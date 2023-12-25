M.V.Pizzeria Pub & Oven 1191 E. Foothill Blvd. Upland CA 91786
Room Service
Appetizers
- 8 Piece Wings$14.99
fresh celery, carrot slices & ranch
- 16 Piece Wings$26.99
fresh celery, carrot slices & ranch
- Cheese Nachos with Jalapenos$4.99
- M.V.P Nachos$11.99
Nacho Cheese, Fiesta Cheese, Tomatoes, Onion, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Green Onion
- French Fries$4.99
- Asada Fries$11.99
Nacho Cheese
- 8 Piece Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
with side of Marinara sauce
- Chicken Tenders$8.99
- Onion Rings$7.99
- Break Sticks$6.99
Garlic Bread Sticks
- Quesadilla$7.99
sour cream & lettuce
- M.V.P Taco$1.99
Onion, cilantro & side of green salsa
- Chips & Salsa$3.99
M.V.P Specials
M.V.P Lunch
- Yaki Bowl$9.99
Brown Rice, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Asparagus, Teriyaki Sauce
- Turkey or Ham Wrap$9.99
Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, choice of cheese, dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Bacon Wrap$10.99
Fresh Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, provolone cheese, ranch, buffalo sauce
- Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Chicken Breast, grilled bell peppers & onions, sourdough bread, house spread, Monterey jack cheese
- Hamburger$10.99
Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickels
- Pizza Slice$8.99
served with salad
Pizza
- 12" Cheese Pizza$14.99
- 12" Pepperoni Pizza$15.99
- 12" Meat Lovers Pizza$17.99
Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon
- 12" Supreme Pizza$18.99
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Olives
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza$16.99
Canadian Bacon & Pineapple
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.99
Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion, Green Onion
- 12" Barbeque Chicken Pizza$17.99
Barbeque Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion, Green Onion
- 12" Veggie Pizza$15.99
Red onion, tomatoes, olives, bell peppers, mushrooms
- 16" Cheese Pizza$17.99
- 16" Pepperoni Pizza$18.99
- 16" Meat Lovers Pizza$20.99
Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon
- 16" Supreme Pizza$21.99
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Olives
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza$19.99
Canadian Bacon & Pineapple
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.99
Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion, Green Onion
- 16" Barbeque Chicken Pizza$20.99
Barbeque Sauce, Chicken, Red Onion, Green Onion
- 16" Veggie Pizza$18.99
Red onion, tomatoes, olives, bell peppers, mushrooms
Salads
- Half Garden Salad$5.00
Tomatoes, Onions, Croutons, Mozzarella Cheese, Olives, choice of dressing
- Full Garden Salad$9.00
Tomatoes, Onions, Croutons, Mozzarella Cheese, Olives, choice of dressing
- Half Caesar Chicken Salad$6.00
Croutons, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Black Pepper & Salt
- Full Caesar Chicken Salad$10.00
Croutons, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Black Pepper & Salt
- Half Cobb Salad$8.00
Eggs, Bacon Bits, Cherry Tomatoes, Onion, Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese
- Full Cobb Salad$14.00
Eggs, Bacon Bits, Cherry Tomatoes, Onion, Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese