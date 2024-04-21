Mad Dogs - Austin 917 W 12th Street
Gourmet Dogs
- Mad Dog$10.00
Cream Cheese, Crispy Fried Onions, Sriracha, Homemade Curry Ketchup and Honey Mayo
- Elote Dog$10.00
Roasted Cream Corn, Mayo, Parmesan, Cilantro, Fresh Jalapeño, Tajin, Lime
- Chili Cheese Dog$11.00
Homemade Beef Chili and Shredded cheese
- Brisket Dog$13.00
Chopped Beef Brisket, Crispy Fried Onions, Pickled Red Onions, Sweet n Spicy BBQ Sauce
- Kiddie Dog$7.00
Brioche Bun, non-spicy Beef link
- Chopped Cheese Dog$12.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, American Cheese, Diced onions, Chopped Cheese sauce
- Chicago Dog - Monthly Special$10.00Out of stock
Sliced Fresh Tomatoes, Chicago Relish and Sports Peppers, mustard, diced white onions, pickle spear and celery salt.
Loaded Fries
- Mad Fries$11.00
Chopped Beef Link, Crispy Fried Onions, Homemade Curry Ketchup and Honey Mayo
- Elote Fries$11.00
Roasted Cream Corn, Mayo, Parmesan, Cilantro, Fresh Jalapeño, Tajin, Lime
- Chili Cheese Fries$12.00
Homemade Beef Chili, Shredded Cheese
- Brisket Fries$14.00
Chopped Beef Brisket, Crispy Fried Onions, Pickled Red Onions, Sweet n Spicy BBQ Sauce
- Chopped Cheese Fries$13.00
Seasoned fries, ground beef, American cheese, Chopped Sauce
Sides
Drinks
Smash Burger
- Single Smash$7.00
Smashed Halal Beef, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, and Smash Sauce
- Double Smash$9.00
2x Smashed Halal Beef, 2x American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, and Smash Sauce
- Triple Smash$11.00
3x Smashed Halal Beef, 3x American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, and Smash Sauce
- Quadruple Smash$13.00
4x Smashed Halal Beef, 4x American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, and Smash Sauce