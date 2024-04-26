MADE IN ITALY RISTORANTE 229 SW 8TH STREET
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Bruschetta with burrata$15.00
Toasted Bread with tomato, garlic and basil with burrata cheese
- Calamari e Zucchine$18.00
Fried Calamri and zucchini served with a yogurt tartar sauce
- Cheese Focaccia$10.00
Cheese bread cooked in Oven
- Panzerotti pugliesse$10.00
2 Small Fried Calzone stuffed with pomodoro basil y muzarella
- Arancini Ragu$12.00
- Arancini truffle$14.00
- Arancini Ham and chesse$12.00
Pasta
- Rigatoni Sunset$18.00
Rigatoni served with a bell pepper sauce
- Rigatoni Vodka Sauce & gamberetti$25.00
Rigatoni served with creamy tomato sauce and Vodka
- Spaghetti alla Bolognese$20.00
Homemade Ragu with tomato sauce and spaghetti
- Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe$16.00
Cream of pecorino cheese and black pepper
- Ravioli 4 cheese burro and salvia$20.00
Gourmet Burgers
- Parma Burger$22.00
8oz Angus Beef, Cilantro sauce, Arugula salad, italian sweet tomato, prosciutto di parma, and burrata cheese served with homemade fries
- Tartufo Burger$26.00
8oz Angus Beef, Cilantro sauce, Arugula salad, mushrooms, onion chips, truffle oil, fresh truffle and truffle burrata served with homemade fries
Vegan Gourmet Burgers
- Vegan Plus$24.00
8oz Vegan Beef, Vegan Mayo, onion chips, mushrooms, vegan cheese and truffle shaves served with homemade fries
- La Blessed$24.00
8oz Vegan Beef, Vegan Mayo, onion chips, sauteed red peppers and vegan cheese served with homemade fries
Pizza
- Margherita$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Basil, Pecorino cheese, Mozzarella Fior Di Latte and finish with Extra virgin Olive Oil
- Napoletana$15.00
Tomato sauce, oregano, Garlic
- Marinara$15.00
Tomato sauce, oregano, Garlic, Capers, anchioves
- Crudelia$22.00
Tomato sauce, oregano, Garlic,Mozzarella Fior di Latte, Soppressata, pecorino
- 4 Formaggi$24.00
Provola,mozzarella,Gorgonzola, Parmigiano, peccorino
- La Tramonto$24.00
Tomato sauce, yellow tomatoes, olives, sun dried tomato
- Vulcano$30.00
Arugula, mozzarella,ham, parmesan burrata,cherry tomatoes
- Mambo italiano$35.00
Burrata, pesto pistacchio, pistacchio, yellow tomatoes
- La Ciociara$32.00
Mozzarrella, ricota, tomatoes confit, bell peppers, ricota
- Toto'$25.00
Mozzarrella, ricotta,truffle honey, san marzano,smoked prosciutto
Beverages
Coffee
Juices
- Classic Lemonade$10.00
- Dragon Fruit Berry Lemonade$10.00
- Dragon Fruit Mango Smoothie$10.00
- Dragon Fruit Pineapple Smoothie$10.00
- Mango Fresco$10.00
- Mango Lemonade$10.00
- Passion Fruit Smoothie$10.00
- Mango Smoothie$10.00
- Passion Fruit Lemonade$10.00
- Peach Lemonade$10.00
- Peach Smoothie$10.00
- Pineapple Passion Fruit Fresca$10.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$10.00
- Strawberry Smoothie$10.00
- Strawberry Mango Fresca$10.00
- Strawberry Peach Fresca$10.00