Maddie's 78 Pine St
Burger
Build-Your-Own Burger (Single)
Martin's Potato Rolls and one All Angus Beef Patty.
Build-Your-Own Burger (Double)
Martin's Potato Rolls and two All Angus Beef Patty.
Maddie's Burger
Smashed Beef Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese and Mad Sauce
Oklahoma BBQ Burger
Smashed Beef Burger with Grilled Onion, Fried Onion, Pickles, American Cheese and Spicy BBQ
California Burger
Smashed Chicken Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Bacon, Avocado, American Cheese and Spicy BBQ
Mexican Burger
Smashed Beef Burger Patty, Smashed Chorizo Patty, Tomato, Avocado, Lettuce, Red Onion, American Cheese and Jalapeño Crema
Breakfast Burger
Smashed Beef Burger with Bacon, American Cheese and Fried Egg
Garden Burger
Garden Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, American Cheese and Mad Sauce
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Original
Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Comeback Sauce
Korean Style
Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with Slaw, Pickles and smothered in K-Sauce
Country Style
Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with Slaw, Pickles, Ranch
Sweet & Spicy 2.0
Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with White Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Blackberry Jam and side of Spicy Mayo
Chicken and Waffle Cone
Grilled Cheese
Salad & Wraps
Garden Salad
Spring Mix, Carrots, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Red Cabbage with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons with Creamy Caesar Dressing
Southwest Salad
Romaine, Pico, Corn, Pineapple Salsa, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Lime with Mango Vinaigrette
Garden Salad Wrap
Spring Mix, Carrots, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Red Cabbage with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad Wrap
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons with Creamy Caesar Dressing
Southwest Salad Wrap
Romaine, Pico, Corn, Pineapple Salsa, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Lime with Mango Vinaigrette
Kids Meal
Sides
Milkshakes
Drinks
Black Tea (large)
Unsweetened
Peach Tea (large)
Sweetened
Strawberry Lemonade (large)
Lemonade (large)
Maddie's Half and half (large)
Black Tea (small)
Unsweetened
Peach Tea (small)
Sweetened