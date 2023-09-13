Maggie Thai Kitchen
Food
Appetizer
1. Chicken Satay
Marinated Chicken, seasoned to perfection on wooden skewers. Served with Peanut Sauce, Carrots, & Cucumber Pickle Salad
2. Fresh Summer Rolls
Mixed Spring Vegetables; Mint, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Cucumber, Rice Noodles, rolled with soft Rice Paper
3. Thai Spring Rolls
Stuffed Vegetables; Cabbage,Carrots, Mushrooms, & Glass Noodles, wrapped in a wheat flour wrapper, & deep fried. Served with sweet chili plum sauce & topped with crushed peanuts
4. Thai Chicken Wings
Chicken Wings marinated with herbs and Deep-Fried. Served with Chef's Sauce
5. Golden Fried Tofu
Lightly floured Tofu, deep-fried, served w/ cucumber salad & sweet chili sauce, topped w/crushed peanuts
6. Crispy Shrimp
Deep-fried Shrimp, marinated, & served with homemade plum chili sauce.
7. Calamari
.Squid seasoned Calamari deep-fried to perfection. Served w/ Chef's Special Sauce
8-P. Chef's Special Pork Jerky
Homemade Fried Pork Jerky
8-B. Chef's Special Beef Jerky
Homemade Fried Beef Jerky
9 Sagoo Pork Filling
Steamed tapioca balls w/peanut & pork filling. Wrapped w/lettuce, mint, & cilantro
10. Yam Naem Khao Thod
Spicy salad of curried rice croquettes, fermented pork, ginger, & peanuts
11. Thai Shrimp Cocktail
Raw or cooked Shrimp. Served w/spicy sauce.
12. Steamed Clam Thai Chef Style
Clams steamed w/Thai herbs, served w/spicy sauce
Thai Chef Special Salad
13. Maggie Salad
Grilled Chicken, served w/ Mango, seasonal veggies, fresh mozzarella, & creamy balsamic dressing
14. Spicy Cucumber Salad
Shredded cucumber w/tomatoes, limes, Thai Chili, Plum Sugar, & Thai fish sauce
15. Som Tam Thai
Shredded green papaya, roasted peanuts, lightly tossed w/tomatoes, limes, thai chili, plum sugar, & thai fish sauce
15. Som Tam Esan (Lao Style)
Shredded green papaya w/tomatoes, limes, Thai chili, Plum sugar, Thai fish sauce
16. Yum Pla Duk Fu
Deep fried whole Catfish, topped w/Sweet & Sour sauce, onion, green apple, peanut, green onion & cilantro
17. Yum Woon Sen
Ground Chicken, Mixed Seafood; shrimp, squid, mussel, Glass Noodles. With sweet & sour sauce, onion, Green onion, peanuts & cilantro
18. Tam Tad Set
Esan Classic Combo: Papaya Salad - Shredded green papaya w/tomatoes, limes, Thai Chili, plum sugar, Thai fish sauce. Served with Sticky Rice, noodles, Chinese Sausage, Chicken Wings, Crispy Pork rind & veggies
19. Larb Chicken
Ground Chicken w/ Spicy lime dressing, roasted rice, lemongrass, red onion,green onion, mint, cilantro & lettuce
20. Larb Nam Tok Pork
Grilled Pork w/ mixed spicy lime dressing, roasted rice, lemongrass, red onion, green onion, mint, cilantro & lettuce
21. Larb Ped (Spicy Thai Duck Salad
Grilled Duck, spicy lime dressing, roasted rice, lemongrass, red onion, mint, cilantro, & lettuce. Served w/ Sticky Rice
Grilled
22. Moo Ping
Marinated overnight, grilled, & served w/spicy sauce & Sticky Rice
23. Kor Moo Yang
Marinated Thai style, grilled & sliced. Served w/ spicy sauce & Sticky Rice
24. Crying Tiger
Steak, Marinated Thai style, sliced & Grilled. Served w/spicy sauce & Sticky Rice
24A. Maggie Thai Burger
Thai Burger w/ Cheese, lettuce, Onion, Tomato, & 3-Flavor Sauce. Served W/ Potato Fries, topped w/ Creamy Pad Thai Sauce, & Mixed Salad on the side.
House Special
25. Khanom Jeen Namya Set
Rice Vermicelli w/ seasonal spring vegetables; Cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts, mint & cilantro. Served w/ Salmon & curry
26. Khoa Man Gai
Hainanese Chicken Rice – Poached Chicken & seasoned rice, served w/ Ginger Black soy bean sauce, cucumber garnish, & Soup on the side
27. Pork Belly Lettuce Wrap Set
Grilled Pork Belly, served w/ spicy rice noodles, spicy peanut sauce, lettuce, peanut, cilantro, mint, seasonal veggies
28-S. Three-Flavor Fish w/ Salmon
Grilled Salmon w/ Homemade three flavor sauce serve with Jasmin Rice.
28-P. Three-Flavor Fish w/ Pompano
Grilled Pompano (Whole fish) w/ Homemade Three flavor sauce served with Jasmin Rice.
29. Duck Red Curry
Duck, roasted on red curry. With pineapple, tomato, peas, & Jasmine Rice
30. Back Rib Pork Penang Curry
Pork Back Rib roasted curry, with carrots, sprouts, topped w/ Thai Basil. Served w/ Jasmine Rice
31. Grilled Salmon Penang Curry
Grilled Salmon on curry, served w/ carrot, sprouts, & topped w/ Thai Basil. Served w/ Jasmine Rice
Noodles & Stir Fry
32. Pad Thai
Thin Rice Noodles w/ Egg, Green onion, Carrot & Bean Sprouts, w/ Ground Peanuts
33. Pad Se Ew
Stir-fried flat rice noodles w/egg, Chinese broccoli, & sweet house sauce
34. Pad Kee Mao
Flat rice noodles w/egg, chili, Thai chili, onion, green bean, & thai basil
35. Pad Kha Pow
Choice of Protein, Stir-fried w/ spicy Thai chili, garlic, onion, green bean, & Thai basil
36. Cashew Stir-Fry
Choice of Protein, cashews, onion, pineapple, bell pepper, green onion
37. Thai Sweet & Sour
Pineapple, cucumber, carrot, tomato, bell pepper, onion, Green onion in sweet & sour sauce
Curry
38. Green Curry
Choice of protein, Eggplant, bamboo shoots, carrots, bell peppers, Thai Basil leaf.
39. Red Curry
Choice of Protein, snow peas, carrots, bell peppers & Thai Basil Leaf.
40. Yellow Curry
Choice of Protein, potato, carrot, onion
41. Pumpkin Curry
Choice of protein, pumpkin, onion, carrot, Thai Basil Leaf
42. Penang Curry
Choice of Protein, Onion, peas, carrot, Thai Basil Leaf & Kaffir Lime.
Soup
43. Tom Kha Gai
Coconut milk soup w/ galangal root, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, green onion, & cilantro
44-G. Tom Yam Gai
Chili paste, galangal root, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, tomato, cilantro, green onion&onion.
44-S. Tom Yam (Shrimp)
Chili paste galangal root, lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, tomato, cilantro, green onion & onion.
45. Thai Pho Noodle Soup
Steamed Rice Noodles, fried garlic, bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro
46. Tom Yam Noodles
Steamed Rice Noodles, fried garlic, lime juice, ground peanuts, plum sugar, bean sprouts, green onions and cilantro
Side Order
Dessert
Thai Coconut Ice Cream
Made from 100% Coconut Milk
Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice
Ripe Mango & Sweet Sticky Rice
Taro Dumplings in Coconut Cream
Taro Dumplings in Coconut Cream
Thai Coconut Ice Cream With Banana Waffle
Homemade Thai coconut ice cream served with banana waffle.
Drinks
Smoothies
Sodas & Beverages
Cold
Hot
Vegetarian or Vegan
Appetizers
V1. Tofu Stay
Grilled Tofu and Stay to perfection on wood skewers. Served with peanut sauce & pickle carrots & cucumber Salad.
V2. Fresh Summer Rolls
Choice of Veggie or Tofu Spring Vegetables mixed, Mint, Thai Basil, Cilantro, Cucumber, Rice Vermicelli. Roll with soft rice paper served with special homemade peanut sauce.
V3. Spring Rolls
Stuffed Vegetables, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms wrapped and deep fried. Served with sweet chili plum sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
V4. Golden Fried Tofu
Lightly floured tofu deep fried served with cucumber salad and sweet chili sauce topped with crushed peanuts
V5. Buger (Vegan)
Homemade Thai Basil with three flavor sauce ; Served with French fries topping with creamy Pad Thai sauce and mixed salad onside.
Salad
V6. Maggie Salad
Choice of your Vegetarian or Vegan - Roasted Carrots served with Avocado, Spring Seasonal Veggies, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella Cheeses, with creamy balsamic mixed with Thai style.
V7. Seasonal Mushroom mixed Thai Spicy Salad
Mixed seasonal mushroom cooked with sweet and sour sauce, onion, green apple, peanut, green onion and cilantro.
V8. Larb Tofu
Spicy lime dressing, roasted rice, Lemongrass, Red onion, Green onion, Mint, Cilantro and Lettuce.
Soup
Curry
Noodles and Stir fried
V.15 Pad Thai
Stir fried thine rice noodles with egg, Green onion and Bean sprouts with ground peanut.
V.16 Pad Se Ew
Stir fried Flat rice noodles with egg, carrot, Chinese broccoli and sweet house sauce.
V.17 Pad Kee Mao
Stir fried Flat rice noodles with egg, carrot, Thai basil, onion, bell pepper, young peppercorns and young corn.
V.18 Pad Khapow
Stir Fried spicy with Thai Chili, garlic, onion, green bean and Thai basil.
V.19 Thai Sweet and Sour
Pineapple, cucumber, carrot, tomato, bell pepper, onion, green onion in sweet and sour homemade.