Madhouse 1 North Main St
Breakfast
- 2 Eggs and Toast$5.00
Ask your server about menu items that are cooked to order. Consuming undercooked meats or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- 2 Eggs, Hash Browns, and Toast$8.00
- 2 Eggs, Hash Browns, Toast, and Choice of Meat$10.00
- Biscuits and Gravy$8.00
- Mama's French Toast, 2 Eggs, and Choice of Meat$9.00
- Pancakes, Eggs, and Choice of Meat$9.00
- Chicken Fried Steak, Hashbrows, and 2 Eggs$11.00
- DJ's Skillet$11.00
Choice of meat, hashbrowns, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese, eggs.
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Egg, cheese, your choice meat, on english muffin.
- Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Your choice of meat, hash browns, cheese, and eggs.
- Western Hashbrown, Eggs, and Toast$9.00
- Build Your Own Omelet$10.00
- Kids Pancake, egg, and choice of meat$6.00
- Kids French toast, egg, and choice of meat$6.00
- Kids egg, toast, and choice of meat$6.00
Appetizers
- Cheese Curds$8.00
- Cheese Sticks$8.00
- Breaded Mushrooms$8.00
- Fried Shrimp$8.00
- Fried Pickles$8.00
- Fried Green Beans$8.00
- Onion Rings$8.00Out of stock
- Jalapeño Poppers$8.00
- Mini Tacos$8.00
- Chips and Salsa$8.00
- Chips and Queso$8.00
- Chicken Nachos$8.00
- Steak Nachos$8.00
- Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
- Steak Quesadilla$8.00
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Burger
- Hamburger$8.00
- Cheeseburger$8.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger$9.00
- Double Cheeseburger$11.50
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
- Patty Melt$10.00
Burger with American cheese, Swiss cheese, and grilled onions.
- Mushroom and Swiss Burger$10.00
Burger with Swiss cheese, and grilled mushrooms.
- Hangover Burger$15.00
Burger with pepper Jack cheese, grilled onions, bacon, fried egg, jalapeños, and onion rings.
- 5 Cheeseburger$10.00
Burger with American cheese, Swiss cheese, pepper Jack cheese, and provolone cheese topped with cheese stick.
- Hot Hamburger$9.00
Burger on bread with mashed potato and gravy.
- Hot Cheeseburger$9.00
Sandwich
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
- Grilled Ham and Cheese$8.00
- BLT$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast
- Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.00
- Philly Steak$10.00
Philly with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms
- Club Sandwich$10.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast
- Fish Sandwich$9.00
Wraps
- Chicken Wrap$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sauce
- Club Wrap$10.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Philly Wrap$10.00
Philly with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms
- Turkey Wrap$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sauce
- Ham Wrap$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sauce
Baskets
Wings
Salad
- Chicken Salad$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion, and choice of dressing
- Chef Salad$12.00
Turkey, ham, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and choice of dressing
- Garden Salad$8.00
Lettuce, croutons, tomato, cheese, onion, and choice of dressing
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.50
Chicken, romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.00
Chicken, romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and choice of dressing
- Chicken Fajita Salad$10.50