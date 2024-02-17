Grand India 1671 Beacon Street
Veg Appetizers
- Samosa$6.00
Fried Indian pastry stuffed with potatoes and green peas
- Spring Roll (Veg)$8.00
Pastry roll filled with vegetables
- Mix Veg Pakora$10.00
Deep-fried mixed veggies (chickpea flour)
- Onion Bajji$10.00
Deep-Fried Onion Fritters served with mint chutney
- Guntur Cut Mirchi$10.00
Deep-fried cut jalapenos (chickpea flour)
- Gongura Onion Chilli Bajji$12.00
Deep-fried jalapeno stuffed with gongura, peanuts and onions (chickpea flour)
- Andhra Kara Mirchi Bajji$12.00
Deep-fried jalapenos stuffed with onions and spices (chickpea flour)
- Paneer Pakora$12.00
Deep-fried paneer slices (chickpea flour)
- Gobi Manchurian$13.00
Deep-fried cauliflower tossed in manchurian sauce.
- Gobi 555$13.00
Deep-fried cauliflower tossed in a homemade cream-based sauce.
- Paneer 555$14.00
Deep-fried paneer tossed in a homemade cream-based sauce.
- Chilli Paneer$14.00
Marinated paneer cubes fried and tossed in chilli sauce.
TANDOOR SPECIALS/KABABS (From the clay oven)
- Paneer Tikka$17.00
Slow-roasted paneer slices coated with homemade tandoor sauce
- Chicken Tandoori$18.00
Slow roasted marinated spicy chicken
- Chicken Tikka Kabab$18.00
Slow roasted boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and spices
- Chicken Malai Tikka/Murgh Malai Kabab$18.00
Marinated (with rich creamy sauce) tender chicken pieces on a skewer
- Chicken Tandgi Kabab$18.00
Slow-roasted marinated chicken drumsticks
- Shrimp Tandoori$20.00
Slow roasted marinated spicy shrimp
- Tandoori Salmon$20.00
Slow roasted salmon filet
SOUTH INDIAN SPECIALS
- Idli$10.00
Steamed rice cake made from rice and lentil batter.
- Sambar Idli$12.00
Idli pieces dunked/soaked in sambar
- Idli/Vada Combo$10.00
Idli and a fluffy & crispy deep-fried black lentil doughnut.
- Medhu Vada$10.00
Fluffy & crispy deep-fried black lentil doughnut.
- Sambar Vada$12.00
Medhu vada dunked/soaked in sambar.
- Podi Idli$10.00
Idli cubes tossed in spicy lentil powder.
- Chilli Idli$12.00
Idli cubes tossed in homemade chilli sauce.
- Pepper Idli Fry$12.00
Idli cubes sautéed in homemade pepper sauce.
SOUP
- Hot & Sour Veg Soup$6.00
Hot & sour Indo-Chinese-style veg soup.
- Hot & Sour Chicken Soup$6.00
Hot & sour Indo-Chinese-style chicken soup.
- Grand India Special Chicken Soup$8.00
South Indian traditional soup made with chicken cubes with herbs and homemade spices mix
- Hot & Sour Veg Soup (Manchow)$8.00
Hot & sour Indo-Chinese-style veg soup and crispy noodles.
- Hot & Sour Chicken Soup (Manchow)$8.00
Hot & sour Indo-Chinese-style chicken soup and crispy noodles.
- Grand India Special Mutton Soup$8.00
South Indian traditional soup made with Mutton cubes with herbs and homemade spices mix
BREAD (Contains Gluten)
- Plain Naan$4.00
Oven-baked flatbread topped with butter.
- Garlic Naan$5.00
Oven-baked flatbread topped with garlic butter and cilantro.
- Rosemary Naan$5.00
Oven-baked flatbread topped with rosemary.
- Chilli Cilantro Naan$5.00
Oven-baked flatbread topped with butter, chillies, and cilantro.
- Chilli Garlic Naan (Bullet Naan)$6.00
Oven-baked flatbread topped with chillies and garlic
- Peshawari Naan$6.00
Oven-baked flatbread topped with coconut and raisins
- Cheese Naan$5.00
Oven-baked flatbread topped with cheese
- Onion Kulcha$6.00
Oven-baked flatbread topped with Onion
- Tandoori Roti$5.00
Oven-baked flatbread made with wheat flour
- Chappathi (2pcs)$3.00
Wheat flatbread cooked on griddle/skillet.
- Malabar Parotta$5.00
Flaky and layered wheat bread cooked on a skillet/griddle.
VEG ENTREE
- Paneer Butter Masala$16.00
Paneer cubes cooked in a buttery and rich creamy tomato sauce.
- Shahi Paneer Korma$16.00
Paneer cubes cooked in a creamy gravy homemade sauce
- Saag Paneer$16.00
Paneer cubes cooked with spinach and spices
- Aloo Saag$16.00
Aloo cooked with spinach and spices
- Channa Saag$16.00
Channa cooked with spinach and spices
- Paneer Tikka Masala$16.00
Paneer cubes cooked with creamy tomato sauce.
- Aloo Gobi Masala$16.00
Veg curry cooked with potatoes, cauliflower, spices, and herbs.
- Malai Kofta$16.00
Fried paneer balls cooked with nuts, creamy tomato and onion sauce
- Navratna Korma$16.00
Creamy curry cooked with a special onion-based gravy sauce with mixed vegetables, paneer, herbs, and spices.
- Channa Masala$16.00
Chickpea curry made with onions and tomatoes with spicy and tangy sauce.
- Dal Fry (Tadka)$16.00
Lentil (yellow lentils) tempered with mustard seeds, onions, and tomatoes.
- Gongura Dal$16.00
Lentil (yellow lentils) tempered with mustard seeds, gongurra (red sorrel) leaves, onions, and tomatoes.
- Spinach Dal$16.00
Lentil (yellow lentils) cooked with spinach leaves and tempered with mustard seeds, onions, and tomatoes.
- Veg Korma$16.00
Mixed vegetables cooked with a special onion-based gravy with herbs and spices
- Vegetable Vindaloo$16.00
Spicy and bright red curry cooked with garlic, spices, and mixed vegetables.
- Kadai Paneer$16.00
Spicy curry made with paneer cubes, tomato, onion, and homemade spice mix.
- Bhindi Masala$16.00
Okra curry cooked with homemade ground spices, onions, and tomatoes.
- Kadai Vegetable$16.00
Spicy curry made with mixed vegetables, tomato, onion, and homemade spice mix.
- Alleppey Vegetable Curry$16.00
Creamy vegetable curry cooked with veggies, creamy coconut milk, and homemade spice mix.
- Gongura Paneer$16.00
Spicy curry made with paneer cubes, tomato, onion, gongura (red sorrel) leaves and homemade spice mix.
- Aloo Mutter$16.00
Spicy curry made with potatoes, tomato, onion, green peas and homemade spice mix.
- Mutter Paneer$16.00
Spicy curry made with paneer cubes, tomato, onion, green peas and homemade spice mix.
CHICKEN ENTREE
- Chicken Tikka Masala$17.00
Marinated boneless chicken pieces cooked in a spiced creamy tomato sauce.
- Saag Chicken$17.00
Chicken cubes cooked with spinach and spices
- Goan Chicken Vindaloo$17.00
Spicy and bright red curry cooked with garlic and marinated chicken.
- Kadai Chicken$17.00
Spicy curry made with chicken cubes, tomato, onion, and homemade spice mix.
- Grand India Special Mango Chicken Curry$17.00
Boneless chicken cubes cooked in a flavorful homemade spicy mango sauce.
- Chicken Korma$17.00
Boneless chicken cubes cooked with a special onion-based gravy with herbs and spices
- Chettinad Chicken Curry$17.00
South Indian curry cooked with marinated chicken cubes, tomatoes, onions, and a variety of spices.
- Gongura Chicken Pulusu$17.00
Hot & sour curry with chicken cubes, gongura (red sorrel), tomato, and onion gravy.
- Butter Chicken Masala$17.00
Marinated boneless chicken cubes cooked in a buttery tomato sauce
- Madras Chicken Curry$17.00
Boneless chicken cubes cooked in a spice-flavored onion and a tomato-based curry.
- Mughalai Chicken Curry$17.00
Creamy chicken curry cooked in onion and cashew-based gravy
- Nadan (Kerala) Chicken Curry$17.00
Chicken cubes cooked with tomato, onion, coconut milk, and spices in coconut oil.
- Egg Masala Curry$17.00
Hard-boiled eggs cooked in a spice-flavored onion and a tomato-based curry.
- Moilee Chicken Curry$17.00
Chicken cubes cooked in coconut milk and a homemade spice mix.
LAMB & GOAT ENTREE
- Lamb Tikka Masala$19.00
Marinated boneless lamb pieces cooked in a spiced creamy tomato sauce.
- Lamb Kadai$19.00
Spicy curry made with boneless lamb cubes, tomato, onion, and homemade spice mix.
- Saag Lamb$19.00
Boneless lamb cubes cooked with spinach and homemade spices.
- Lamb Vindaloo$19.00
Spicy and bright red curry cooked with garlic, spices, and marinated lamb.
- Grand India Special Mango Lamb Curry$19.00
Boneless lamb cubes cooked in a flavorful homemade spicy mango sauce.
- Lamb Korma$19.00
Boneless lamb cubes cooked with special onion-based gravy sauce with herbs and spices.
- Chettinad Lamb Curry$19.00
South-Indian curry cooked with marinated boneless lamb cubes, tomatoes, onions, and a variety of spices.
- Gongura Mutton (Goat)$19.00
Hot & sour curry with bone-in goat cubes, Gongura (red sorrel), tomato, and onion gravy.
- Goat Vindaloo$19.00
Spicy and bright red curry cooked with garlic, spices, and marinated goat cubes (bone-in).
- Goat Korma$19.00
Bone-in goat cubes cooked with special onion-based gravy sauce with herbs and spices.
- Chettinad Goat Curry$19.00
South-Indian curry cooked with marinated bone-in goat cubes, tomatoes, onions, and a variety of spices.
- Kerala Goat Curry$19.00
Bone-in goat cubes cooked in a spice-flavored onion, tomato, and coconut milk-based curry.
SEAFOOD ENTREE
- Shrimp Vindaloo$19.00
Spicy and bright red curry cooked with garlic, spices, and marinated shrimp.
- Kadai Shrimp$19.00
Spicy curry made with shrimp, tomato, onion, and homemade spice mix.
- Shrimp Korma$19.00
Shrimp cooked with a special onion-based gravy sauce with herbs and spices.
- Grand India Mango Shrimp Curry$19.00
Shrimp cooked in a flavorful homemade spicy mango sauce.
- Shrimp Chettinad$19.00
South-Indian curry cooked with marinated shrimp, tomatoes, onions, and a variety of spices.
- Kerala Shrimp Curry$19.00
Shrimp cooked in a spice-flavored onion, tomato, and coconut milk-based curry.
- Kerala Shrimp Moilee$19.00
Shrimp cooked in coconut milk and a homemade spice mix.
- Madras Fish Curry$19.00
Tilapia fish pieces cooked in a spice-flavored onion and a tomato-based curry.
- Kerala Fish Curry$19.00
Tilapia fish pieces cooked in a spice-flavored onion, tomato, and coconut milk-based curry.
- Kerala Fish Moilee$19.00
Fish pieces cooked in coconut milk and a homemade spice mix.
DOSA SPECIALS (Served with sambar and chutney, any additional toppings/sides (+$2)
- Plain Dosa$12.00
Rice & lentil crepe
- Ghee Dosa$13.00
Dosa generously coated with ghee (clarified butter)
- Ghee Masala Dosa$14.00
Dosa coated with ghee and topped with potato masala
- Masala Dosa$13.00
Dosa topped with potato masala
- Onion Masala Dosa$14.00
Dosa topped with potato masala and onions
- Mysore Masala Dosa$14.00
Dosa coated with a homemade chutney and topped with potato masala
- Mysore Masala with Onion Dosa$15.00
Dosa coated with a homemade chutney and topped with potato masala and onions
- Andhra Kara Masala Dosa$14.00
Dosa coated with red chilli, onion, garlic chutney (with spices) served with potato masala
- Hot Garlic Masala Dosa$14.00
Dosa coated with homemade hot garlic chutney and topped with potato masala
- Chettinad Podi Masala Dosa$14.00
Dosa topped with staple spice powder and served with potato masala
- Gongura Onion Masala Dosa$15.00
Dosa coated with Gongura chutney and topped with potato masala and onions
- Double Egg Dosa$14.00
Dosa topped with two eggs.
- Cheese Dosa$14.00
Dosa topped with mozzarella cheese
- Paneer Dosa$14.00
Dosa topped with Paneer
UTTAPPAM SPECIALS (Served with Sambar and chutney), any additional toppings/sides (+$2) (Thick rice and lentil pancake)
- Plain Uttappam$11.00
Rice & lentils. No toppings
- Onion Uttappam$12.00
Rice & lentil, Topped with onions
- Mix Veg Uttappam$13.00
Rice & lentil, Topped with mixed vegetables
- Tomato Cilantro Uttappam$14.00
Rice and Lentils, topped with tomato & cilantro
- Karam Podi Uttappam$12.00
Rice and Lentils, topped with homemade spicy powder
BIRYANI SPECIALS (Served with Raita on the side)
- Vegetable Biryani$16.00
Marinated vegetables cooked with basmati rice and homemade spices
- Paneer Biryani$17.00
Marinated vegetables and Paneer cooked with basmati rice and homemade spices
- Hyderabad Chicken Biryani$18.00
Bone-in or boneless chicken cooked with basmati rice and homemade spices
- Special Boneless 65 Chicken Biryani$20.00
Boneless chicken 65 cubes cooked with basmati rice and homemade spices
- Gongura Chicken Biryani$19.00
Bone-in/boneless chicken cooked with basmati rice, gongura (red sorrel leaves), and homemade spices
- Grand India Special Chicken Fry Biryani$17.00
Boneless chicken cooked with basmati rice, and homemade spices
- Goat Biryani$20.00
Bone-in goat cubes cooked with basmati rice and homemade spices
- Gongura Goat Biryani$21.00
Bone-in goat cubes cooked with basmati rice, gongura (red sorrel leaves), and homemade spices
- Grand India Special Goat Fry Biryani$20.00
Bone-in goat cubes cooked with basmati rice, and homemade spices
- Lamb Biryani$20.00
Boneless lamb cubes cooked with basmati rice and homemade spices
- Gongura Lamb Biryani$21.00
Boneless lamb cubes cooked with basmati rice, gongura (red sorrel leaves), and homemade spices
- Shrimp Biryani$20.00
Shrimp cooked with basmati rice and homemade spices
- Egg Biryani$17.00
Egg cooked with basmati rice and homemade spices
INDO-CHINESE RICE & NOODLES (Contains Soy and Gluten)
- Vegetable Fried Rice$15.00
Rice stir-fried with vegetables.
- Paneer - Vegetable Fried Rice$16.00
Rice stir-fried with paneer and vegetables.
- Egg Fried Rice$16.00
Rice stir-fried with eggs, and vegetables.
- Chicken Fried Rice$17.00
Rice stir-fried with vegetables, pieces of chicken, eggs, and spices
- Shrimp Fried Rice$18.00
Rice stir-fried with vegetables, pieces of shrimp, eggs, and spices
- Tofu Fried Rice$16.00
Rice stir-fried with Tofu, and vegetables.
- Schezwan Veg Fried Rice$15.00
Rice stir-fried with soy sauce, vegetables, and schezwan sauce.
- Schezwan Paneer Veg Fried Rice$16.00
Rice stir-fried with soy sauce, vegetables, paneer and schezwan sauce.
- Schezwan Egg Fried Rice$16.00
Rice stir-fried with soy sauce, beaten eggs, vegetables, and homemade schezwan sauce.
- Schezwan Chicken Fried Rice$17.00
Rice stir-fried with vegetables, pieces of chicken, eggs, and spices in homemade schezwan sauce
- Schezwan Shrimp Fried Rice$18.00
Rice stir-fried with vegetables, pieces of shrimp, eggs, and spices
- Schezwan Tofu Fried Rice$16.00
Rice stir-fried with soy sauce, vegetables, Tofu and schezwan sauce.
- Veg Noodles$15.00
Hakka noodles cooked with vegetables and spices.
- Egg Noodles$16.00
Hakka noodles stir-fried with eggs, and vegetables.
- Paneer Veg Noodles$16.00
Hakka noodles cooked with pieces of paneer, vegetables, and spices
- Chicken Noodles$17.00
Hakka noodles cooked with pieces of chicken, eggs, vegetables, and spices
- Schezwan Veg Noodles$16.00
Hakka noodles cooked with vegetables and spices in homemade schezwan sauce.
- Schezwan Egg Noodles$16.00
Hakka noodles cooked with eggs and spices in homemade schezwan sauce
- Schezwan Chicken Noodles$17.00
Hakka noodles cooked with pieces of chicken, eggs, and spices in homemade schezwan sauce
DESSERT
SOFT DRINKS
- Mango Lassi$6.00
Yogurt-based drink made with mango, milk, and sugar.
- ButterMilk (Neer Moru)$6.00
Indian-style buttermilk mixed with ginger, and cilantro served with ice cubes.
- Rose Milk$6.00
Rose-flavored sweet milk.
- Masala Chai$3.00
Indian tea made with milk and mildly flavored with homemade spices.
- Black Tea$3.00
Indian tea - no milk added
- Madras Coffee$3.00
Indian coffee made with milk.
- Sukku Coffee / Dry Ginger Coffee$5.00
Indian coffee with dry ginger powder and jaggery
- Bottled Water$1.00
- Fanta$2.50
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Thums up$3.00
- Limca$3.00
Non-Veg Appetizers
- Chicken 65$14.00
Boneless deep-fried marinated chicken pieces
- Chicken 555$15.00
Boneless deep-fried marinated chicken pieces tossed in cream-based sauce
- Chicken Manchurian$15.00
Boneless chicken cubes cooked and tossed in Manchurian sauce.
- Chicken Pepper Fry$15.00
Battered chicken cubes fried and tossed in black pepper sauce
- Chilli Chicken$15.00
Marinated boneless chicken cubes fried and tossed in chilli sauce.
- Chicken Sukka$15.00
Chicken pieces seared with curry leaves in Kadai. Chettinad style
- Chilli Fish$15.00
Marinated tilapia fish pieces fried and tossed in chilli sauce.
- Apollo Fish$15.00
Hyderabad special deep-fried tilapia chunks stir-fried in a spicy sauce.
- Mutton Sukka$17.00
Mutton pieces seared with curry leaves in Kadai. Chettinad style
- Chilli Shrimp$15.00
Marinated Shrimp fried and tossed in chilli sauce.