Madison Avenue 1836 MADISON AVENUE
Cold Treats
Blizzards
- Banana Split$3.79+
chocolate, strawberry, pineapple, banana
- Blizzard of the Month$3.79+
- Brownie$3.79+
- Brownie Batter$3.79+
brownie batter and brownie pieces
- Butterfinger$3.79+
- Cappuccino Heath$3.79+
heath, coffee, chocolate topping
- Cheesecake$3.79+
- Chocolate Cheery Love$3.79+
Chocolate chunks and cheery
- Chocolate Chip$3.79+
chocolate cone dip
- Chocolate Covered Cherry$3.79+
cherry, chocolate cone dip
- Chocolate Extreme$3.79+
brownie, coco fudge, chocolate chunks
- Cookie Dough$3.79+
hot fudge, cookie dough
- Cookie Jar$3.79+
- Double Fudge Cooke Dough$3.79+
- French Silk Pie$3.79+
Chocolate fudge, chocolate chunks, pie pieces, whipped topping
- Georgia Mud Fudge$3.79+
coco fudge, brownie, pecan pieces
- German Chocolate$3.79+
chocolate, pecan pieces, coconut
- Hawaiian$3.79+
pineapple, coconut, banana
- Heath$3.79+
heath and hot fudge
- M&M's$3.79+
chocolate topping and M&M's
- Mint$3.79+
- Mint M&M$3.79+
M&M's and mint
- Mint Oreo$3.79+
Oreo and mint
- Mocha Chip$3.79+
coffee and chocolate chunks
- Mud Pie$3.79+
Oreo, coffee, coco fudge
- Oreo$3.79+
- Oreo Cheesequake$3.79+
Oreo and cheesecake chunks
- Oreo Hot Cocoa$3.79+
Oreo and Cocoa Fudge with whipped cream on top
- Peanut Buster$3.79+
hot fudge, peanuts
- Peanut Butter Crunch$3.79+
peanut butter and cake crunch
- Pecan Cluster$3.79+
butterscotch, chocolate dip, pecan pieces
- Pumpkin Pie$3.79+
pumpkin pie mix, whipped topping, nutmeg
- Reeces Peanut Butter Cup$3.79+
Reeces peanut butter cup and Reeces Pieces
- Reeces Peanut Butter Pie$3.79+
Graham base, Reeces cup, and whipped cream
- Reeces Pieces$3.79+
Reeces Pieces and peanut butter cups
- Snicker Doodle$3.79+
Vanilla base, snicker doodle base, snickerdoodle pieces
- Snickers$3.79+
- Strawberry Cheesequake$3.79+
strawberry topping, cheesecake pieces
- Strawberry Dipped$3.79+
Strawberry and chocolate chunks
- Toffee Cheesequake$3.79+
Cheesecake pieces, praleane topping, toffee pieces
- Tropical$3.79+
pecan pieces, coconut, banana
- Turle Peacan$3.79+
- Strawberry$3.79+
Royal Blizzards
Sundae
Special Sundaes
Royal Treats
- Banana Split$6.19
Vanilla DQ with sliced banana, strawberry, pineapple, and chocolate topping
- Brownie Oreo Cup$6.19
Vanilla DQ, triple chocolate brownie, oreo, chocolate sauce, and marshmallow topping
- Heath Caramel Brownie Cup$6.19
Vanilla DQ, hot fudge, caramel, chocolate brownie, and health pieces
- Oreo Brownie Earthquake$6.19
Hot fudge, oreo, brownie chunks
- Peanut Buster Parfait$6.19
Vanilla DQ, hot fudge, peanuts
- Peanut Butter Bash$6.19
vanilla DQ, hot fudge, peanut butter, and chocolate chunks
- Pecan Mudslide$6.19
pecans, caramel, hot fudge
- Strawberry Shortcake$6.19
Angel food cake, vanilla DQ, strawberry topping, and whipped cream