Camarones al ajillo - Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed in olive oil, garlic, wine, bell peppers and onions. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Camarones Enchilados - Shrimp Creole
Shrimp sauteed in olive oil, wine and special red lightly spice creole sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Zarzuela de Mariscos - Seafood Zarzuela
Spanish seafood combo, includes lobster, clams, mussels, scallops, shrimp, and fish fillet in scampi, creole or green sauce.
Seafood Paella - Paella de Mariscos
Seafood Paella. Includes a lobster tail. Served with sweet plantains.