Skip to Main content
Magpie Ramen 309 SW Emigrant Ave
Pickup
ASAP
from
309 SW Emigrant Ave
0
Your order
Magpie Ramen 309 SW Emigrant Ave
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
309 SW Emigrant Ave, Pendleton, OR 97801
Core
Drinks
Core
Ramen
$14.00
Teriyaki Rice Bowl
$12.00
Katsu Rice Bowl
$12.00
Gyoza (Potstickers)
$9.00
Karaage (Fried Chicken)
$9.00
Fried Rice
$8.00
Sesame Noodles
$10.00
Yaki Noodles
$10.00
Spicy Garlic Noodles
$10.00
Drinks
Water
$1.00
Coke
$2.00
Squirt
$2.00
Orange Fanta
$2.00
Tea
$3.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Magpie Ramen 309 SW Emigrant Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(503) 915-6699
309 SW Emigrant Ave, Pendleton, OR 97801
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement