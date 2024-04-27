Skip to Main content
240 E 103rd St, Chicago, IL 60628
Pork
Small
$12.00
Large
$22.00
Pork Combo
$22.00
Turkey
Small
$14.00
Large
$24.00
Turkey Tip Combo
$24.00
Charbroil
Ribeye Steak
$25.00
T-Bone Steak
$25.00
Turkey Burgers
$12.00
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
$16.00
Chop Steak Sandwich
$12.00
Links
Pork Links Small
$12.00
Pork Links Large
$22.00
Turkey Links Small
$14.00
Turkey Links Large
$24.00
Salads
Turkey Tip Salads
$13.00
Desserts
Banana Pudding
$5.00
Out of stock
Red Velvet Cake
$5.00
Better Than Sex Cake
$5.00
Vanilla Cake w/ chocolate frosting
$5.00
Sides
Fries
$3.00
Mac & Cheese
$4.00
Greens
$4.00
Cole Slaw
$1.00
Drinks
Mystics
$2.00
Pops
$2.00
Magic city bbq Catering and soul Main Location and Ordering Hours
(773) 701-6042
240 E 103rd St, Chicago, IL 60628
Open now
• Closes at 8:30PM
All hours
