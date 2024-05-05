Main Street Pizza & Noodle
FOOD MENU
APPETIZERS
- 5 PIECE CHICKEN STRIPS$17.45
All white meat breaded strips with BBQ sauce
- BUFFALO WINGS$20.00
8 Wings your way! BBQ or SPICY (NO 1/2 & 1/2)
- FRIED MUSHROOMS$17.45
Served with a side of ranch
- FRESH CUT FRIES$14.00
Delicious Idaho potatoes served with our homemade fry sauce
- FRESH CUT FRIES W/ CHEESE$16.50
Delicious Idaho potatoes with cheddar and mozzarella cheese served with our homemade fry sauce
- ONION RINGS$14.50
Lightly buttered in a buttermilk egg wash then dusted with spiced flour then deep fried
- GARLIC BREAD$15.45
A whole loaf of freshly baked French Bread
- GARLIC BREAD W/CHEESE$17.95
A whole loaf of freshly baked French Bread with mozzarella cheese
- GARLIC KNOTS$15.50
Pizza dough tied into 5 knots, covered in roasted garlic butter and topped with parmesan cheese then baked to perfection
- HOMEMADE HOUSE BEEF BARLEY SOUP$13.00
- HOMEMADE SOUP OF THE DAY$11.45
SALADS
- CAESAR SALAD$22.50
Romine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing
- CAPRESE SALAD$17.50
Buffalo mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic glazed
- COBB SALAD$22.75
Mixed greens, diced chicken, bacon bits, avocado, ham, mozzarella cheese, hard boiled egg and chives. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
- HOUSE SALAD$15.00
Mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, croutons and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
- ORIENTRAL CHICKEN PASTA SALAD$22.75
Mixed greens, curly pasta, cucumbers, bean sprouts, teriyaki marinated chicken, snow peas and sesame seeds. Served with a soy sesame dressing
- SANTE FE SALAD$22.50
Mixed greens, black beans, baby corn, avocado, onions, salsa and tortilla strips. Served with a salsa vinaigrette dressing
- SMALL CAESAR$15.00
SANDWICHES
- BLT$23.50
Traditional bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich. Served on wheat bread with fresh cut fries
- BROILED BREAST OF CHICKEN$23.50
With sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served on a fresh baked bun with a side of fresh cut fries
- BUFFALO BURGER W/ THE WORKS$23.50
The works includes sauteed onions, button mushrooms and bacon. Served on a fresh baked bun with a side of fresh cut fries
- CHARBOILED HAMBURGER W/ THE WORKS$23.50
The works includes sauteed onions, button mushrooms and bacon. Served on a fresh baked bun with a side of fresh cut fries
- CHICKEN CORDON BUE$23.50
Seasoned and breaded breast of chicken with thick sliced ham and swiss cheese. Served on a fresh baked bun with a side of fresh cut fries
- GARDEN VEGGIE BURGER W/THE WORKS$23.50
The works includes sauteed onions, button mushrooms and bacon. Served on a fresh baked bun with a side of fresh cut fries
- PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$23.50
Steak, red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served on a hoagie with a side of fresh cut fries
- TERIYAKI MARINATED CHICKEN$23.50
With sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese. Served on a fresh baked bun with a side of fresh cut fries
- THE TURKEY CLUB$23.50
Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce and swiss cheese. Served on a wheat bread with a side of fresh cut fries
STIR FRY
KIDS ONLY
- 2 CHICKEN STRIPS$13.00
- 8" CHEESE PIZZA$13.00
- CHEESE QUESADILLA$13.00
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA$18.00
- GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH$13.00
- JR. BURGER$13.00
- JR. CHEESEBURGER$15.50
- KRAFT MAC N' CHEESE$13.00
- MINI CORN DOGS$13.00
- SMALL SPAGHETTI W/ ALFREDO$13.00
- SMALL SPAGHETTI W/ BUTTER$13.00
- SMALL SPAGHETTI W/ RED SAUCE$13.00
CALZONES
- CREATE YOUR OWN CALZONE$26.00
Your choice up to 5 ingredients from pizza toppings. Comes with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and marinana sauce
- CALZONE #1$26.00
Ricotta, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, canadian bacon, mushrooms and spinach
- CALZONE #2$26.00
Ricotta, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, red and green peppers, mushrooms and black olives
PIZZAS
PIZZAS SPECIALTY
- BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$24.50
WIth sliced red onions, cilantro, smoked gouda, mozzarella cheese and BBQ sauce
- CHOLESTEROL HIKER$24.50
Italian sausage, Pepperoni, canadian bacon and mozzarella cheese
- FIVE CHEESE PIZZA$24.50
Smoked gouda, parmesan, feta, mozzarella and asiago cheese
- FOCACCIA PIZZA$24.50
Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, asiago and parmesan cheese, fresh basil and fresh tomatoes
- HOT & SPICY SOUTHWEST BURRITO PIZZA$24.50
Grilled chicken breast marinated in lime and herbs plus fire roasted chilies, jalapeno peppers, red onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served on the side with salsa, sour cream and guacamole
- HOUSE PIZZA$24.50
Pesto based with mozzarella, garlic, sundried tomatoes and shrimp
- MAUI MAMMA PIZZA$24.50
A combination of canadian bacon, pineapple and mozzarella cheese
- MOUNTAIN GARDEN PIZZA$24.50
Mixed bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions and black olives with or without sauce and cheese
- SANTA FE CHICKEN PIZZA$24.50
Grilled chicken breast marinated in lime and herbs with red onions, mozzarella cheese, fresh cilantro and a side of salsa, sour cream and guacamole
OTHER DELICIOUS ITEMS
- BREAKFAST BURRITO$22.00
Eggs, potatoes, red and green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheddar chesse rolled in a flour tortilla
- SIZZLIN' STEAK QUESADILLA$22.00
Made mexican style with onions, red and green peppers and button mushrooms. Salsa, sour cream and guacamole served on the side
- SIZZLIN' CHICKEN QUESADILLA$22.00
Made mexican style with onions, red and green peppers and button mushrooms. Salsa, sour cream and guacamole served on the side
SHAKES AND DESSERTS
PASTA
- PASTA #1$22.00
Broiled sliced breast of chicken sauteed in garlic and butter with broccoli, carrots, parmesan, asiago cheese and fresh dairy cream with pasta culrs
- PASTA #2$22.00
Tequila lime chicken sauteed in a creamy sauce with jalapenos, red and green peppers, red onions, served with white and spinach fettuccine noodles
- PASTA #3$22.00
Mushrooms, prosciutto ham, parmesan, asiago and feta cheese with pesto, fresh cream and spinach noodles
- PASTA #4$22.00
Broiled sliced breast of chicken sauteed with button mushroom, fresh basil, finished with a demi glazed and topped with parmesan. Served with white fettuccine noodles
- PASTA #5$22.00
Homemade meatballs with house marinara sauce served over spaghetti noodles and topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese
- PASTA #6$22.00
Gulf shrimp, asiago cheese, garlic, tomatoes, button mushrooms served in a fresh cream sauce with penne rigate noodles
- PASTA #7$22.00
Teriyaki chicken sauteed in sesame oil with red and green peppers, red onions, topped with sesame seeds and served with fettuccine noodles
- PASTA #8$22.00
Fresh cheese filled tortellini served in our homemade alfredo cream sauce topped with freshly grated parmesan and asiago cheese
- PASTA #9$30.00
Chicken parmesan seasoned and breaded breast of chicken. Served with spaghetti noodles, our homemade red sauce and smothered with melted mozzarella
- PASTA #10$22.00
Fettuccine chicken alfredo
- HOUSE PASTA$22.00
Fresh garden vegetables including artichoke hearts, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, zucchini and yellow squash sauteed in olive oil and white wine. Served with spaghetti noodles and topped with freshly grated parmesan
A La Carte
DRINKS
COLD
- APPLE JUICE$4.50
- BOTTLED WATER$1.99
- BUBLY$4.50
- FROZEN RASPBERRY LEMONADE$4.50
- HENRY WIENHARD'S BLACK CHERRY$4.50
- HENRY WIENHARD'S ORANGE CREAM$4.50
- HENRY WIENHARD'S ROOT BEER$4.50
- HENRY WIENHARD'S VANILLA CREAM$4.50
- MILK (2%)$3.49
- ORANGE JUICE$6.50
- PELLIGRINO BLOOD ORANGE$4.50
- PELLIGRINO LIMONATA$4.50
- PELLIGRINO ORANGE$4.50
- PELLIGRINO SPARKLING WATER (1 LITER)$8.00
- SNAPPLE$4.50
- SOFTDRINK$4.50
- SOFTDRINK TO GO$4.50
- TOPO CHICO$4.50
- 2L PEPSI$4.99
- 2L PEPSI DIET$4.99
- 2L ROOTBEER$4.99
- 2L MOUNTAIN DEW$4.99