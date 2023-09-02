Maceo Spice & Import Co
Sandwiches
Muffaletta
Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Maceo Olive Salad, Muffaletta bun. Served steamed or room temp with a pickle and a pepperoncini
OG Poboy
Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Poboy Dressing, Pickle, on Poboy bread. Served cold with a pickle and pepperoncini.
Katbird
Capicolla, Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Poboy Dressing, Pickle. Served warm with a pickle and pepperoncini.
Italian Sandwich
Mortadella, Sopressata, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Pickle. Served warm with a side of Tomato Gravy, pickle, and pepperoncini.
Tiger Shark
Sopressata, capicolla, provolone cheese, corvette sauce, and pickle. Served warm on poboy bread with pickle and pepperoncini.
Turkey and Pesto
Turkey, provolone cheese, olive oil, pesto, lettuce, tomato. Served cold with a pickle and pepperoncini.
Meatball Sub
Two stuffed Maceo meatballs on poboy bread, smothered in tomato gravy and cheese. Served with a side of tomato gravy, pickle, and pepperoncini.
Cajun Shrimp Poboy
Fresh gulf shrimp. blackened with Maceo seafood seasoning, lettuce, tomato, corvette sauce, on poboy bread. Served with a pickle and pepperoncini.
BOI Sandwich
Capicolla, sopressata, provolone cheese, roasted red pepper, artichoke, pesto, and balsamic glaze. Served on ciabatta bread
Caprese Sandwich
Mozzarella, tomato, pesto, kalamata olive spread, and balsalmic glaze. Served on ciabatta bread.
NOLA Roast Beef
Roast beef, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, poboy dressing. Served with a side of brown gravy.
Kids Ham and Cheese
Cajun Shrimp Poboy W/ Chips
Appetizers
Caprese Salad
Mozzarella, tomato, house made pesto, Maceo Italian seasoning, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, olive oil, and balsamic glaze.
Hummus Plate
Maceo hummus, pita, dolma, bell pepper, cucumber, feta cheese, kalamata.
Dipping Spice and Bread
Maceo dipping spice, olive oil, balsamic glaze and toasted french bread.
Shrimp Salad
Fresh gulf shrimp, celery, boiled eggs, mayo, Maceo seafood seasoning.
Desserts
Soups
Red Beans and Rice
Camellia red beans, kielbasa sausage, bacon, ham. Topped with green onion and Maceo steak seasoning.
Gumbo
Scratch made shrimp and crab gumbo, served with white rice. Topped with green onion and Maceo seafood seasoning.
Cajun Trio
A cup of each: crawfish etouffee, red beans and rice, and shrimp and crab gumbo.
Crawfish Etouffee
Creamy light roux sauce full of crawfish smothering a mound of rice.
Daily Specials
Great Combo
1/4 Muffaletta with a small Red beans and rice, shrimp and crab gumbo, OR crawfish etouffee. Get 2 cups of your choice instead for an addtion $1!
Mini Fauxfaletta
Vegan Muffaletta! Olive salad, tomato, roasted red pepper, artichokes, basil, balsamic glaze. Served on a mini muffaletta bun.
Campechana
Mexican style shrimp cocktail. Served with tortilla chips.
Sides
Pasta Salad
Ditali pasta, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, feta cheese, fresh basil, Maceo Greek seasoning, olive oil, balsamic glaze.
Potato Salad
Red potatos, bacon, parsley, boiled eggs, and mayo. Topped with Maceo steak seasoning.
Rice and Brown Gravy
White rice topped with brown gravy
Chips
Pasta Salad By LB
Thursday Specials
Thursday Special
Nathan Special
Three stuffed Maceo meatballs smothered in tomato gravy and cheese.
Meatball Appetizer
Two stuffed Maceo meatballs smothered in tomato gravy and cheese.
Spaghetti
Spaghetti served with house made Maceo meatballs and tomato gravy!