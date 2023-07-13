Magnolia Street Wine Lounge & Kitchen

LUNCH/DINNER

BRUNCH / LUNCH DINNER

Salmon and Prawn Salad

$26.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Blackened Prawn Caesar Salad

$20.00

Fried Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Hot Honey Chicken Sammie

$18.00

fried chicken thigh with honey jalepeno slaw and cajun fries

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

LUNCH DINNER

Fish Basket

$18.00

Oyster Basket

$22.00

Shrimp Basket

$22.00

Chiken Basket

$18.00

Wing Basket

$16.00

2 Way Combo

$28.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$22.00

Oyster Po Boy

$22.00

Fish Po Boy

$18.00

Cajun Buttered Pasta

Garlic Noodles

The Trifecta

$40.00

Salmon, Prawns Blackened Chicken on top of cajun buttered pasta

Smothered Chicken

$28.00

Smothered Turkey Wings

$28.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Cajun Slaw

$6.00

5 Cheese Mac

$8.00

Red Beans and Rice

$8.00

Greens w/Turkey Wings

$8.00

Candied Yams

$8.00

Rice and Gravy

$8.00

Fried Okra

$8.00

Cajun Fies

$6.00

Cake of the Day

$6.00

Smothered Oxtail Dinner

$36.00

Fish Dinner

$24.00

Oyster Dinner

$28.00

Chicken Dinner

$24.00

Shrimp Dinner

$28.00

BEVERAGE

Mimosa

$10.00

Wycliff Bottle

$32.00

Juice

$6.00

Soda

$3.00

Sza Sza

$15.00

Special Mimosa

$15.00

The Pank

$15.00

Coffee

$4.00

House Red

$10.00

House White

$10.00

House Rose

$10.00

House Red Bottle

$36.00

House White Bottle

$36.00

House Rosè Bottle

$36.00

BRUNCH

Fresh Berries and Whipped cream on top of a sweet cream waffle with honey drizzled chicken.

Honey Butter Biscuits

$6.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Toasted sourdough with fresh avocado,avocado oil, everything bagel seasoning and an over easy egg

Salmon Toast

$16.00

Nova lox on toasted sourdough, Everything bagel seasoning and hard boiled egg

Crab & Shrimp Toast

$22.00

Crab and shrimp melty toast with side salad

Mushroom & Cheese Toast

$18.00

Assorted mushrooms with melty cheese on sourdough and side salad

Avocado & Cajun Prawn Toast

$18.00

Avocado Toast with Cajun Prawns

Breakfast Sammie

$18.00

Scrambled egg, chives, cheese with bacon and your choice of hot link or chicken apple sausage

Oxtail Hash

$26.00

Shredded oxtail with potatoes bells and onions with your choice of egg on top

Lambchop Breakfast

$30.00

Spicy rubbed lambchops with 2 eggs, house potatoes and a biscuit

Peach Cobbler Chicken & Waffle

$18.00

Sweet cream waffle topped with peach cobbbler and 2 pieces of honey drizzled chicken

Crab Croquettes

$24.00

Croquette topped with egg with side salad and house potatoes

Salmon Croquettes

$24.00

Croquette topped with egg with side salad and house potatoes

Plain Waffle

$6.00

Sweet cream waffle topped with peach cobbbler and 2 pieces of honey drizzled chicken

Chicken & Waffle

$16.00

Sweet cream waffle and fried chicken

Fried Chicken Benny

$18.00

Fried chicken thighs on top of hoey butter biscuits

Peach Waffle

$14.00

Sweet cream waffle topped with peach cobbler

2 egg Breakfast

$18.00

2 eggs your way, house potatoes, choice of meat and a biscuit

Shrimp and Grits

$20.00

Savory Grits topped with Creole shrimp

Fish and Grits

$18.00

Savory Grits topped with Fried Fish

Oxtail and Grits

$24.00

Savory Grits topped with oxtails & gravy

Lambchop and Grits

$26.00

Savory Grits topped with Lambchops

Side of Grits

$6.00

Savory Grits

Side of Eggs

$6.00

Eggs your way

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Side of Chicken Apple Sausage

$6.00

Side of Oxtails

$20.00

Side of Lambchops

$20.00

Side of Fried Fish

$10.00

Side of Honey

$1.00

Side Crab Croquette

$18.00

Side Salmon Croquette

$18.00

Side Biscuit

$4.00

Side English Muffin

$4.00

Honey Butter Biscuits w/Chicken

$16.00

Berry Berry Waffle w/Chicken

$16.00

Breakfast Potates

$6.00