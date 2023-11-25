M&J PATIO RUSTICO 3506 1st Street West
Taqueria
Especialidades Del Mar
- Pescado Frito$15.00
Whole deep fried fish served with rice and side of salad
- Sopa De Mariscos$16.00
A tasty seafood soup with shrimp, fish, mussels, octopus and veggies
- Arroz Marinero$16.00
Seafood fried rice Peruvian style
- Chicharron De Mariscos$18.00
A mixture of deep fried seafood (shrimp, fish, calamari, mussels) yuca, potatoes and salsa criolla
- Camarones Ala Diabla$18.00
Shrimp sautéed in Marla's devilish sauce accompanied by rice and salad
- Zarandeados$25.00
Marinated and grilled served with Parmesan yuca
- Langostinos Nayarit$20.00
Crispy shrimp Mexican style with sautéed jalapeños, garlic and onions served with tostones
Especialides De La Casa
- M&J Parrilladas$50.00
- M&J Fajitas$16.00
All fajitas are cooked with onions and bell peppers, served with rice and a side of salad
- Saltado Peruano$16.00
Choice of sautéed beef or chicken breast strips with onions, tomatoes, served with fries and rice
- Churrasco Argentino$18.00
Grilled skirt steak marinated in chimichurri served with rice, fries, fried egg and salad
Postreria (Desserts)
Drinks
Botanas
- Ceviche Nachos$16.00
Tortilla & plantain chips topped with our M&J ceviche, pico slaw, and chipotle cream
- Tostadas De Ceviche$6.00
M&j mixed ceviche cured in lime juice, garnish with pico, avocado and chipotle cream
- Chicharrón De Chancho$13.00
Peruvian style fry pork chunks served with fried yuca and corn
- Camarones Roca$14.00
Tempura shrimp smothered with bang bang sauce served with French fries
- Conchas Tu Mare$14.00
Sautéed mussels and clams with tequila lime butter, tomatoes, onions and jalapeños
- Wings$14.00
8 chicken wings served with fries your choice of sauce
Crudo Bar
La Sección Viagra
- Aguachiles$16.00
Shrimp cured in lime served with your choice of our signature aguachile
- La Torre Sinaloa$18.00
A seafood tower sinaloa style with cooked shrimp, octopus and fish dressed with black & red aguachile
- La Torre Tóxica$20.00
A seafood tower topped with roca shrimp and dressed with black aguachile & sesame seeds
- La Torre Rompe Colchón$25.00
A seafood tower with prepared oysters dressed with red & green aguachile
- Ceviches$16.00
Mexican or Peruvian cured in lime
- Coctel De Camarones$16.00
Poached shrimp in a Mexican style cocktail sauce and pico de gallo
- Vuelve a La Vida$18.00
Shrimp, fish, and octopus with Mexican style cocktail sauce and pico de gallo