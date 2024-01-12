Madero Cantina
NA Bev
- Agua Fresca$5.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Club Soda$1.50
- Coffee$4.00
- Coke$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Dr Pepper$3.50
- Fresh Orange Juice$5.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Horchata$4.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Jarritos$4.00
- Lemonade$5.00
- Mango Lemonade$5.00
- Mexican Coke$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Mineragua$5.00
- N/A Dragon Mojito$7.00
- OJ$3.50
- Pellegrino$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Red Bull$5.00
- Red Bull SF$5.00
- Red Bull Tropical$5.00
- Red Bull Watermelon$5.00
- Roy Rogers$3.50
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.00
- Tonic Water$3.50
- Virgin Bloody Mary$5.00
- Virgin Margarita$5.00
- Virgin Mocktail$5.00
Lunch Plates
Lunch
- Breakfast Burrito$14.00
- Enchilada Combo$14.00
- Chilaquiles$13.00
- Flautas$14.00
Fried flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicen and cheese topped with crema and gucamole served with beans and rice
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
- Huevos Rancheros$13.00
- Matador Taco Combo$12.00
- Mija Wrap$14.00
- Street Taco Combo$13.00
- Torta$14.00
Dinner
Apps
- Aguachiles$16.00
- Albondigas Bowl$10.00
- Albondigas Cup$6.00
- Asada Fries$14.00
- Cantina Rolls$12.00
- Ceviche$15.00
- Guacamole 4oz$4.00
- Guacamole 8oz$11.00
- Mexican Brussels$14.00
- Nachos$12.00
- Portobello Quesadilla$13.00
- Quesadilla$9.00
- Quesadilla Asada$13.00
- Quesadilla Cheese$9.00
- Quesadilla Chicken$12.00
- Queso Fundido$13.00
- Salad House$7.00
- Soup Of The Day Bowl$10.00
- Soup Of The Day Cup$6.00
- Wings$15.00
Entrees
- Alambre Fajitas
- Arroz Con Pollo$16.00
- Birria Burrito$15.00
- Burrito Bowl$15.00
- Carnitas$16.00
- Drunkin Shrimp$24.00
- El Gaucho Pasta$16.00
- Enchiladas Combo$16.00
- Enchiladas Mariscos$20.00
- Mahi$22.00
- Matador Burger$12.00
- New Mexican Salad$14.00
- Sangria Short Ribs$24.00
- Steak A La Plancha$25.00
- Tradicional Burrito$15.00
- Veggie Burrito$13.00
- Baja Shrimp$16.00
- La Papa Loca$14.00Out of stock
- EnchiladasOut of stock
Gourmet Tacos
A la carte & Add ons
A La Carte
Sides
Kids
Kids Lunch & Dinner
Kids Breakfast
Desserts
Dessert Plates
- Cookie Fundido$10.00
- Cro Churros$8.00
- Flan$9.00
- Ice cream$3.00
- Kids Ice cream$1.50
- Special dessert$9.00
- White Choc Martini$12.00
1 oz White Choc Liquor 1 oz Vanilla Vodka .5 oz Cream de Cocoa .75 oz Half and Half Add all the ingredients in a pint glass, shake and strain in a Martini glass drizzled with chocolate syrup
- El Cafecito$12.00
1 oz Vanilla Vodka 1 oz Patron XO .5 oz Agave Shot of espresso Pinch of salt Add all the ingredients in a pint glass shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with coffee beans
- Spanish Coffee$10.00
2 Flat spoons brown sugar .5 oz Kahlua 1 oz Brandy Presidente 3 oz Fresh brew coffee Add all the ingredients in a specialty coffee glass and stir with a bar spoon. Topped with a homemade foam cream using the bar spoon. (Use the foam maker)
- Mexican Coffee$10.00
.5 oz Agave .5 oz Kahlua 1 oz House tequila 3 oz Fresh brew coffee Add all the ingredients in a specialty coffee glass and stir with a bar spoon. Topped with a homemade foam cream using the bar spoon. (Use the foam maker)
Breakfast (3PO)
- Fiesta Breakfast Bowl$15.34
- Cinnamon French Toast$17.70
- Breakfast Torta$15.34
- Breakfast Enchiladas$17.70
- Carnitas Benedicto$17.70
- Two Eggs Any Style$14.16
- Matador Omelette$17.70
- Bacon Jack Omelette$16.52
- Mariscos Omelette$20.06
- Fresh Greyhound$9.44
- Fresh Screwdriver$9.44
- Bloody Mary$7.00
- Champagne Bottle$18.88
- Champagne Glass$7.08
- Mimosa Glass$7.08
- Mimosa Bottle$18.88
Lunch (3PO)
Lunch (3PO)
- Flautas$16.52
Fried flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicen and cheese topped with crema and gucamole served with beans and rice
- Enchilada Combo$16.52
- Street Taco Combo$15.34
- Matador Taco Combo$14.16
- Mija Wrap$16.52
- Huevos Rancheros$15.34
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.34
- Torta$16.52
- Chilaquiles$15.34
- Breakfast Burrito$15.34
A La Carte (3PO)
Dinner (3PO)
Apps
Entrees
- New Mexican Salad$16.52
- Burrito Bowl$16.52
- Tradicional Burrito$16.52
- Baja Shrimp$18.88
- Baja Shrimp Wrap$18.88
- Mahi$25.96
- Chile Relleno$20.06
- Ravioli$16.52
- Steak A La Plancha$29.50
- Arroz Con Pollo$18.88
- Drunkin Shrimp$28.32
- Carnitas$18.88
- Matador Burger$14.16
- Prime Rib Special$23.60
- Fajitas Steak$28.32
- Fajitas Chicken Mushroom$22.42
- Fajitas Chicken Shrimp$28.32
- Fajitas Combo$28.32
- Enchiladas Chicken$18.88
- Enchiladas Combo$20.06
- Enchiladas Shredded Pork$18.88
- Enchiladas Mushroom$18.88
- Enchiladas Al Pastor$18.88
- Enchiladas Soyrizo$18.88
- Enchiladas Mariscos$23.60