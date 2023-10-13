2x points for loyalty members
Madalena's Ristorante 1851 Southeast Stephens Street
Food
Antipasto
Bruschetta
Heirloom tomato, garlic, and Parmesan
Cantaloupe Wrapped Prosciutto
Cantaloupe pieces wrapped with prosciutto
Butcher Board
Selection of cheese and cured meats
Olive Tapenade
Served with dough balls
Antipasto Platter
Selection of pickled vegetables, cured meats, cheese, and caramelized onion white bean dip
Starters
Calamari
Lightly breaded and fried. Served with lemon wedges and marinara sauce
Caprese
Fresh vine ripened tomato slices with mozzarella cheese and basil leaves. Doused with balsamic vinegar and olive oil
Chopped Antipasto Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, black olives, cucumbers, provolone, pepperoni and salami
Fried Burrata
Fried battered burrata with a basil and tomato salad. Served with grilled bread
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken over romaine in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with imported Parmesan cheese and croutons
Stuffed Mushrooms
Parmesan, Romano and mozzarella cheese, clams and herb breadcrumbs baked in mushroom cap
Garlic Bread
With melted parmesan cheese and a special blend of herbs and spices
Pasta
Fettuccine Carbonara
Pancetta bacon with shallots in a Parmesan cream sauce over fettuccine
Lasagna Con Carne
Blend of beef and sausage bolognese sauce layered with spinach ricotta cheese and pasta
Lasagna Verdure
Zucchini, mushrooms in a marinara sauce layered between spinach ricotta cheese and pasta
Seared Scallops and Risotto
Seared scallops with a creamy sun-dried tomato and asiago cheese risotto
Pasta Alla Norcina
Sausage and sage cream sauce tossed in with rigatoni
Linguine with Clams
Linguine white wine reduction sauce with pancetta, garlic, and clams
Mozz and Salsiccia Pasta
Smoked mozzarella, with roasted red peppers and sausage tossed with cavatappi
Cacio E Pepe Handkerchief Pasta
Pasta folded in like a giant ravioli, filled with ricotta and sauce on top
Speciality Pizza & Paninis
Pollo Piccata
Tender chicken breast pounded thin and braised in a garlic-lemon sauce, with white wine and capers. Served with potatoes
Pesto Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken pesto and mozzarella grilled served polenta fries or side salad
Salami Sandwich
Salami, provolone, roasted red pepper, red pesto, arugula and basil on a baguette. Served with polenta fries or side salad
Italian Grinder
Salami, turkey, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato, and red wine vinegar. Served with polenta fries or side salad
Margherita Pizza
Tomato, basil and fresh mozzarella
Desserts
Cannoli
Flaky fried pastry dough encasing our creamy, sweet ricotta, with one end dipped in mini chocolate chips, and topped with powdered sugar
Pistachio Creme Brulee
Rish pistachio custard topped with a crispy caramel top
Tiramisu
Espresso soaked chiffon cake, mascarpone, Bavarian cream, marsala, bittersweet chocolate
Panna Cotta
Ask your server for today's flavors
Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Pasta
Drinks
N/A Beverages
12 Oz Italian Soda
16 Oz Italian Soda
12 Oz Cremosa
16 Oz Cremosa
Coke
Sprite
Dr Pepper
Mtn Dew
Diet Coke
Lavender Ice Tea
Lemonade
Affogato
Affogato shot of espresso over vanilla ice cream. Make it grown up with a shot of liqueur (choice of Baileys, Frangelico, mint Irish cream, or Kahlua)
Spirits & Cocktails
Cocktails
Italian Greyhound
Gin, grapefruit juice, Aperol, and rosemary garnish
Frozen Aperol Spritz
Mango puree, Aperol, orange juice, prosecco, and club soda
Italian Mule
Limoncello, ginger beer, and vodka
Adult Italian Soda
Vodka, club soda, flavour of choice
Limoncello Drop
Limoncello, vodka, simple syrup, and fresh lemon juice
Italian Margarita
Orange juice, Amaretto, tequila, and lime juice