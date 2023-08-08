Skip to Main content
Drinks
Snacks
Drinks
Unicorn Magick
$6.00
Mossy Jack Smoothie
$6.00
Colada Kava Smoothie
$6.00
Reishi Rose
$4.00
Reishi HoneyBee
$4.00
Chaga Peach
$4.00
Chaga Hibiscus
$4.00
Chaga Cold Brew
$6.00
African Spice Cold Brew
$8.00
Chaga Chai
$9.00
Immortalitea
$9.00
Elder Chaga
$4.00
Chaga Iced Tea
$4.00
Reishi Iced Tea
$4.00
Chaga Lemonade
$4.00
Jackfruit Jerky
$10.00
Shiitake Jerky
$10.00
Lion's Mane Cashew Regular
$5.25
Lion's Mane Cashew Spicy
$5.25
Maha Kava Elixir Bar 2345 Ashland Street #101 Location and Ordering Hours
(541) 708-0041
2345 Ashland Street #101, Ashland, OR 97520
Open now
• Closes at 10PM
All hours
