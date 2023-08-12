Spend $15, save $2
Classics

Americano

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$5.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.25

Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.75

Doppio

$3.00

Affogato

$5.00

Flat White

$4.50

BASIN - DOPPIO

$1.50

Signature

Mahogany Mocha

$6.50

Sugar + Spice

$6.50

Mahogany Matcha

$6.50

Amethyst

$6.50

Cafe Canadian

$6.50

Harvest Fog

$6.50

Black Flame Candle

$6.50

Night Owl

$6.50

River Rock Rose

$6.50

Italian Biscuit

$6.50

Shortcake

$6.50

WCM

$6.50

Other Drinks

Mango Magic

$3.25

English Breakfast

$3.25

London Fog

$4.25

Dreamer's Sympathy

$3.25

Earl Grey

$3.25

Matcha Tea

$4.75

Immunitea

$4.25

Sencha Green

$3.25

Citrus Sunburst

$3.25

Chai Tea

$4.75

Spritzer

$3.75

Pellegrino

$4.25

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Celsius

$3.50

Bubly

$3.00

Can Soda

$2.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Gatorade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade Kombucha

$5.00

Ginger Berry

$5.00

Italian Cream Soda

$5.00

Kombucha

Strawberry Rose

$6.00

Butterfly Mint

$6.00

Energia

$6.00

Hibiscus Mojito

$6.00

Retail Items

Ammonite Devonian House Blend

$17.00

Food

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cheesecake

$5.00

Creme Brûlée Cheesecake

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$7.75

Blueberry Cobbler Muffin

$3.75

Cinnamon Streusel Muffin

$3.75

Lemon Glazed Coffee Cake

$3.75

Orange Poppyseed Coffee Cake

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Marble Coffee Cake

$3.75

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$3.75

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Vegan Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.75

Granola

$2.00

Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.00

Apple Turnover

$4.25

Cranberry Lemon Muffin

$3.75

Bagel

$3.75