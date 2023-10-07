Popular Items

Burger

Build-Your-Own Burger (Single)

Martin's Potato Rolls and one All Angus Beef Patty.

$8.00

Build-Your-Own Burger (Double)

Martin's Potato Rolls and two All Angus Beef Patty.

$11.00

Maddie's Burger

Smashed Beef Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese and Mad Sauce

$9.00

Oklahoma BBQ Burger

Smashed Beef Burger with Grilled Onion, Fried Onion, Pickles, American Cheese and Spicy BBQ

$11.00

California Burger

Smashed Chicken Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Bacon, Avocado, American Cheese and Spicy BBQ

$12.00

Mexican Burger

Smashed Beef Burger Patty, Smashed Chorizo Patty, Tomato, Avocado, Lettuce, Red Onion, American Cheese and Jalapeño Crema

$13.00

Breakfast Burger

Smashed Beef Burger with Bacon, American Cheese and Fried Egg

$12.00

Garden Burger

Garden Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, American Cheese and Mad Sauce

$10.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Original

Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Comeback Sauce

$10.00

Korean Style

Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with Slaw, Pickles and smothered in K-Sauce

$11.00

Country Style

Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with Slaw, Pickles, Ranch

$11.00

Sweet & Spicy 2.0

Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with White Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Blackberry Jam and side of Spicy Mayo

$12.00

Chicken and Waffle Cone

Chicken & Waffles Cone

Sauced and Tossed Crispy Fried Chicken Bites in Waffle Cone

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Salad & Wraps

Garden Salad

Spring Mix, Carrots, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Red Cabbage with Balsamic Vinaigrette

$11.00

Caesar Salad

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons with Creamy Caesar Dressing

$12.00

Southwest Salad

Romaine, Pico, Corn, Pineapple Salsa, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Lime with Mango Vinaigrette

$12.00

Garden Salad Wrap

Spring Mix, Carrots, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Red Cabbage with Balsamic Vinaigrette

$11.00

Caesar Salad Wrap

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons with Creamy Caesar Dressing

$12.00

Southwest Salad Wrap

Romaine, Pico, Corn, Pineapple Salsa, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Lime with Mango Vinaigrette

$12.00

Kids Meal

Kid's Meal

Every Bag comes with a Choice of Main(Burger/Cheeseburger/Chicken Nuggets 5pc/Mac N' Cheese Fritters), Choice of Fries (Tater Tots, Shoestring Fries), Kinder Egg Toy and a Drink

$12.00

Sides

Shoestring Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$6.00

Mac and Cheese Fritters

$7.00

Chicken nuggets

5 pcs

$5.00

Milkshakes

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.00

Black and White Milkshake

$7.00

Drinks

Black Tea (large)

Unsweetened

$4.00

Peach Tea (large)

Sweetened

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade (large)

$4.00

Lemonade (large)

$4.00

Maddie's Half and half (large)

$4.00

Black Tea (small)

Unsweetened

$3.00

Peach Tea (small)

Sweetened

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade (small)

$3.00

Lemonade (small)

$3.00

Maddie's Half and half (small)

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Poland Spring

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Kid‘s drinks

$1.00