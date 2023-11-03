Madison Tavern
FOOD
Daily Food Specials
Starters
- Angus Sliders$16.00
- Cabo Nachos$17.00
- Crispy Calamari$16.00
- Crispy Cheese Curds$12.00
- Guacamole & Chips$8.00
- Hot Pretzel Bites$10.00
- Mexacali Trio$12.00
- Pot Stickers$14.00
- Quesadilla$15.00
- Sampler Platter$19.00
- Santorini Platter Hummus$15.00
- Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls$14.00
- Spinach Dip$15.00
- Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers$14.00
- Tavern Wings$15.00
- Chili Cup$7.00
- Chili Bowl$10.00
- Soup of the Day Cup$7.00
- Soup of the Day Bowl$10.00
Half & Half Creations
Market Greens
Sandwiches
Tacos
Mains
Flatbreads
Sides
Kids Menu
Sauce/Sides
- Bread Service$1.00
EVENTS MENU
- Pot Stickers Platter$42.00
- Tavern Wings Platter$48.00
- Pretzel Bites Platter$24.00
- Angus Slider Platter$64.00
- Big Quesadilla Platter$42.00
- Turkey Pinwheel Platter$42.00
- Savory Skewers Platter$23.00
- Baked Flatbreads Platter$45.00
- Spinach Dip Platter$45.00
- Santorini Party Platter$45.00
- Chips & Dip Platter$30.00
- Veggie Platter$40.00
- Fruit Platter$40.00
- Enlightened Salad Platter$39.00
- Caesar Salad Platter$39.00
- Basket of French Fries Platter$21.00
- Basket of Tater Tots Platter$26.00
- Basket of Sweet Potato Fries Platter$26.00
- Basket of Onion Rings Platter$27.00
N/A BEVERAGE
Soda/Juice/Water
- Sprite$3.75
- Dr Pepper$3.75
- RC$3.75
- Diet Cola$3.75
- Ginger Ale$3.75
- Lemonade$3.75
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Soda Water$1.50
- Red Bull$6.50
- SF Redbull$6.50
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Mocktail$6.00
- Acqua Panna Water$5.00
- Pellegrino$5.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.75
Madison Tavern Location and Ordering Hours
(312) 559-5101
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM