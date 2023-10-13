Maggie B's Wine & Specialty 10 S Main St Suite C
Sandwiches
The Sprouted Goat Sandwich
Sliced avocado, fresh local goat cheese, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, and sunflower seeds
The Sunny Day Sandwich
Smoked turkey, avocado mayonnaise, creamy Havarti cheese, and cucumber
The Be Thankful Sandwich
Smoked turkey, triple cream Brie, Granny Smith apples, and cranberry mayonnaise
The Samurai Sandwich
Rare roast beef, Swiss cheese, spicy wasabi mayonnaise, tomato, and lettuce
The Upstream Sandwich
Smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, capers and red onions
The Nutty Cluck Sandwich
House made cranberry, almond, chicken salad, lettuce and tomato
App Special
Egg Salad
Classic egg salad with lettuce and tomato
Kids Grilled Cheese
Paninis
Roasted Veggie Panini
Roasted roma tomatoes, marinated artichokes, fresh mozzarella & spinach
Italian Panini
Genoa salami, spicy capicolla, rosemary ham, Provolone cheese, tomato and herb mayonnaise
Not Jeff`s Granny's Pimento Cheese Panini
House made jalapeno pimento cheese & tomato
The Roman Panini
Smoked Turkey,basil pesto, Provolone & tomato
Reuben Panini
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & 1000 Island dressing on rye bread
The Peacemaker Panini
Rosemary ham, Swiss cheese & spicy dijon mustard
The Lusty Cox Panini
Rare roast beef, creamy blue Cambozola cheese, local Lusty Monk mustard, spinach, red onion
Salads
The Maggie B Salad
Mixed greens, spanish almonds, red seedless grapes, Gorgonzola cheese & creamy poppyseed dressing
Chef Salad
Smoked turkey, rosemary ham, Genoa salami, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced avocado, cucumber, tomato, mixed greens & classic Ranch dressing
Garden Salad
Spring mix, tomato, cucumber, red onion, oil & vinegar
Joyce's Dream Salad
Spring mix, house made cranberry, almond, chicken salad, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette
Plates
Olive Sampler
Castevetrano, Greek, and blue cheese stuffed olives
Assorted Cheese Plate
With red seedless grapes, spanish almonds, and City Bakery baguette
Sunburst Farms Trout Dip
With City Bakery baguette
Antipasta Platter
Cured salami, dry cured pork, olives, pickled vegetables, stuffed cherry pepper, hard cheese, and baguette
Trio of Dips
House made jalapeno pimento cheese, basil pesto & olive tapenade
Marcona Almonds
Spanish Marcona almonds