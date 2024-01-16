Welcome to our new online ordering page!
MACS Oshkosh (New Location) 1654 Oshkosh Ave
MAIN MENU
MAC DADDY SIZE MACS
- MD #1 ORIGINAL MAC
Cheddar, mozzarella$10.99
- MD #2 MAMA'S MAC
Cheddar, mozzarella, grilled hot dog$11.99
- MD #3 LOADED BAKED POTATO MAC
Cheddar, mozzarella, baked potato, bacon, sour cream, chives$13.99
- MD #4 POPEYE MAC
Provolone, mozzarella, sauteed onions, mushrooms & spinach$11.99
- MD #5 JALAPENO POPPER MAC
Pepper jack, mozzarella, jalapenos, bacon, cream cheese$11.99
- MD #6 HANGOVER MAC
Pepper jack, mozzarella, hash browns, bacon, grilled hot dog, sauteed green peppers, onions & mushrooms, sriracha$13.99
- MD #7 CHICKEN BACON RANCH MAC
Cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, ranch$13.99
- MD #8 BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC
Provolone, mozzarella, chicken, blue cheese, celery sticks, buffalo sauce$12.99
- MD #9 MEMPHIS MAC
Provolone, mozzarella, pulled pork, onion tanglers, bbq sauce$12.99
- MD #10 CHEESEBURGER MAC
Cheddar, mozzarella, ground beef patty, pickle spear, thousand island$12.99
- MD #11 TACO MAC
Pepper jack, mozzarella, pico de gallo, seasoned ground beef, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole, tortilla strips$12.99
- MD #12 CHIPOTLE CHICKEN MAC
Pepper jack, mozzarella, chicken, hint of lime, chipotle sauce$12.99
- MD #13 VEGGIE MAC
Muenster, mozzarella, sautéed onions, mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes & spinach$13.99
- MD #14 CARNITAS MAC
Pepper jack, mozzarella, corn and black bean salsa, seasoned pulled pork, hint of lime, tortilla strips, chipotle sauce$13.99
- MD #15 BBQ CHICKEN MAC
Cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, sautéed onions, bbq sauce$12.99
- MD #16 HAM AND BROCCOLI MAC
Cheddar, mozzarella, diced ham, sautéed broccoli$12.99
- MD #17 PHILLY MAC
Provolone, mozzarella, philly steak, sautéed green peppers, onions & mushrooms$13.99
- MD #18 THREE LITTLE PIGGIES MAC
Muenster, mozzarella, pulled pork, diced ham, bacon, spicy bbq sauce$13.99
- MD SUPREME PIZZA MAC
mozzarella, pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions$13.99
- MD BREAKFAST MAC
mozzarella, cheddar, sausage gravy, potatoes, bacon, green peppers, onions, parsley$12.99
REGULAR SIZE MACS
- REG #1 ORIGINAL MAC
Cheddar, mozzarella$8.99
- REG #2 MAMA'S MAC
Cheddar, mozzarella, grilled hot dog$9.49
- REG #4 POPEYE MAC
Provolone, mozzarella, sauteed onions, mushrooms & spinach$9.99
- REG #5 JALAPENO POPPER MAC
Pepper jack, mozzarella, jalapenos, bacon, cream cheese$9.99
- REG #7 CHICKEN BACON RANCH MAC
Cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, ranch$10.99
- REG #8 BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC
Provolone, mozzarella, chicken, blue cheese, celery sticks, buffalo sauce$9.99
- REG #9 MEMPHIS MAC
Provolone, mozzarella, pulled pork, onion tanglers, bbq sauce$9.99
- REG #10 CHEESEBURGER MAC
Cheddar, mozzarella, ground beef patty, pickle spear, thousand island$9.99
- REG #11 TACO MAC
Pepper jack, mozzarella, pico de gallo, seasoned ground beef, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole, tortilla strips$9.99
- REG #12 CHIPOTLE CHICKEN MAC
Pepper jack, mozzarella, chicken, hint of lime, chipotle sauce$9.99
- REG #13 VEGGIE MAC
Muenster, mozzarella, sautéed onions, mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes & spinach$10.99
- REG #14 CARNITAS MAC
Pepper jack, mozzarella, corn and black bean salsa, seasoned pulled pork, hint of lime, tortilla strips, chipotle sauce$10.99
- REG #15 BBQ CHICKEN MAC
Cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, sautéed onions, bbq sauce$9.99
- REG #16 HAM AND BROCCOLI MAC
Cheddar, mozzarella, diced ham, sautéed broccoli$9.99
- REG #17 PHILLY MAC
Provolone, mozzarella, philly steak, sautéed green peppers, onions & mushrooms$10.99
- REG #18 THREE LITTLE PIGGIES MAC
muenster, mozzarella, pulled pork, diced ham, bacon, spicy bbq sauce$10.99
- REG SUPREME PIZZA MAC
mozzarella, pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions$10.99
- REG BREAKFAST MAC
mozzarella, cheddar, sausage gravy, potatoes, bacon, green peppers, onions, parsley$9.99
MELTS
- ORIGINAL MELT
Four-cheese blend grilled cheese- comes with chips and pickle spear$8.99
- CHICKEN BACON RANCH MELT
Four-cheese blend grilled cheese, chicken, bacon, ranch- comes with chips and pickle spear$10.99
- BUFFALO CHICKEN MELT
Four-cheese blend grilled cheese, chicken, blue cheese, buffalo sauce- comes with chips and pickle spear$10.99
- CHIPOTLE CHICKEN MELT
Four-cheese blend grilled cheese, chicken, hint of lime, chipotle sauce- comes with chips and pickle spear$10.99
- MEMPHIS MELT
Four-cheese blend grilled cheese, pulled pork, onion tanglers, bbq sauce- comes with chips and pickle spear$10.99
- PATTY MELT
Four-cheese blend grilled cheese, quarter pound burger patty, sauteed onions- comes with chips and pickle spear$10.99
- SUPREME PIZZA MELT
mozzarella, pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions$10.99
SALADS
- HOUSE SALAD
Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, seasoned croutons, field greens, mozzarella, house balsamic$7.49
- BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
chicken, roasted corn and black bean salsa, seasoned croutons, tortilla strips, romaine, cheddar, ranch dressing, bbq sauce$8.49
- MACS CAESAR SALAD
shaved parmesan, seasoned croutons, macaroni noodles, romaine, caesar dressing$7.49
- APPLE BACON BLUE SALAD
apple slices, bacon, walnuts, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, seasoned croutons, field greens, fuji apple vinaigrette$8.49
MAC DADDY SIZE GLUTEN FRIENDLY
- MD #1 ORIGINAL GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Cheddar, mozzarella on grilled diced potatoes$10.99
- MD #2 MAMA'S GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Cheddar, mozzarella, grilled hot dog on grilled diced potatoes$11.99
- MD #3 LOADED BAKED POTATO GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Cheddar, mozzarella, baked potato, bacon, sour cream, chives on grilled diced potatoes$13.99
- MD #4 POPEYE GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Provolone, mozzarella, sauteed onions, mushrooms & spinach on grilled diced potatoes$11.99
- MD #5 JALAPENO POPPER GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Pepper jack, mozzarella, jalapenos, bacon, cream cheese on grilled diced potatoes$11.99
- MD #6 HANGOVER GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Pepper jack, mozzarella, hash browns, bacon, grilled hot dog, sauteed green peppers, onions & mushrooms, sriracha on grilled diced potatoes$13.99
- MD #7 CHICKEN BACON RANCH GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, ranch on grilled diced potatoes$13.99
- MD #8 BUFFALO CHICKEN GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Provolone, mozzarella, chicken, blue cheese, celery sticks, buffalo sauce on grilled diced potatoes$12.99
- MD #9 MEMPHIS GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Provolone, mozzarella, pulled pork, onion tanglers, bbq sauce on grilled diced potatoes- *ONION TANGLERS CONTAIN GLUTEN*$12.99
- MD #10 CHEESEBURGER GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Cheddar, mozzarella, ground beef patty, pickle spear, thousand island on grilled diced potatoes$12.99
- MD #11 TACO GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Pepper jack, mozzarella, pico de gallo, seasoned ground beef, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole, tortilla strips on grilled diced potatoes- *TACO BEEF CONTAINS GLUTEN*$12.99
- MD #12 CHIPOTLE CHICKEN GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Pepper jack, mozzarella, chicken, hint of lime, chipotle sauce on grilled diced potatoes$12.99
- MD #13 VEGGIE GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Muenster, mozzarella, sautéed onions, mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes & spinach on grilled diced potatoes$13.99
- MD #14 CARNITAS GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Pepper jack, mozzarella, corn and black bean salsa, seasoned pulled pork, hint of lime, tortilla strips, chipotle sauce on grilled diced potatoes- *SEASONED PULLED PORK CONTAINS GLUTEN*$13.99
- MD #15 BBQ CHICKEN GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, sautéed onions, bbq sauce on grilled diced potatoes$12.99
- MD #16 HAM AND BROCCOLI GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Cheddar, mozzarella, diced ham, sautéed broccoli on grilled diced potatoes$12.99
- MD #17 PHILLY GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Provolone, mozzarella, philly steak, sautéed green peppers, onions & mushrooms on grilled diced potatoes$13.99
- MD #18 THREE LITTLE PIGGIES GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Muenster, mozzarella, pulled pork, diced ham, bacon, spicy bbq sauce on grilled diced potatoes$13.99
REGULAR SIZE GLUTEN FRIENDLY
- REG #1 ORIGINAL GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Cheddar, mozzarella on grilled diced potatoes$8.99
- REG #2 MAMA'S GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Cheddar, mozzarella, grilled hot dog on grilled diced potatoes$9.49
- REG #4 POPEYE GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Provolone, mozzarella, sauteed onions, mushrooms & spinach on grilled diced potatoes$9.99
- REG #5 JALAPENO POPPER GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Pepper jack, mozzarella, jalapenos, bacon, cream cheese on grilled diced potatoes$9.99
- REG #7 CHICKEN BACON RANCH GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, bacon, ranch on grilled diced potatoes$10.99
- REG #8 BUFFALO CHICKEN GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Provolone, mozzarella, chicken, blue cheese, celery sticks, buffalo sauce on grilled diced potatoes$9.99
- REG #9 MEMPHIS GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Provolone, mozzarella, pulled pork, onion tanglers, bbq sauce on grilled diced potatoes- *ONION TANGLERS CONTAIN GLUTEN*$9.99
- REG #10 CHEESEBURGER GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Cheddar, mozzarella, ground beef patty, pickle spear, thousand island on grilled diced potatoes$9.99
- REG #11 TACO GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Pepper jack, mozzarella, pico de gallo, seasoned ground beef, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole, tortilla strips on grilled diced potatoes- *TACO BEEF CONTAINS GLUTEN*$9.99
- REG #12 CHIPOTLE CHICKEN GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Pepper jack, mozzarella, chicken, hint of lime, chipotle sauce on grilled diced potatoes$9.99
- REG #13 VEGGIE GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Muenster, mozzarella, sautéed onions, mushrooms, broccoli, tomatoes & spinach on grilled diced potatoes$10.99
- REG #14 CARNITAS GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Pepper jack, mozzarella, corn and black bean salsa, seasoned pulled pork, hint of lime, tortilla strips, chipotle sauce on grilled diced potatoes- *SEASONED PULLED PORK CONTAINS GLUTEN*$10.99
- REG #15 BBQ CHICKEN GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Cheddar, mozzarella, chicken, sautéed onions, bbq sauce on grilled diced potatoes$9.99
- REG #16 HAM AND BROCCOLI GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Cheddar, mozzarella, diced ham, sautéed broccoli on grilled diced potatoes$9.99
- REG #17 PHILLY GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Provolone, mozzarella, philly steak, sautéed green peppers, onions & mushrooms on grilled diced potatoes$10.99
- REG #18 THREE LITTLE PIGGIES GLUTEN FRIENDLY
Muenster, mozzarella, pulled pork, diced ham, bacon, spicy bbq sauce on grilled diced potatoes$10.99
BUTTERED NOODLES
KIDS MEALS
- LI'L ORIGINAL MAC
cheddar, mozzarella- comes with choice of beverage and side- for five and under$6.99
- LI'L MAMA'S MAC
cheddar, mozzarella, grilled hot dog slices- comes with choice of beverage and side- for five and under$6.99
- LI'L ORIGINAL MELT
four-cheese blend grilled cheese- comes with choice of beverage and side- for five and under$6.99
- LI'L BUTTERED NOODLES
buttered noodles- comes with choice of beverage and side- for five and under$6.99
SIDES
- COMBO
fountain beverage with cup of soup or side salad$3.99
- CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP- CUP$2.99
- TOMATO BISQUE- CUP$2.99
- CHEESY BROCCOLI SOUP- CUP$2.99
- CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP- BOWL$4.99
- TOMATO BISQUE- BOWL$4.99
- CHEESY BROCCOLI SOUP- BOWL$4.99
- SIDE HOUSE SALAD
tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, seasoned croutons, field greens, mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette$2.99
- SIDE MACS CAESAR SALAD
shaved parmesan, seasoned croutons, macaroni noodles, romaine, caesar dressing$2.99
- SIDE APPLE BACON BLUE SALAD
apple slices, bacon, walnuts, dried cranberries, blue cheese crumbles, seasoned croutons, field greens, fuji apple vinaigrette$2.99
- SIDE BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
chicken, roasted corn and black bean salsa, seasoned croutons, tortilla chips, romaine, cheddar, ranch dressing, bbq sauce$2.99
- APPLE SLICES$1.25
- APPLESAUCE$1.25
- CHIPS
sea salt$1.25
- SIDE OF TOASTIES
five buttery, crunchy toast slices$1.25
- FRIES
crispy crinkle cut fries$3.50
- CHEESE FRIES
crinkle cut fries with cheese sauce$4.50
- LOADED FRIES
crinkle cut fries with cheese sauce, jalapenos, bacon, and parmesan cheese$6.50