Muffaletta

$7.45

Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Maceo Olive Salad, Muffaletta bun. Served steamed or room temp with a pickle and a pepperoncini

Main Menu

Sandwiches

OG Poboy

$10.95

Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Poboy Dressing, Pickle, on Poboy bread. Served cold with a pickle and pepperoncini.

Katbird

$11.95

Capicolla, Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Poboy Dressing, Pickle. Served warm with a pickle and pepperoncini.

Italian Sandwich

$12.95

Mortadella, Sopressata, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Pickle. Served warm with a side of Tomato Gravy, pickle, and pepperoncini.

Tiger Shark

$12.95

Sopressata, capicolla, provolone cheese, corvette sauce, and pickle. Served warm on poboy bread with pickle and pepperoncini.

Turkey and Pesto

$11.95

Turkey, provolone cheese, olive oil, pesto, lettuce, tomato. Served cold with a pickle and pepperoncini.

Meatball Sub

$12.95

Two stuffed Maceo meatballs on poboy bread, smothered in tomato gravy and cheese. Served with a side of tomato gravy, pickle, and pepperoncini.

Cajun Shrimp Poboy

$13.95

Fresh gulf shrimp. blackened with Maceo seafood seasoning, lettuce, tomato, corvette sauce, on poboy bread. Served with a pickle and pepperoncini.

BOI Sandwich

$11.95

Capicolla, sopressata, provolone cheese, roasted red pepper, artichoke, pesto, and balsamic glaze. Served on ciabatta bread

Caprese Sandwich

$11.95

Mozzarella, tomato, pesto, kalamata olive spread, and balsalmic glaze. Served on ciabatta bread.

NOLA Roast Beef

$11.95

Roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, poboy dressing. Served with a side of brown gravy.

Kids Ham and Cheese

$5.95

Appetizers

Caprese Salad

$12.95

Mozzarella, tomato, house made pesto, Maceo Italian seasoning, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, olive oil, and balsamic glaze.

Hummus Plate

$11.95

Maceo hummus, pita, dolma, bell pepper, cucumber, feta cheese, kalamata.

Dipping Spice and Bread

$4.00

Maceo dipping spice, olive oil, balsamic glaze and toasted french bread.

Shrimp Salad

$6.25

Fresh gulf shrimp, celery, boiled eggs, mayo, Maceo seafood seasoning.

Desserts

Cannoli

$5.95

Nutella lined shell, ricotta based chocolate chip cream, crushed pistacios, amarena cherries, and powdered sugar.

Mini Cannoli

$2.00

Soups

Red Beans and Rice

$5.95+

Camellia red beans, kielbasa sausage, bacon, ham. Topped with green onion and Maceo steak seasoning.

Gumbo

$6.95+

Scratch made shrimp and crab gumbo, served with white rice. Topped with green onion and Maceo seafood seasoning.

Cajun Trio

$15.95

A cup of each: crawfish etouffee, red beans and rice, and shrimp and crab gumbo.

Crawfish Etouffee

$6.95+

Creamy light roux sauce full of crawfish smothering a mound of rice.

Daily Specials

Great Combo

$12.95

1/4 Muffaletta with a small Red beans and rice, shrimp and crab gumbo, OR crawfish etouffee. Get 2 cups of your choice instead for an addtion $1!

Mini Fauxfaletta

$9.95

Vegan Muffaletta! Olive salad, tomato, roasted red pepper, artichokes, basil, balsamic glaze. Served on a mini muffaletta bun.

Campechana

$10.95

Mexican style shrimp cocktail. Served with tortilla chips.

Sides

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Ditali pasta, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, feta cheese, fresh basil, Maceo Greek seasoning, olive oil, balsamic glaze.

Potato Salad

$3.50

Red potatos, bacon, parsley, boiled eggs, and mayo. Topped with Maceo steak seasoning.

Rice and Brown Gravy

$3.50

White rice topped with brown gravy

Chips

$1.50

Pasta Salad By LB

$3.50

Wednesday Specials

Wednesday Special

Club 27

$11.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, poboy dressing. Served cold on three pieces of bread with a pickle and pepperoncini.

Thursday Specials

Thursday Special

Nathan Special

$13.95

Three stuffed Maceo meatballs smothered in tomato gravy and cheese.

Meatball Appetizer

$9.95

Two stuffed Maceo meatballs smothered in tomato gravy and cheese.

Friday Specials

Fried Basket

$15.95

Your choice of fried shrimp, fish, or both! Served with fries and hushpuppies.

Fried Artichokes

$8.95

3 artichoke hearts halfed and fried. Served with corvette sauce.

Side of Fries

$5.00

Tacos

$15.95

Fried Poboy w/ Fries

$15.95

Beverage

Soda

Tea

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Pink Ting

$3.00

Green Ting

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Juice Box

$1.50

San Peligrino

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mini Sprite

$1.50

Mini Diet Coke

$1.50

Coffee by the Cup

$3.75

Beer

GIB Tiki Wheat

$4.00

GIB Citra Mellow

$4.00

GIB Blackberry Tiki

$4.00

GIB Loggerhead

$4.00

GIB Causeway Kolsche

$4.00

GIB Coconut Hefen-A

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Bud Lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Peroni

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Dos XX

$4.00

Yuengling Lagar

$4.00

Yuengling Flight

$4.00

Lonestar

$4.00

Red Stripe

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Stetsi Blueberry Lager

$4.00

Lonestar

$2.00

GIB Oktoberfest

$4.00

Wine

Wine by the Glass

$5.00

Settesoli Red Blend

$20.00

Settesoli Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$12.00

Paul Chevalier Brut

$12.00

Flor Prosseco

$20.00

bloody mary

$7.95