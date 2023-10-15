Madre Rosa Cerveceria
TAQUERIA
Para Compartir
Mariscos
Extras
THE BAR
Beer
Bud Light | Bottle
$3.99
Miller Lite | Bottle
$3.99
Michelob Ultra | Bottle
$5.00
Sol | Bottle
$4.29
Victoria | Bottle
$4.29
Modelo Especial | Bottle
$4.29
Corona Extra | Bottle
$4.29
Tecate Light
$4.29
Tecate Roja
$4.29
XX Lager | Bottle
$6.00
Deadbeach | Chuco
$3.00
Pacifico | Bottle
$4.29
Coors Light | Bottle
$3.29
Budweiser | Bottle
$3.29
Coors Banquet
$3.29
Carta Blanca | Caguama
$7.99
Sol | Caguama
$7.99
Pacifico | Caguama
$9.99
Modelo Especial | Caguama
$9.99
Liquor
Bentley's Vodka | POUR
$4.99
Absolut | POUR
$4.99
Absolut Citron | POUR
$4.99
Deep Eddy Lemon | POUR
$4.99
Deep Eddy Ruby Red | POUR
$4.99
Deep Eddy Peach | POUR
$4.99
Pearl Cucumber | POUR
$4.99
Tito’s Texas | POUR
$5.99
Grey Goose | POUR
$5.99
Ketel One | POUR
$5.99
Belvedere | POUR
$6.99
Ciroc Coconut | POUR
$6.99
Ciroc Peach | POUR
$6.99
Ciroc RedBerry | POUR
$6.99
Empress | POUR
$6.99
Hendricks | POUR
$9.00
House Gin | POUR
$4.99
Sweet Gwendoline | POUR
$6.99
House Rum | POUR
$4.99
Capt. Morgan | POUR
$4.99
Malibu | POUR
$4.99
Rumchata | POUR
$4.99
Altos BLANCO | POUR
$4.00
Herradura BLANCO | POUR
$5.99
Siete Leguas BLANCO | POUR
$6.99
El Perro Grande BLANCO | POUR
$7.99
Casamigos BLANCO | POUR
$7.99
Don Julio BLANCO | POUR
$7.99
Altos REPO | POUR
$4.00
Gran Centenario REPO|POUR
$5.99
La Gritona REPO|POUR
$5.99
Hornitos REPO|POUR
$5.99
Corazon REPO|POUR
$5.99
Siete Leguas REPO|POUR
$5.99
Herradura REPO|POUR
$6.99
Tesoro REPO|POUR
$6.99
Casamigos REPO|POUR
$7.99
Don Julio REPO|POUR
$7.99
Maestro Dobel Diamante | POUR
$7.99
Don Julio 70 | POUR
$11.99
Altos ANEJO | POUR
$7.99
Casamigos ANEJO | POUR
$9.99
Herradura ANEJO | POUR
$9.99
Herradura Ultra Cristalino|POUR
$11.99
Oro de Cayame Sotol|POUR
$5.99
GAD Espadin |POUR
$7.99
GAD Tobala |POUR
$7.99
Rey Campero Espadin|POUR
$6.99
Ponte Chingon |POUR
$5.99
Montelobos | POUR
$6.99
VIDA | POUR
$6.99
Casamigos Mezcal | POUR
$9.99
House Whiskey | POUR
$4.99
Fireball | POUR
$4.99
Crown Peach | POUR
$4.99
Crown Royal | POUR
$4.99
Crown Apple | POUR
$4.99
Jack Daniels | POUR
$4.99
Jameson | POUR
$4.99
Jameson Orange | POUR
$4.99
Makers Mark | POUR
$5.99
Buchanan’s 12 yr | POUR
$6.99
Chivas Regal 12 yr | POUR
$6.99
Glenlivet 12 yr | POUR
$8.99
JWB | POUR
$8.99
Aperol | POUR
$5.99
Jagermeister | POUR
$4.99
Kahlua | POUR
$5.99
Licor 43 | POUR
$6.99
Baileys Irish Cream | POUR
$6.99
Watermelon | POUR
$4.99
Marmelo | POUR
$6.99
Rumpleminz | POUR
$4.99
Presidente | POUR
$4.99
Hennessy VSOP | POUR
$7.99
Buchanan’s 18 yr. | POUR
$11.99
Avion 44 | POUR
$19.99
Dobel Cristalino | POUR
$19.99
Reserva de La Familia | POUR
$19.99
Don Julio 1942 | POUR
$19.99
Clase Azul Plata | POUR
$21.99
Casa Dragones Joven | POUR
$21.99
Macallan 12 yr | POUR
$21.99
JW Blue | POUR
$25.99
Clase Azul Reposado | POUR
$25.99
Clase Azul Ultra | POUR
$99.99
Wine
Domaine Bouquet Malbec GLS
$11.00
Bibi Graetz Rosso GLS
$11.00
Condado De Haza Crianza GLS
$11.00
Lola Pinot Noir GLS
$9.00
The Wonderland Project GLS
$11.00
Lieu Diet Cabernet Franc GLS
$12.00
Lola Pinot Noir BTL
$35.00
The Wonderland Project BTL
$42.00
PEAY Pinot Noir BTL
$149.00
Trefethen Merlot BTL
$79.00
Domaine Bouquet Malbec BTL
$42.00
Bibi Graetz Rosso BTL
$42.00
Condado De Haza Crianza BTL
$42.00
Domino De Pingus BTL
$67.00
Rombauer BTL
$99.00
Venge Vineyards Red Blend BTL
$59.00
Robert Sinskey Red Blend BTL
$99.00
Matthiason Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$149.00
Silver Oak Alexander Valley BTL
$185.00
Lieu Diet Cabernet Franc BTL
$45.00
Angeline GLS
$9.00
Toad Hollow GLS
$9.00
Lola Chardonnay GLS
$9.00
Lieu Diet GLS
$11.00
The Seeker GLS
$9.00
T'Gallant Moscato GLS
$9.00
Lange Twins Chenin Blanc GLS
$9.00
Duckhorn Sauv Blanc GLS
$15.00
Angeline BTL
$34.00
Toad Hollow BTL
$34.00
Lola Chardonnay BTL
$34.00
Lieu Diet BTL
$40.00
The Seeker BTL
$34.00
T'Gallant Moscato BTL
$34.00
Lange Twins Chenin Blanc BTL
$34.00
Duckhorn Sauv Blanc BTL
$59.00
Rombauer Proprietor BTL
$151.00
Paul Chevelier GLS
$7.00
Twin Vines Vinho Verde GLS
$9.00
Domain Bouquet Sparkling GLS
$9.00
Torresella Prosecco GLS
$10.00
Angels & Cowboys GLS
$11.00
Willakenzie Still Rose GLS
$11.00
AIX Still Rose GLS
$12.00
Wolffer Estate Still Rose GLS
$12.00
Matthiason GSM GLS
$14.00
Rosa Regale GLS
$14.00
Paul Chevelier BTL
$26.00
Twin Vines Vinho Verde BTL
$34.00
Domain Bouquet Sparkling BTL
$34.00
Poema Cava BTL
$34.00
Torresella Prosecco BTL
$38.00
Angels & Cowboys BTL
$40.00
Willakenzie Still Rose BTL
$40.00
AIX Still Rose BTL
$44.00
Wolffer Estate Still Rose BTL
$44.00
Matthiason GSM BTL
$54.00
Laurent Perrier BTL
$99.00
G.H. Mumm Napa Prestige BTL
$45.00
NA Beverage
Shotsitos De la Casa
House Signature Shots
