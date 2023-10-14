Chicken Entrees

Garlic Parmesan

$14.00

Chopped fried chicken placed on a bed of parmesan cheese fries, and drizzled with garlic parmesan aioli sauce

Mac Daddy

$19.00

2 hand breaded tenders and 1 fried catfish filet paired with 2 sides of your choice.

Southern Comfort

$17.00

3 hand breaded tenders paired with Mac & Cheese and Collard Greens.

Tender Sandwich

$13.00

2 hand breaded tenders dressed with spicy mayo and shredded lettuce and paired with crispy fries.

Tender Meal

$15.00

3 hand breaded tenders paired with crispy fries and a side of your choice.

Tender Basket

$12.00

3 hand breaded paired with a side of your choice.

Fish Entrees

East Coast Classic

$21.00

2 crispy catfish filets and 1 crispy tender, paired with 2 sides of your choice.

Dirty South

$18.00

2 crispy catfish filets paired with collard greens and mac & cheese.

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Fish Sandwich dressed with scratch made coleslaw and spicy mayo, paired with crispy fries

Fish Meal

$16.00

2 Crispy Catfish Filets paired with coleslaw and a side of your choice

Fish Basket

$13.00

2 fried catfish filets paired with a side of your choice.

Hot Dogs Entrees

Veggie Dawg

$12.00

Our favorite Veggie brand dog, dressed with cole slaw and onions.

Lil Dog

$10.00

Two Texas beef hotdog, plain! Sometimes we keep it simple, paired with crispy fries

Slaw Dog

$12.00

Texas beef hotdog topped with house made coleslaw, chili, & onions

Mac’s Classic Dawg

$14.00

Texas beef hotdog topped with chili, mac & cheese, & onions

Little Mac’s

Mac's Fish Snack

$7.00

1 crispy catfish filet paired with 2 hushpuppies.

Mac's Tender Snack

$6.00

2 crispy tenders paired crispy fries.

Desserts

Deep Fried Oreos

$5.00

Tricked Out Funnel Cake

$7.00

Funnel Cake

$6.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.00

Southern Coleslaw

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Southern scratch made mac & cheese.

Collard Greens

$5.00

Southern scratch made collard greens.

Hush Puppies

$3.00

6 Sweet corn hushpuppies

Crispy Fries

$5.00

Crispy golden fries

Drinks

Scratch Made Lemonade

$5.00

20oz Fountain Drink

$3.50