Magnolia Bakery Hudson Yards
Banana Pudding
- Classic Banana Pudding Small*$4.95
This world-famous, 4 ounce cup of Banana Pudding is layered with vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding.
- Classic Banana Pudding Medium*$6.95
This world-famous, 12 ounce cup of Banana Pudding is layered with vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding.
- Classic Banana Pudding Large*$8.45
This world-famous, 16 ounce cup of Banana Pudding is layered with vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding.
- Apple Crisp Pudding Small*$5.45
Luscious apple pie filling with vanilla pudding, cinnamon crumb topping and vanilla wafers to make a dreamy dessert that has all the flavors of an apple crisp.
- Apple Crisp Pudding Medium*$7.45
Luscious apple pie filling with vanilla pudding, cinnamon crumb topping and vanilla wafers to make a dreamy dessert that has all the flavors of an apple crisp.
- Apple Crisp Pudding Large*$8.95
Luscious apple pie filling with vanilla pudding, cinnamon crumb topping and vanilla wafers to make a dreamy dessert that has all the flavors of an apple crisp.
Cupcakes
- Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream*$4.15
Our most popular cake! It's a rich and buttery old-fashioned cake with a light crumb. Iced with vanilla buttercream using assorted sprinkles and decons. Icing color and sprinkle determined by store.
- Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream*$4.15
Our most popular cake! It's a rich and buttery old-fashioned cake with a light crumb. Iced with chocolate buttercream using assorted sprinkles and decons. Sprinkle determined by store.
- Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream*$4.15
A rich, moist cake with a smooth velvety texture and dark chocolate flavor. Iced with chocolate buttercream using assorted sprinkles. Sprinkle determined by store.
- Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream*$4.15
A rich, moist cake with a smooth velvety texture and dark chocolate flavor. Iced with vanilla buttercream using assorted sprinkles. Icing color and sprinkle determined by store.
- Red Velvet Cupcake*$4.15
Our red velvet cake is made red with cocoa, vanilla and a little southern mystery and topped with its own special whipped vanilla icing
- Vanilla Cupcakes w/ Vanilla Buttercream - 2 Count*$8.30
Two of our best-selling vanilla cupcakes are swirled with rich vanilla buttercream. Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
- Chocolate Cupcakes w/ Chocolate Buttercream - 2 Count*$8.30
Two of our chocolate cupcakes are swirled with indulgent chocolate buttercream. Buttercream color and sprinkles are chosen by the bakery staff.
- One Vanilla Cupcake w/ Vanilla Buttercream + One Chocolate Cupcake w/ Chocolate Buttercream*$8.30
Get the best of both swirls with a chocolate and a vanilla cupcake with chocolate and vanilla buttercream! Vanilla Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
- Red Velvet Cupcakes - 2 Count*$8.30
One of Magnolia Bakery’s oldest and best-selling desserts, two classic-style red velvet cupcakes are crimson-colored, chocolate-flavored cupcakes topped with whipped vanilla icing.
- Classic Cupcake Assortment - 3 Vanilla w/ Vanilla Buttercream + 3 Chocolate w/ Chocolate Buttercream*$24.90
An assortment of our famous cupcakes features three chocolate with chocolate buttercream and three vanilla with vanilla buttercream. Icing colors and sprinkles chosen by store.
- Vanilla Cupcakes w/ Vanilla Buttercream - 6 Count*$24.90
Six of our vanilla cupcakes are swirled with rich vanilla buttercream. Buttercream color and sprinkles are chosen by the bakery staff.
- Chocolate Cupcakes w/ Chocolate Buttercream - 6 Count*$24.90
Two of our chocolate cupcakes are swirled with indulgent chocolate buttercream. Buttercream color and sprinkles are chosen by the bakery staff.
- Apple Crumb Pie Cupcakes - 6 Count*$24.90
Apple pie filling is at the center of this delicious Fall spiced cake, finished with a brown sugar icing and crumb toppings - tastes just like an apple crumb pie!
- Apple Crumb Pie Cupcakes - 2 Count*$8.30
Apple pie filling is at the center of this delicious Fall spiced cake, finished with a brown sugar icing and crumb toppings - tastes just like an apple crumb pie!
Bars & Cookies
- Chocolate Chunk Blondie*$3.70
Can’t decide between a brownie and a blondie? You don’t have to! Two bake sale classics collide in these butter, chocolate-studded blondies.
- Lemon Bar*$3.70
A classic shortbread cookie crust with a tart lemon filling, covered with powdered sugar.
- Magic Bar*$3.70
Our signature Magic Bar's graham cracker crust layers chocolate chips, walnuts and coconut and is baked to perfection with sweetened condensed milk.
- Double Fudge Brownie*$3.70
Our dense double-fudge brownies are made with dark cocoa powder and chocolate chips, with a soft, chewy center.
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie*$2.20
Our soft and chewy take on the classic chocolate chip cookie—but make it chunky!
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie*$2.20
A classic oatmeal cookie made with old fashioned rolled oats and raisins with a hint of cinnamon.
- Peanut Butter Cookie*$2.20
A classic peanut butter cookie, baked with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. CONTAINS PEANUTS.
Cake Slices
- Vanilla Cake Slice w/ Vanilla Buttercream*$6.45
A slice of delicious vanilla cake is topped with rich vanilla buttercream. Sprinkles are chosen by the bakery staff.
- Vanilla Cake Slice w/ Chocolate Buttercream*$6.45
Our rich vanilla cake slice is topped with decadent chocolate buttercream. Sprinkles are chosen by the bakery staff.
- Chocolate Cake Slice w/ Chocolate Buttercream*$6.45
A slice of dense, chocolatey cake is topped with indulgent chocolate buttercream.
- Chocolate Cake Slice w/ Vanilla Buttercream*$6.45
A slice of dense chocolate cake is topped with rich vanilla buttercream. Sprinkles are chosen by the bakery staff. Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.
- Red Velvet Cake Slice*$7.45
One of our best-selling desserts, this classic-style red velvet cake layers moist, crimson-colored chocolate cake and is covered with whipped vanilla buttercream.
Other Desserts
- Blueberry Jamboree Icebox Bar*$7.00
Pecan shortbread crust is layered with a cream cheese and whipped cream filling, topped with fresh blueberries.
- Key Lime Icebox Bar*$7.00
A delicious graham cracker crust is combined with traditional key lime custard filling.
- Apple Crisp*$4.95
A single serving crisp with our cinnamon apple filling is baked to perfection with a butter crumb topping.
- Blueberry Crisp*$4.95
A single serving crisp with our blueberry filling baked to perfection with a butter crumb topping.
Cheesecakes
- Vanilla Cheesecake*$8.25
Flavored with top-shelf vanilla beans atop a graham cracker crust, this rich cheesecake is a classic for a deliciously good reason.
- Key Lime Cheesecake*$8.25
Our key lime cheesecake is made with fresh key lime juice and finished with a graham cracker crust and a dollop of whipped cream
- Caramel Pecan Cheesecake*$8.25
Our rich vanilla bean cheesecake is topped with caramel and toasted pecans, then finished with a graham cracker crust.
- Red Velvet Cheesecake*$8.25
Our rich, chocolatey cheesecake rests on a chocolate cookie crumb crust with a dollop of whipped cream and chocolate shavings.