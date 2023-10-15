Mackey's Crab House
Regular Menu
Mackey's Best Platters
Shrimp Special
Includes: 13 steamed shrimp, steamed potatoes with onions & corn-on-the-cob
Seafood Platter
Includes: 1 crab cake, 1 pc lake-trout, 4 fried shrimp, with choice of (1) side
The Lump Special
Includes: 2 lump crab cakes with choice of (1) side
Seafood Delight
Includes: 1 lump crab cake, 1 pc catfish, 1 pc steak fish, steamed shrimp, with steamed potatoes and onions
Lake Trout Platter
Includes: 3 pcs lake trout with choice of (1) side
Catfish Platter
Includes: 3 pcs catfish with choice of (1) side
Steakfish Platter
Includes: 3 pcs steakfish with choice of (1) side
6 PC Fried Shrimp Basket
Shrimp & fries
8 PC Fried Shrimp Basket
Shrimp & fries
Large Stuffed Fried Crab
2 Jumbo Stuffed Fried Shrimp
More Platters
2 PC Lake Trout with (1) Lump Crab Cake
Choice of one side
2 PC Catfish with (1) Lump Crab Cake
Choice of one side
2 PC Steakfish with (1) Lump Crab Cake
Choice of one side
3 Jumbo Stuffed Fried Shrimp
Choice of one side
2 Jumbo Stuffed Fried Shrimp With 2 Pcs Lake Trout
Choice of one side
2 Jumbo Stuffed Fried Shrimp with 2 Pcs Catfish
Choice of one side
2 Jumbo Stuffed Fried Shrimp with Steakfish
Choice of one side
2 Jumbo Stuffed Fried Shrimp with 2 Crab Cakes
Choice of one side
2 Jumbo Stuffed Fried Shrimp
Chicken Meals
Fresh Salads
Caesar Salad
Crouton, romaine, & cheese
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Crouton, romaine, & cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken, crouton, romaine, & cheese
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, croutons, shredded cheese
Chicken Garden Salad
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomato, croutons, shredded cheese
Chicken + Shrimp Garden Salad
Grilled chicken and jumbo shrimp on lettuce, tomato, croutons, shredded cheese
Sandwiches
Subs
Ribeye Cheesesteak
Shrimp (4) Cheesesteak
Cheese Burger
8 oz
Cheese Fish
Lake Trout Sub
Shrimp Cheesesteak Combo (Fries & Can Drink)
With jumbo shrimp
Shrimp Cheesesteak w/ Lump Crab Meat
Ribeye Cheesesteak Combo (Fries & Can Drink)
Crab Cake Sub
Crab Cake Sub w/ Jumbo Shrimp
Chicken Cheesesteak
With jumbo shrimp
Chicken Cheesesteak w/ Jumbo Shrimp & Lump Crab Meat
Sub Combo Meals
Shrimp Cheesesteak Combo
With jumbo shrimp with french fries and drink
Shrimp Cheesesteak w/ Lump Crab Meat Combo
With french fries and drink
Ribeye Cheesesteak Combo
With french fries and drink
Crab Cake Sub w/ Jumbo Shrimp Combo
With french fries and drink
Chicken Cheesesteak Combo
With french fries and drink
Chicken Cheesesteak w/ Jumbo Shrimp Combo
With french fries and drink
Chicken Cheesesteak w/ Jumbo Shrimp Lump Crab & Meat Combo
With french fries and drink
Cheese Burger Combo
8 oz
Cheese Fish (Haddock) Combo
Catfish Sub Combo (fries and drink)
Catfish Sub w/4 Jumbo Shrimp (fries & drink) combo
Laketrout Sub Combo (fires & drink)
Laketrout Sub Combo w/4 grilled shrimp (fries & drink)
Sides
French Fries
Coleslaw
Macaroni Salad
Potato Salad
Homemade
Seafood Salad
Homemade
Fresh Corn-on-the-Cob
Fried Potatoes & Onions
Steamed Potatoes & Onions
Small Regular Butter
Large Regular Butter
Small Garlic butter
Large Garlic Butter
Small boom-boon sauce
Large Boom-boom Sauce
Crab paper
Crab Mallet
Crab Bibs
Crab Seasoning
Crab Knife
Half a Dozen Deviled Eggs
Cream of Crab Soup 16oz
Home Made Maryland Crab Soup 16oz
Beverages
16oz Everfresh
16oz Island Punch EverFresh
Bottles
16oz Strawberry Banana EverFresh
Bottles
16oz Grape Cranberry EverFresh
Bottles
16oz Cherry Lemon EverFresh
Bottles
16oz Papaya EverFresh
Bottles
16oz Orange Mango EverFresh
Bottles
16oz Banana Colada EverFresh
Bottles
16oz Tropical Fruit Punch EverFresh
Bottles
16oz Pineapple Watermelon EverFresh
Bottles
16oz Apple Juice EverFresh
Bottles
16oz Kiwi Strawberry EverFresh
Bottles
16oz Cranberry EverFresh
Bottles
16oz Cranberry Apple EverFresh
Bottles