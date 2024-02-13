Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher and Deli - Fairfax 442 N Fairfax Ave
Breakfast (9a-noon)
- The Breakfast Sandwich*$11.50
eggs, bacon or chorizo (gf), cheddar, tomato, red onion, spicy sauce on a brioche bun *GF with chorizo & GF bread
- The Breakfast Burrito$13.75
eggs, bacon, potatoes, cheddar, tomatoes, Jordan's Razzle Dazzle sauce
- The Green Burrito*$12.75
eggs, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese on a spinach tortilla. House-made salsa verde on the side. *GF in a bowl
- The Breakfast Bowl (GF)$13.75
vegan eggs, maple breakfast sausage (GF), rosemary potatoes, sautéed spinach, roasted cherry tomatoes, avocado, pickled onions & salsa verde.
- Huevos a la Mexicana (GF)$13.75
scrambled eggs with jalapeños, tomatoes & onions, side of smashed avocado, rosemary potatoes, pickled onions, Luisa’s salsa & tortillas (GF)
- French Toast w/ Bacon & Eggs$13.50
French toast with blueberries and eggs & bacon.
- Soft-Baked Cherry-Almond Bar (GF)$4.00
No sugar added. Almonds, maple syrup, cherry juice, gluten-free oats, dried cherries, hemp seeds, coconut, quinoa, sunflower seeds, pepitas, coconut oil, flax seeds, chia seeds, vanilla extract, Himalayan salt, baking soda, baking powder, almond extract (GF)
Sandwiches & Salads
Cold Sandwiches (available all day)
- The Italian$14.75
pastrami, salami, provolone, tomato, arugula, pepperoncinis, mayo, pickled cherry pepper spread, vinaigrette on a hoagie
- The Californian$14.75
turkey, bacon, gouda, tomato, avocado, sprouts, mayo, dijon on 7-grain
- The Tuscan$14.75
Italian-herbed turkey, roasted red peppers, pesto, provolone, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula & mayo on toasted ciabatta
- The Salami Blues$14.50
salami, blue cheese, arugula, mayo, lemon vinaigrette on sourdough
- The Santa Fe Wrap$14.75
Mesquite turkey, roasted corn, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, romaine lettuce & chipotle ranch dressing
- The Mediterranean Tuna*$14.75
tuna salad, kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, romaine lettuce & vegan honey mustard on toasted ciabatta *GF on GF bread or as a bowl
Hot Sandwiches (available all day)
- The Chicken Parmesan$14.75
breaded chicken, melted mozzarella, basil marinara sauce, parmesan cheese, garlic aioli & basil on a baguette
- The Pastrami French Dip$14.75
hot pastrami, melted provolone, pickles, dijon on a crunchy roll with au jus for dipping
- The Reuben$14.75
pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on marble rye
- The Flores*$15.99
Mexican adobo ribs, arugula, pickled onions, mayo on toasted ciabatta *can be GF in a bowl or on GF bread
- The French Philly$14.75
(available after 11a) steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, jalapeños, melted provolone or queso, herbed butter on a baguette or hoagie
- The Chicken Pesto Melt$14.75
breaded chicken, melted gouda, pesto, tomato & spinach/pepperoncini/red onion mix on sourdough
- The Tuna Melt$13.75
tuna salad, cheddar cheese melted on 7-grain sourdough
- The Grilled Cheese*$9.75
Melted cheddar cheese on sourdough *GF on GF bread
Salads (available all day)
- The Cobb Salad$14.75
chicken, bacon, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce & house-made ranch dressing
- Caesar Salad (GF)$6.50
Caesar salad with chickpea croutons, Parmesan cheese & cashew-based dressing / add breaded chicken or bacon $3 / add avocado $2 (chicken & bacon are not GF)
- Italian Chopped Salad$7.00
Our house-made salami, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncinis, Kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, red onions, romaine lettuce with red wine vinaigrette.
- Mama's Potato Salad (GF)$6.00
Southern potato salad vegan-style
- Macaroni Deli Salad (GF)$6.50
gluten-free macaroni, red pepper, celery, carrots, mayo & dill
- Tuna Salad (GF)$7.00
Due to popular demand from the tuna melt, our tuna salad is now available in the butcher case! (Gluten-free)
- Egg Salad (GF)$6.00
Tofu-based egg salad. Brings back memories of the real thing!
Sides/Deli
- Mama's Potato Salad (GF)$6.00
Southern potato salad vegan-style
- Macaroni Deli Salad (GF)$6.50
gluten-free macaroni, red pepper, celery, carrots, mayo & dill
- Tuna Salad (GF)$7.00
Due to popular demand from the tuna melt, our tuna salad is now available in the butcher case! (Gluten-free)
- Egg Salad (GF)$6.00
Tofu-based egg salad. Brings back memories of the real thing!
- Chicharrones & Salsa (GF)$8.00
Made from tofu skin and our seasoning. Comes with a our house-made salsa.
- Chips & Queso (GF)$8.00Out of stock
Our house-made queso & tortilla chips
- Chips & Salsa (GF)$5.00
Our house-made salsa & tortilla chips
- Potato Chips (GF)$2.75
Kettle chips
- Side of Bacon$3.25
side of our cooked bacon
Desserts
- Mexican Chocolate Mousse (GF)$7.00
Creamy chocolate mousse with cinnamon & chili spices
- Chocolate Chip Cookie (GF)$4.25
Large chocolate chip cookie from our friends at à bloc (GF)
- Speculoos Brownie$4.50
cookie butter & chocolate brownie on a crust
- Peanut Butter Blondie (GF)$6.25
from Mort & Betty's
- Caramel Pecan Bars$5.50
pecan bars for the fall season!
- Soft-Baked Cherry-Almond Bar (GF)$4.00
No sugar added. Almonds, maple syrup, cherry juice, gluten-free oats, dried cherries, hemp seeds, coconut, quinoa, sunflower seeds, pepitas, coconut oil, flax seeds, chia seeds, vanilla extract, Himalayan salt, baking soda, baking powder, almond extract (GF)