Mac 'n Wings 212 S Main Street
- MAC
Every mac order starts with our sauce made with: smoked Gouda, jalapeños, cream cheese, cayenne, garlic, dry ranch seasoning, milk, heavy cream and beer. Tossed in a cavatappi noodles. Not spicy, but a “yeah there’s a little spice there that makes me want to eat more!” Add your choice of protein and/or toppings. Enjoy!!!!$8.99
- BONE-IN WINGS
A pound of bone-in jumbo wing (drummies & flats). Tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. Don’t forget ranch or bleu cheese for dipping! Enjoy!!!!$13.99
- BONELESS WINGS
Freshly cut chicken breast bites marinated in buttermilk, tossed in seasoned flour and deep fried to perfection. Choose your favorite sauce or dry rub. Don’t forget ranch or bleu cheese for dipping. Enjoy!!!!$12.99
Mac n Wings Location and Ordering Hours
(715) 425-2202
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 3PM