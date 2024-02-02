Maga's Restaurant
Breakfast
Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast Burritos
Omelettes
- Bacon and Avocado Omelette$13.75
Eggs with crispy bacon, onions, and tomatoes. Topped with fresh avocado and pepper jack. Served with potatoes
- Maga's Omelette$13.75
Eggs with onion, tomatoes, peppers, mushroom, serrano peppers, spinach, and cheese. Served with potatoes. Choice of 2: chorizo, sausage, bacon, ham
- Ranchero Omelette$13.75
Eggs with beef fajita, peppers, and onions. Topped with cheese and salsa. Served with fried black beans
- Spinach Omelette$12.75
Two eggs with spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, topped with jack cheese. Served with potatoes
- Ham and Cheese$12.25
Eggs with mixed cheese. Served with potatoes
- Mushroom Omelette$12.25
Eggs with sliced mushrooms and shredded mixed cheese. Served with potatoes
- Vegetarian Omalet$12.25
Peppers, onion, mushroom, spinach, broccoli, squash, tomatoes, and topped with cheese. Served with fruit
Mexican Breakfast
- Huevos Rancheros$10.00
2 over-easy eggs topped with salsa and served with a side of fried black beans and breakfast potatoes
- Huevos a La Mexicana$11.00
2 scrambled eggs with onion, tomato, and jalapeños served with fried black beans and breakfast potatoes
- Huevos Con Chorizo$12.25
2 scrambled eggs with Mexican chorizo. Served with breakfast potatoes, black beans, and flour tortillas
- Machacado$13.25
2 scrambled eggs with beef. Served with fried black beans and breakfast potatoes
- Pork Chop Ranchero$14.25
2 grilled pork chops served with scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, and fried black beans
- Chilaquiles Mexicanos$11.25
Crispy tortilla bed topped with two scrambled eggs, salsa, cream, and cotija cheese. Served with a side of fried black beans
- Small Menudo Menudo (Weekends Only)$10.00
- Large Menudo Menudo (Weekends Only)$12.00
Classic Favorites
- Oatmeal Bowl, Berries and Nuts$9.25
Side of toast
- Meal Deal Plate$11.00
Two eggs, biscuit, hash brown, sausage, and bacon
- Marcus Plate$11.00
Poached eggs (2), grits, sausage with a side of toast
- American Breakfast$12.25
3 eggs your way, bacon, 2 pancakes, and breakfast potatoes
- Short Stack (2 Pancakes) Pancakes$6.50
- Stack (3 Pancakes) Pancakes$8.25
- Biscuits and Gravy$9.75
- Country Breakfast Plate$13.25
Breakfast potatoes, veggie, sausage, bacon, ham, cheese, and two eggs your way
- French Toast 2 Eggs$11.00
- French Toast$10.00
Served with cream and berries
- Granny's Biscuits and Gravy$11.25
Scrambled eggs over a biscuit covered with sausage gravy
- Waffle with Berries and Cream$11.25
- Waffle with 2 Eggs$13.00
Bacon, or sausage, or (2) tenders
- Single Pancake$3.25
A La Carte Breakfast
Kids Breakfast
Lunch
Appetizers
- Appetizer Sampler$13.75
Can't decide on an appetizer? Try our sampler, it includes quesadillas, chicken taquitos, creole calamari, and cheese dip
- Chicken Tenders$12.25
(3) chicken tenders served with fries and a side of country gravy or honey mustard
- Creole Calamari$10.25
Cajun seasoned fried calamari served with a side of our house made marina sauce, fried pickles, and onions
- Buffalo Wings$10.50
(6 pieces) hot spicy chicken wings served with celery, carrots, and ranch
- Chicken Taquitos$10.00
Tasty fried taquitos served with guacamole and sour cream
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.25
Cheese blend quesadilla with red onions and peppers. Served with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Queso Dip$9.00
Tortilla chips with house special cheese sauce
- Guacamole Dip$9.75
Our house made guacamole dip with pico de gallo, and served with chips
- Artichoke Dip$9.75
Our house made artichoke dip includes cheese and spinach, topped with pico de gallo and served with chips
- Single Tacos
Flour tortilla topped with your choice of chopped cilantro and onions, or lemon flavored cabbage mix
- Single Tostada$4.50
Flat crispy tortilla with shredded chicken and refried beans. Topped with cotija cheese, mixed cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and our special cream sauce
- Single Gorditas$4.50
Corn dough cooked on a griddle stuffed with seasoned shredded beef and cheese
Soups & Salads
- Cup Soup of the Day$6.75
- Bowl Soup of the Day$8.25
- Soup & Salad$11.25
Soup of the day served with our house salad. Our house salad includes: mixed greens with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, croutons, and your choice of dressing
- Seafood Soup$17.00
Served with a side of rice and tortillas
- Nacho Salad$16.00
Tortilla chips topped with our special nacho cheese sauce, grilled beef fajita, mixed greens, black beans, and roasted corn. Topped off with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Maga's Mexican Salad$12.75
Mixed greens, carrots, radish, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes, roasted corn, and nopalitos (cacti slices). Topped with avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro herb vinaigrette, and tortilla chips
- Favorite Green Salad$12.75
Served with mixed greens, tomatoes, mixed roasted nuts, strawberry slices, red onions, and cucumbers. This colorful salad is topped with blue cheese, balsamic dressing, and croutons
- House Salad$10.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, and croutons
- Mediterranean Salad$13.75
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, olives, chick pics (garbanzo), apples, cucumbers, caramelized nuts, mixed berries, and blue cheese tossed with herb vinaigrette dressing
- Traditional Greek Salad$11.75
Mixed greens, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, celery, cucumbers, feta cheese, and red onion tossed with herb vinaigrette. Served with croutons
- Caesar Salad$11.75
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, tossed with our house Caesar dressing, and served with croutons
Classic Dishes
- Red Enchiladas$10.00
Three cheese enchiladas topped with authentic red sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with white cream and tomatoes
- Spicy Chicken Enchiladas Verdes$14.75
Three enchiladas stuffed with grilled chicken and white mix cheese. Topped with our house tomatillo sauce. Garnished with white sauce and cilantro
- Mole Poblano$12.25
Chicken in a red mole sauce served with rice, beans, and three corn tortillas
- Asado De Puerco$11.25
Braised pork with spicy red chile poblano sauce served with rice, black beans, and three com tortillas
- Burrito Sabanero$12.25
Large flour tortilla filled with fajita, chicken, cheese, beans, and rice. Topped with our chile con queso sauce, and garnished with habanero sauce and pico
- Crispy Flautas$11.00
Four crispy tortillas filled with chicken. Garnished with shredded mix greens, cotija cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
- Stuffed Chile Poblano$12.25
Mexican style sautéed poblano pepper stuffed with raw onion and white mix cheese. Topped with mint saffron sauce, cilantro, white cream, and habanero. Spicy or not spicy
- Gorditas Estilo San Luis$14.75
Three gorditas stuffed with seasoned shredded beef and cheese. Topped with cabbage mix and garnished with sautéed carrots and potatoes
- To Sta Das Platter$12.75
Two flat crispy tortillas with grilled chicken served with refried beans, and topped with cotija cheese, mixed cabbage, tomatoes, onions, and our special cream sauce
- Taco Dinner$14.25
Flour tortillas (2) filled with beef fajita, and topped with our lemon flavored cabbage mix, pico, and habanero sauce
- Fish Taco Dinner$12.50
- Chicken Taco Dinner$12.50
- Pork Chop Plate$17.75
Grilled center cut pork chop in sautéed green tomatillo salsa. Served with a side of rice and refried beans
Kids
Burgers, Sandwiches, & More
- Fry Fish and Shrimp$14.25
(2) strips of fish filets and (4) shrimp deep fried in beer-batter
- 8 Pieces Fried Shrimp Plate$14.00
- Philly Steak and Cheese Sandwich$14.00
Thinly sliced steak on a hoagie bun, topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and melted jack cheese
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.25
Grilled chicken topped with bacon, avocado, mixed lettuce, tomatoes, and basil spread on a hamburger bun
- Fish Sandwich$13.00
(Fried or grilled) fish filet topped with mixed cabbage, pickles, and chipotle tartar spread on a bun
- Veggie Delight Sandwich$10.00
Grilled squash, mushrooms, peppers, mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, and basil spread on wheat bread
- Maga's BLT$14.25
Strips of crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on a sourdough toast
- Fajita Torta$16.00
Fajita with lettuce, avocado, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, and pickled jalapeños on a ciabatta bread
- Pulled Pork Torta$13.00
Slow roasted pork with lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, onion, mayo, and mustard. With pickled jalapeños on a ciabatta bread
- Guacamole Chicken Torta$14.25
Fresh herb grilled chicken served on a ciabatta bun with guacamole, cotija cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo
- Classic Burger$13.25
Just feel like having a good ole burger? Try our ground beef burger with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions. Make it a gourmet burger by adding toppings
House Specialties
- Steak a La Mexicana Plate$19.75
Mexican style steak with peppers and nopalitos. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Rib Eye Steak
Grilled steak (8 oz) topped with avocado, chimichurri sauce, Served with mashed potatoes and medley vegetables
- Maga's Parrillada$26.75
Beef, chicken, and (4) bacon wrapped shrimp. Served on a sizzling skillet with sautéed veggies and grilled onions and peppers. Served with borracho beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas
- Fajitas Del Pueblo$25.00
Grilled skirt steak served on a sizzling skillet with onions and bell peppers. Served with borracho beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas
- Chicken a La Mexicana$19.50
Grilled chicken with shrimp topped with spicy serrano lobster sauce. Served with Mexican rice and medley vegetables
- Grill Beef Kabob$20.00
Grilled beef and vegetables topped with lime garlic sauce. Served with rice and black beans
- Grill Chicken Kabob$16.25
Grilled herb chicken and vegetables. Served with mexican rice and black beans
- Grill Herb Chicken$14.25
Chicken breast served with medley vegetables and pecan brown rice
- Chicken Fried Chicken$14.50
Fried chicken filet topped with country gravy sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and medley vegetables
- Stuffed Eggplant$14.50
Grilled eggplant rolls (2 pieces), mix vegetables, and chickpea sauce, topped with avocado chimichurri sauce. Served with mexican rice and black beans
- Maga's Fettuccine Alfredo$14.00
Light alfredo sauce with fresh vegetables and garlic bread
- 6 Oz Salmon Tropical$20.75
Grilled salmon filet topped with fresh diced fruit and ginger lemon sauce. Served with pecan brown rice and mixed vegetables
- 3 Shrimp Enchiladas$19.50
Three shrimp enchiladas topped with lobster sauce and melted cheese, garnished with white cream. Served with mexican rice and vegetables