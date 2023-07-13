Magnolia Street Wine Lounge & Kitchen
Fish Basket
Oyster Basket
Shrimp Basket
Chiken Basket
Wing Basket
2 Way Combo
Shrimp Po Boy
Oyster Po Boy
Fish Po Boy
Cajun Buttered Pasta
Garlic Noodles
The Trifecta
Salmon, Prawns Blackened Chicken on top of cajun buttered pasta
Smothered Chicken
Smothered Turkey Wings
Potato Salad
Cajun Slaw
5 Cheese Mac
Red Beans and Rice
Greens w/Turkey Wings
Candied Yams
Rice and Gravy
Fried Okra
Cajun Fies
Cake of the Day
Smothered Oxtail Dinner
Fish Dinner
Oyster Dinner
Chicken Dinner
Shrimp Dinner
Peach Cobbler
BRUNCH
Honey Butter Biscuits
Avocado Toast
Toasted sourdough with fresh avocado,avocado oil, everything bagel seasoning and an over easy egg
Salmon Toast
Nova lox on toasted sourdough, Everything bagel seasoning and hard boiled egg
Crab & Shrimp Toast
Crab and shrimp melty toast with side salad
Mushroom & Cheese Toast
Assorted mushrooms with melty cheese on sourdough and side salad
Avocado & Cajun Prawn Toast
Avocado Toast with Cajun Prawns
Breakfast Sammie
Scrambled egg, chives, cheese with bacon and your choice of hot link or chicken apple sausage
Oxtail Hash
Shredded oxtail with potatoes bells and onions with your choice of egg on top
Lambchop Breakfast
Spicy rubbed lambchops with 2 eggs, house potatoes and a biscuit
Peach Cobbler Chicken & Waffle
Sweet cream waffle topped with peach cobbbler and 2 pieces of honey drizzled chicken
Crab Croquettes
Croquette topped with egg with side salad and house potatoes
Salmon Croquettes
Croquette topped with egg with side salad and house potatoes
Plain Waffle
Sweet cream waffle topped with peach cobbbler and 2 pieces of honey drizzled chicken
Chicken & Waffle
Sweet cream waffle and fried chicken
Fried Chicken Benny
Fried chicken thighs on top of hoey butter biscuits
Peach Waffle
Sweet cream waffle topped with peach cobbler
2 egg Breakfast
2 eggs your way, house potatoes, choice of meat and a biscuit
Shrimp and Grits
Savory Grits topped with Creole shrimp
Fish and Grits
Savory Grits topped with Fried Fish
Oxtail and Grits
Savory Grits topped with oxtails & gravy
Lambchop and Grits
Savory Grits topped with Lambchops
Side of Grits
Savory Grits
Side of Eggs
Eggs your way
Side of Bacon
Side of Chicken Apple Sausage
Side of Oxtails
Side of Lambchops
Side of Fried Fish
Side of Honey
