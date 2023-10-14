Mac's Fry House - Union Hall 720 Franklin Avenue
Chicken Entrees
Garlic Parmesan
Chopped fried chicken placed on a bed of parmesan cheese fries, and drizzled with garlic parmesan aioli sauce
Mac Daddy
2 hand breaded tenders and 1 fried catfish filet paired with 2 sides of your choice.
Southern Comfort
3 hand breaded tenders paired with Mac & Cheese and Collard Greens.
Tender Sandwich
2 hand breaded tenders dressed with spicy mayo and shredded lettuce and paired with crispy fries.
Tender Meal
3 hand breaded tenders paired with crispy fries and a side of your choice.
Tender Basket
3 hand breaded paired with a side of your choice.
Fish Entrees
East Coast Classic
2 crispy catfish filets and 1 crispy tender, paired with 2 sides of your choice.
Dirty South
2 crispy catfish filets paired with collard greens and mac & cheese.
Fish Sandwich
Crispy Fish Sandwich dressed with scratch made coleslaw and spicy mayo, paired with crispy fries
Fish Meal
2 Crispy Catfish Filets paired with coleslaw and a side of your choice
Fish Basket
2 fried catfish filets paired with a side of your choice.
Hot Dogs Entrees
Veggie Dawg
Our favorite Veggie brand dog, dressed with cole slaw and onions.
Lil Dog
Two Texas beef hotdog, plain! Sometimes we keep it simple, paired with crispy fries
Slaw Dog
Texas beef hotdog topped with house made coleslaw, chili, & onions
Mac’s Classic Dawg
Texas beef hotdog topped with chili, mac & cheese, & onions