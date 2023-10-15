TAQUERIA

Para Compartir

Tostadas y Salsa

$3.99

Papa Asada

$6.99

Elote Callejero

$6.99

Chicharrones

$6.99

Flautas de Res

$7.99

Guacamole

$8.99

Chile Con Queso

$8.99

Queso Fundido

$8.99

Casuales

Carnitas

$2.99
Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$2.99

Pollo Adobado

$2.99

Champinoes

$2.99

Rajas Con Queso

$2.99

Amor Eterno

Campechano

$3.99

Costilla

$3.99

Colita de Pavo

$3.99

Chicharron Prensado

$3.99

Camaron

$3.99

Los Superiores

Pulpo Asado

$4.99

Langosta

$4.99

Ribeye

$4.99

Tuetano Asado

$4.99

Arrachera

$4.99

Volcanes

Spicy Tuna

$4.99

Pulpo

$4.99

Camaron

$4.99

Escoje El Tuyo - Volcanes

$4.99

Mariscos

Ceviche de Camaron

$6.99

Ceviche de Pescado

$6.99

Tuna Ceviche

$7.99

Ceviche 7 Mares

$8.99

Coctel de Camaron

$8.99

Extras

Salsa

$0.99

Cebolla y Cilantro

$1.19

Curtidos

$1.19

Baja Sauce

$1.19

Toreados

$1.99

Mini Chile Con Queso

$1.99

Cebollitas Asadas

$1.99

Sliced Aguacate

$2.49

Frijoles Charros

$3.99

THE BAR

Beer

Bud Light | Bottle

$3.99

Miller Lite | Bottle

$3.99

Michelob Ultra | Bottle

$5.00

Sol | Bottle

$4.29

Victoria | Bottle

$4.29

Modelo Especial | Bottle

$4.29

Corona Extra | Bottle

$4.29

Tecate Light

$4.29

Tecate Roja

$4.29

XX Lager | Bottle

$6.00

Deadbeach | Chuco

$3.00

Pacifico | Bottle

$4.29

Coors Light | Bottle

$3.29

Budweiser | Bottle

$3.29

Coors Banquet

$3.29

Carta Blanca | Caguama

$7.99

Sol | Caguama

$7.99

Pacifico | Caguama

$9.99

Modelo Especial | Caguama

$9.99

Liquor

Bentley's Vodka | POUR

$4.99

Absolut | POUR

$4.99

Absolut Citron | POUR

$4.99

Deep Eddy Lemon | POUR

$4.99

Deep Eddy Ruby Red | POUR

$4.99

Deep Eddy Peach | POUR

$4.99

Pearl Cucumber | POUR

$4.99

Tito’s Texas | POUR

$5.99

Grey Goose | POUR

$5.99

Ketel One | POUR

$5.99

Belvedere | POUR

$6.99

Ciroc Coconut | POUR

$6.99

Ciroc Peach | POUR

$6.99

Ciroc RedBerry | POUR

$6.99

Empress | POUR

$6.99

Hendricks | POUR

$9.00

House Gin | POUR

$4.99

Sweet Gwendoline | POUR

$6.99

House Rum | POUR

$4.99

Capt. Morgan | POUR

$4.99

Malibu | POUR

$4.99

Rumchata | POUR

$4.99

Altos BLANCO | POUR

$4.00

Herradura BLANCO | POUR

$5.99

Siete Leguas BLANCO | POUR

$6.99

El Perro Grande BLANCO | POUR

$7.99

Casamigos BLANCO | POUR

$7.99

Don Julio BLANCO | POUR

$7.99

Altos REPO | POUR

$4.00

Gran Centenario REPO|POUR

$5.99

La Gritona REPO|POUR

$5.99

Hornitos REPO|POUR

$5.99

Corazon REPO|POUR

$5.99

Siete Leguas REPO|POUR

$5.99

Herradura REPO|POUR

$6.99

Tesoro REPO|POUR

$6.99

Casamigos REPO|POUR

$7.99

Don Julio REPO|POUR

$7.99

Maestro Dobel Diamante | POUR

$7.99

Don Julio 70 | POUR

$11.99

Altos ANEJO | POUR

$7.99

Casamigos ANEJO | POUR

$9.99

Herradura ANEJO | POUR

$9.99

Herradura Ultra Cristalino|POUR

$11.99

Oro de Cayame Sotol|POUR

$5.99

GAD Espadin |POUR

$7.99

GAD Tobala |POUR

$7.99

Rey Campero Espadin|POUR

$6.99

Ponte Chingon |POUR

$5.99

Montelobos | POUR

$6.99

VIDA | POUR

$6.99

Casamigos Mezcal | POUR

$9.99

House Whiskey | POUR

$4.99

Fireball | POUR

$4.99

Crown Peach | POUR

$4.99

Crown Royal | POUR

$4.99

Crown Apple | POUR

$4.99

Jack Daniels | POUR

$4.99

Jameson | POUR

$4.99

Jameson Orange | POUR

$4.99

Makers Mark | POUR

$5.99

Buchanan’s 12 yr | POUR

$6.99

Chivas Regal 12 yr | POUR

$6.99

Glenlivet 12 yr | POUR

$8.99

JWB | POUR

$8.99

Aperol | POUR

$5.99

Jagermeister | POUR

$4.99

Kahlua | POUR

$5.99

Licor 43 | POUR

$6.99

Baileys Irish Cream | POUR

$6.99

Watermelon | POUR

$4.99

Marmelo | POUR

$6.99

Rumpleminz | POUR

$4.99

Presidente | POUR

$4.99

Hennessy VSOP | POUR

$7.99

Buchanan’s 18 yr. | POUR

$11.99

Avion 44 | POUR

$19.99

Dobel Cristalino | POUR

$19.99

Reserva de La Familia | POUR

$19.99

Don Julio 1942 | POUR

$19.99

Clase Azul Plata | POUR

$21.99

Casa Dragones Joven | POUR

$21.99

Macallan 12 yr | POUR

$21.99

JW Blue | POUR

$25.99

Clase Azul Reposado | POUR

$25.99

Clase Azul Ultra | POUR

$99.99

Madritas

Madre Rosa

Madre Chelo

Madrita Jardinera

Wine

Domaine Bouquet Malbec GLS

$11.00

Bibi Graetz Rosso GLS

$11.00

Condado De Haza Crianza GLS

$11.00

Lola Pinot Noir GLS

$9.00

The Wonderland Project GLS

$11.00

Lieu Diet Cabernet Franc GLS

$12.00

Lola Pinot Noir BTL

$35.00

The Wonderland Project BTL

$42.00

PEAY Pinot Noir BTL

$149.00

Trefethen Merlot BTL

$79.00

Domaine Bouquet Malbec BTL

$42.00

Bibi Graetz Rosso BTL

$42.00

Condado De Haza Crianza BTL

$42.00

Domino De Pingus BTL

$67.00

Rombauer BTL

$99.00

Venge Vineyards Red Blend BTL

$59.00

Robert Sinskey Red Blend BTL

$99.00

Matthiason Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$149.00

Silver Oak Alexander Valley BTL

$185.00

Lieu Diet Cabernet Franc BTL

$45.00

Angeline GLS

$9.00

Toad Hollow GLS

$9.00

Lola Chardonnay GLS

$9.00

Lieu Diet GLS

$11.00

The Seeker GLS

$9.00

T'Gallant Moscato GLS

$9.00

Lange Twins Chenin Blanc GLS

$9.00

Duckhorn Sauv Blanc GLS

$15.00

Angeline BTL

$34.00

Toad Hollow BTL

$34.00

Lola Chardonnay BTL

$34.00

Lieu Diet BTL

$40.00

The Seeker BTL

$34.00

T'Gallant Moscato BTL

$34.00

Lange Twins Chenin Blanc BTL

$34.00

Duckhorn Sauv Blanc BTL

$59.00

Rombauer Proprietor BTL

$151.00

Paul Chevelier GLS

$7.00

Twin Vines Vinho Verde GLS

$9.00

Domain Bouquet Sparkling GLS

$9.00

Torresella Prosecco GLS

$10.00

Angels & Cowboys GLS

$11.00

Willakenzie Still Rose GLS

$11.00

AIX Still Rose GLS

$12.00

Wolffer Estate Still Rose GLS

$12.00

Matthiason GSM GLS

$14.00

Rosa Regale GLS

$14.00

Paul Chevelier BTL

$26.00

Twin Vines Vinho Verde BTL

$34.00

Domain Bouquet Sparkling BTL

$34.00

Poema Cava BTL

$34.00

Torresella Prosecco BTL

$38.00

Angels & Cowboys BTL

$40.00

Willakenzie Still Rose BTL

$40.00

AIX Still Rose BTL

$44.00

Wolffer Estate Still Rose BTL

$44.00

Matthiason GSM BTL

$54.00

Laurent Perrier BTL

$99.00

G.H. Mumm Napa Prestige BTL

$45.00

NA Beverage

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Pellegrino

$6.00

Evian

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Espresso

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Cortado

$5.00

Alma Rosa

$6.00

La Lucerito

$6.00

Billionaires Row

$6.00

Phuket

$6.00

La Jolla Mexicana

$6.00

Shotsitos De la Casa

House Signature Shots

La Madrecita - Shot

$6.99

Paleta Bomba - Shot

$6.99

Tuna Bomba

$6.99

Pina Bomba

$6.99

El Santo

$6.99

Cocteleria

Bad Hombres

$7.99

Madres Paloma

$7.99

Horchata a Toda...

$7.99

Jamaica Exotica

$7.99