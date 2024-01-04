Smelted Pizza X Matt's On Presque
Popular Items
Soups
- Gumbo$16.99
Andouille sausage, shrimp, crab & roasted chicken. Simmered in a homemade white wine & tomato seafood stock. Served over white fluffy jasmine rice- 2lbs!
- Chuck Roast Chili$8.99
shredded chuck roast, bell pepper, onion, tomato & a duo of chili beans. braised in red wine and chili seasoning. served with crusty bread
- Vegan Chili$6.99
Roast lentils, red and white cannellini beans, jackfruit, peppers and onions in a san marzano tomato broth served with a baby baguette
- Pot Pie$9.99
Slow roasted chicken breast, peas & carrots, braised in a homemade savory chicken stock, served with herbed puff pastry
- Mushroom Bisque$6.99Out of stock
Sauteed mushrooms in a pepper cream sauce topped with a basil oil float
- Tomato Basil$7.99Out of stock
16oz Tomato Basil soup served with a grilled cheese crouton
- Winter Soup$8.99
Roasted chicken simmered in a herbed broth with roasted sweet potatoes, turnips, potatoes and onions with carrots and seasonings
Sandwiches
- M.o.P. Chop$11.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, colby cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickle, peperoncino, chopped and tossed in M.o.P. sauce and wrapped in a soft deli roll with a spicy pepper relish spread Served with Salted Kettle Chips and a dill pickle
- Pastrami$16.99
Prime wagyu pastrami piled high with deli mustard on thick sourdough toast Served with salted kettle chips & a dill pickle
- M.o.P. BLT$9.99
Thick sliced applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, sliced red tomato, M.o.P. sauce, wrapped in a toasted english muffin Served with salted kettle chips & a dill pickle
- M.o.P. Gabagool$14.99
Hot capicola, genoa salami, pepperoni, feisty feta cheese spread, olive oil, lemon & champagne vinegar arugula, folded in a toasted naan bread Served with salted kettle chips & a dill pickle
- Turkey Bravado$10.99
turkey & pepperoni piled high on a soft roll with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese & shredded lettuce tossed in champagne vinaigrette
- The Leafer$8.99
everything bagel style ciabatta roll, vegetable cream cheese, bibb lettuce, thick slice tomato & sliced cucumber served with salted kettled chips & a dill pickle
Deli Case
- Jean Kay's Potato Salad$2.99+
- M.o.P. Gluten-Free Pasta Salad$3.99
Gluten Free egg noodles, bell peppers, mayonnaise, citrus vinegar & seasonings
- Veggies with Dill Dip$3.99Out of stock
carrots & celery served with a house made dill dip
- M.o.P. Italian Pasta Salad$4.99Out of stock
Rigatoni noodle, kalamata olives, diced banana pepper, diced pepperoni, italian vinaigrette
- House Hummus with Crackers$3.99Out of stock
12" Pizza
- 12" Classico$14.99
crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, smelted herb & parm blend
- 12" Spicy Italian$14.99
crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, banana peppers, crushed red pepper flake
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$16.99
Buffalo sauce, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumble topped with fresh scallion
- 12" Tomato Basil$15.99
olive oil, fresh mozzarella, marinated grape tomato, roasted cherry tomato, fresh basil
- 12" Goat Yoga$17.99
olive oil, balsamic glaze, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, prosciutto, figs
- 12" Shroom Hunter$15.99
crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, smelted herb & parm blend
- 12" Forest Floor$14.99
olive oil, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, assorted sprouts, smelted herb & parm blend
- 12" Dirty Martini$13.99
olive oil, fresh mozzarella, manzanilla olives, smelted herb & parm blend
- 12" Meatball$14.99
crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, italian meatballs, smelted herb & parm blend, fresh basil
- 12" Smelted Sticks$10.99
olive oil, fresh mozzarella, smelted herb and parm blend served with a marinara cup
- 12" Cheese$11.99
Chips
Drinks
- Fiji Water$1.79
- Sanpellegrino Sparking Water$2.49
- Topo Chico Sparkling Water$2.49
- Fresca$1.79
- Spindrift Half Tea & Half Lemonade$1.99
- Spindrift Lemon$1.99
- Spindrift Lemon Limeade$1.99
- Spindrift Strawberry Lemonade$1.99
- Spindrift Pink Lemonade$1.99
- Poppi Cherry Limeade$3.29Out of stock
- Poppi Strawberry Lemon$3.29
- Poppi Raspberry Rose$3.29
- Martinelli Apple Juice$2.49
- Honest Kids Apple Ever After$1.29
- Honest Kids Berry Good Lemonade$1.29
- Honest Kids Super Fruit Punch$1.29