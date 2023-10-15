Regular Menu

Mackey's Best Platters

Shrimp Special

$18.89

Includes: 13 steamed shrimp, steamed potatoes with onions & corn-on-the-cob

Seafood Platter

$24.75

Includes: 1 crab cake, 1 pc lake-trout, 4 fried shrimp, with choice of (1) side

The Lump Special

$24.89

Includes: 2 lump crab cakes with choice of (1) side

Seafood Delight

$25.89

Includes: 1 lump crab cake, 1 pc catfish, 1 pc steak fish, steamed shrimp, with steamed potatoes and onions

Lake Trout Platter

$12.75

Includes: 3 pcs lake trout with choice of (1) side

Catfish Platter

$13.75

Includes: 3 pcs catfish with choice of (1) side

Steakfish Platter

$17.75

Includes: 3 pcs steakfish with choice of (1) side

6 PC Fried Shrimp Basket

$9.75

Shrimp & fries

8 PC Fried Shrimp Basket

$11.75

Shrimp & fries

Large Stuffed Fried Crab

$18.25

2 Jumbo Stuffed Fried Shrimp

$11.89

More Platters

2 PC Lake Trout with (1) Lump Crab Cake

$26.50

Choice of one side

2 PC Catfish with (1) Lump Crab Cake

$27.50

Choice of one side

2 PC Steakfish with (1) Lump Crab Cake

$28.75

Choice of one side

3 Jumbo Stuffed Fried Shrimp

$19.75

Choice of one side

2 Jumbo Stuffed Fried Shrimp With 2 Pcs Lake Trout

$21.50

Choice of one side

2 Jumbo Stuffed Fried Shrimp with 2 Pcs Catfish

$22.50

Choice of one side

2 Jumbo Stuffed Fried Shrimp with Steakfish

$23.50

Choice of one side

2 Jumbo Stuffed Fried Shrimp with 2 Crab Cakes

$38.70

Choice of one side

2 Jumbo Stuffed Fried Shrimp

$14.75

Chicken Meals

4 PC Wings & Fries

$8.90

5 PC Wings & Fries

$10.50

Fresh Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Crouton, romaine, & cheese

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$23.75

Crouton, romaine, & cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$19.95

Grilled chicken, crouton, romaine, & cheese

Garden Salad

$6.95

Lettuce, tomato, croutons, shredded cheese

Chicken Garden Salad

$11.70

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, croutons, shredded cheese

Chicken + Shrimp Garden Salad

$17.25

Grilled chicken and jumbo shrimp on lettuce, tomato, croutons, shredded cheese

Seasonal Dishes

Home Made Maryland Crab Soup

$10.89

Large bowl

Cream of Crab Soup

$10.89

Large bowl

Sandwiches

Catfish Sandwich

$15.85

2 pcs

Steakfish Sandwich

$14.25

2 pcs

Lake Trout Sandwich

$12.75

2 pcs

Lump Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.89

1 pc

Subs

Ribeye Cheesesteak

$9.95

Shrimp (4) Cheesesteak

$14.89

Cheese Burger

$10.50

8 oz

Cheese Fish

$10.95

Lake Trout Sub

$13.45

Shrimp Cheesesteak Combo (Fries & Can Drink)

$16.79

With jumbo shrimp

Shrimp Cheesesteak w/ Lump Crab Meat

$16.89

Ribeye Cheesesteak Combo (Fries & Can Drink)

$12.75

Crab Cake Sub

$17.89

Crab Cake Sub w/ Jumbo Shrimp

$19.75

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.75

With jumbo shrimp

Chicken Cheesesteak w/ Jumbo Shrimp & Lump Crab Meat

$16.75

Sub Combo Meals

Shrimp Cheesesteak Combo

$17.25

With jumbo shrimp with french fries and drink

Shrimp Cheesesteak w/ Lump Crab Meat Combo

$18.89

With french fries and drink

Ribeye Cheesesteak Combo

$12.75

With french fries and drink

Crab Cake Sub w/ Jumbo Shrimp Combo

$19.75

With french fries and drink

Chicken Cheesesteak Combo

$12.75

With french fries and drink

Chicken Cheesesteak w/ Jumbo Shrimp Combo

$17.25

With french fries and drink

Chicken Cheesesteak w/ Jumbo Shrimp Lump Crab & Meat Combo

$18.89

With french fries and drink

Cheese Burger Combo

$12.89

8 oz

Cheese Fish (Haddock) Combo

$14.79

Catfish Sub Combo (fries and drink)

$19.50

Catfish Sub w/4 Jumbo Shrimp (fries & drink) combo

$23.50

Laketrout Sub Combo (fires & drink)

$18.89

Laketrout Sub Combo w/4 grilled shrimp (fries & drink)

$22.50

Sides

French Fries

$2.25

Coleslaw

$2.25

Macaroni Salad

$2.25

Potato Salad

$2.25

Homemade

Seafood Salad

$5.89

Homemade

Fresh Corn-on-the-Cob

$3.00

Fried Potatoes & Onions

$4.50

Steamed Potatoes & Onions

$4.00

Small Regular Butter

$1.50

Large Regular Butter

$2.50

Small Garlic butter

$1.75

Large Garlic Butter

$3.25

Small boom-boon sauce

$1.75

Large Boom-boom Sauce

$3.25

Crab paper

$1.00

Crab Mallet

$2.00

Crab Bibs

$1.50

Crab Seasoning

$2.50

Crab Knife

$1.00

Half a Dozen Deviled Eggs

$12.25

Cream of Crab Soup 16oz

$10.75

Home Made Maryland Crab Soup 16oz

$10.49

Beverages

16oz Everfresh

16oz Island Punch EverFresh

$2.25

Bottles

16oz Strawberry Banana EverFresh

$2.25

Bottles

16oz Grape Cranberry EverFresh

$2.25

Bottles

16oz Cherry Lemon EverFresh

$2.25

Bottles

16oz Papaya EverFresh

$2.25

Bottles

16oz Orange Mango EverFresh

$2.25

Bottles

16oz Banana Colada EverFresh

$2.25

Bottles

16oz Tropical Fruit Punch EverFresh

$2.25

Bottles

16oz Pineapple Watermelon EverFresh

$2.25

Bottles

16oz Apple Juice EverFresh

$2.25

Bottles

16oz Kiwi Strawberry EverFresh

$2.25

Bottles

16oz Cranberry EverFresh

$2.25

Bottles

16oz Cranberry Apple EverFresh

$2.25

Bottles

24 oz EverFresh

24oz Island Punch EverFresh

$2.85

24 oz Strawberry Banana EverFresh

$2.85

24oz Grape Cranberry EverFresh

$2.85

24oz Cherry Lemon EverFresh

$2.85

24oz Papaya EverFresh

$2.85

24oz Orange Mango EverFresh

$2.85

24oz Banana Colada EverFresh

$2.85

24oz Tropical Fruit Punch EverFresh

$2.85

24oz Pineapple Watermelon EverFresh

$2.85

24oz Apple Juice EverFresh

$2.85

24oz Kiwi Strawberry EverFresh

$2.85

24oz Cranberry EverFresh

$2.85

24oz Cranberry Apple EverFresh

$2.85

16oz Coke Products

16oz Coke Bottle

$1.80

16oz Diet Coke Bottle

$1.80

16oz Sprite Bottle

$1.80

16oz Fanta Strawberry Bottle

$1.80

16oz Franta Grape Bottle

$1.80

16oz Ganta Orange Bottle

$1.80

16oz Seagramm's Gingerale Bottle

$1.80

16oz Minute Made Lemonade Bottle

$1.80

16oz Bottled Water

$1.80

32oz Fountain Drinks

32oz HiC Fruit Fountain Soda

$2.89

32oz Minute Maid Lemonade Fountain Soda

$2.89

32oz Coke Fountain Soda

$2.89

32oz Sprite Fountain Soda

$2.89

32oz Seagrams Ginger Ale Fountain Soda

$2.89

32oz Barq's Root Beer Fountain Soda

$2.89

Other Beverages

32oz Half & Half

$2.50

32oz Kool-aid

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.99

Can coke 12 oz.

$1.00

Can sprite 12 oz

$1.00

Can sprite 16 oz

$1.50

Fresh Seafood

Fresh Seafood

Jumbo Snow Crab Legs

$21.89

Large Stuffed Fried Crab

$15.75

Black Steamed Mussels

$11.25

Jumbo Shrimp

$18.89

Live Crab

(6) Live Male Crab

(12) Live Male Crab

(1/2 Bushel) Live Male Crab

(Bushel) Live Male Crab

(6) Live Female

(12) Live Female

Live Female

Live Female

Steamed Crab

(6) Steamed Male

(12) Steamed Male

(1/2 Bushel) Steamed Male

Steamed Male

(6) Steamed Female

(12) Steamed Female

(1/2 Bushel) Steamed Female

(Bushel) Steamed Female

Crabs

FEMALES Crabs

Half Dozen Medium Females

$22.50

Dozen Medium Females

$45.00

Half Dozen Large Females

$32.50

Dozen Large Females

$65.00

Half Dozen Xtra Large Females

$42.50

Dozen Xtra Large Females

$85.00

Half Dozen Jumbo Females

$47.50

Dozen Jumbo Females

$95.00

Half Dozen Colossal Females

$57.50

Dozen Colossal Females

$115.00

Half Bushel Medium Females

$125.00

Half Bushel Large Females

$155.00

MALES Crabs

Half Dozen Medium Males

$32.50

Dozen Medium Males

$65.00

Half Dozen Large Males

$42.50

Dozen Large Males

$85.00

Half Dozen Xtra Large Males

$57.50

Dozen Xtra Large Males

$115.00

Half Dozen jumbo Males

$62.50

Dozen jumbo Males

$125.00

Half Dozen Colossal Males

$70.00

Dozen Colossal Males

$140.00

Half Bushel Medium Males

$165.00

Half Bushel Large Males

$185.00