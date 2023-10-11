Mac and Cheese

Signature Mac and Cheese

Classic Mac

$15.00
Chicken Pesto Mac

$19.00
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac

$19.00
Chicken Chili Verde Mac

$19.00
Bacon Mac

$17.00
Jalapeno Mac

$17.00

Sandwiches

Mac & Cheese Sandwich

Classic Mac and Cheese Sandwich

$14.00
Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.00
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00
Bacon Jalapeno Mac Sandwich

$15.00
Chicken Chili Verde Sandwich

$15.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Mac

The El Camino

$17.00
The Alameda

$17.00
The Mission

$17.00
The Southwest

$17.00

Sides

Tots

Classic Tots

$6.00
Loaded Tots

$10.00

Grab n Go

Dry Goods

Chips

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$3.95

Sparkling Water

$3.95

Pronto Water

$4.25

Soda

Coca Cola

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Coke Zero

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Dr Pepper

$3.95

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.95

Cherry Coke

$3.95

Tea

Tea

$3.95

Juice

Juice

$3.95

Milk

Milk

$3.00

Alcohol

ALCOHOL Cazadores Paloma

$10.95

ALCOHOL Deep Eddy Vodka Grapefruit

$10.95

ALCOHOL Sunny D Vodka Seltzer

$10.95

ALCOHOL Hornitos Seltzer Watermelon

$10.95

ALCOHOL Jameson Ginger & Lime

$10.95

ALCOHOL Zing Zang Margarita

$10.95

ALCOHOL WC Blkchr

$10.95

ALCOHOL Corona Extra

$8.00

ALCOHOL Bud Light 12oz

$7.00

ALCOHOL Budweiser 12oz

$7.00

ALCOHOL Guinness

$8.00

ALCOHOL Sierra Nevada

$7.00

ALCOHOL Modelo ESP

$8.00

ALCOHOL Hazy Little Thing

$10.00

ALCOHOL Lagunitas

$10.00

ALCOHOL Modelo Negra

$8.00

ALCOHOL Long Drink Traditional

$10.95

Salads

SFO Salad Chkn Caesar

$15.95

SFO Salad Cobb

$16.95

SFO Salad Southwest

$15.95

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$4.99

Bar

Draft Beer

Mind Haze IPA 16oz

$10.00

Mind Haze IPA 20oz

$12.00

Firestone 805 16oz

$10.00

Firestone 805 20oz

$12.00

Allagash White 16oz

$10.00

Allagash White 20oz

$12.00

Blue Moon 16oz

$10.00

Blue Moon 20oz

$12.00

Stella Artois 16oz

$10.00

Stella Artois 20oz

$12.00

Coors Light 16oz

$10.00

Coors Light 20oz

$12.00

Bottled Beer

ALCOHOL Beer Corona Extra

$8.00

ALCOHOL Beer Bud Light 12oz

$7.00

ALCOHOL Beer Budweiser 12oz

$7.00

ALCOHOL Beer Guinness

$8.00

ALCOHOL Beer Sierra Nevada

$7.00

ALCOHOL Beer Modelo ESP

$8.00

ALCOHOL Beer Modelo Negra

$8.00

ALCOHOL Beer Hazy Little Thing

$10.00

ALCOHOL Beer Lagunitas

$10.00

ALCOHOL RTD WB Blkchr

$8.00

Wine

ALCOHOL Wine Red Conundrum

$15.00

ALCOHOL Wine Merlot Firestone

$12.00

ALCOHOL Wine Cabernet Bonanza

$12.00

ALCOHOL Wine Cabernet Unshackled

$15.00

ALCOHOL Wine Pinot Noir Leese

$12.00

ALCOHOL Wine Pinot Noir Rodney Strong

$15.00

ALCOHOL Wine Rose Josh

$12.00

ALCOHOL Wine Riesling Wente

$12.00

ALCOHOL Wine Butter Bubbles

$12.00

ALCOHOL Wine Chardonnay Mer Soleil

$15.00

ALCOHOL Wine Chardonnay Hands

$18.00

ALCOHOL Wine Pinot Grigio Menage

$12.00

ALCOHOL Wine Sauvignon Joel Gott

$12.00

Cocktail

Sidecar

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Peach Bellini

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Screwdriver

$14.00

Gold Rush - Maker's Mark

$16.00

The Henderson - Angel's Envy

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

Custom Cocktail 14

$14.00

Custom Cocktail 16

$16.00

Custom Cocktail 18

$18.00

Blended

Margarita

$14.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Lava Flow

$14.00

Non-Alcoholic

Soda

Bottled

Liquors

Vodka

Whiskey

Rum

Tequilla

Gin

Liqueurs

Cognac

RTD Canned

ALCOHOL RTD Long Drink

$10.95

ALCOHOL RTD Cazadores Paloma

$10.95

ALCOHOL RTD Deep Eddy Vodka Grapefruit

$10.95

ALCOHOL RTD Sunny D Vodka Seltzer

$10.95

ALCOHOL RTD Hornitos Watermelon

$10.95

ALCOHOL RTD Jameson Ginger & Lime

$10.95

ALCOHOL RTD Zing Zang Margarita

$10.95

ALCOHOL RTD WB Blkchr

$10.95

Kids

Kids Menu

Kids Mac + Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Coffee

House Coffee

12oz - Drip Coffee

$3.25

20oz - Drip Coffee

$3.95

Bakery

Croissants

SFO Croissant Plain

$4.25

SFO Croissant Chocolate

$4.25

Cookies

SFO Cookie Choc Chip

$3.25

SFO Cookie Oatmeal Raisin

$3.25

SFO Cookie Peanut Butter

$3.25

Cornbread

SFO Muffin Corn Plain

$5.00

Muffins

SFO Muffin Blueberry

$4.25

SFO Muffin Choc Chip

$4.25

SFO Muffin Cinnamon

$4.25

SFO Muffin Double Berry

$4.25

Brownies

SFO Brownie Walnut

$4.25

SFO Brownie Choc Chip

$4.25

Danish

SFO Danish Cheese

$4.25

SFO Turnover Cherry

$4.25