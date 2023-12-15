Maitland Breakfast Club 745 Orienta Ave #1061
Everybody's Favorite
- Biscuits And Gravy$11.25
A fresh baked biscuit covered in sausage gravy. Served with two eggs and potatoes
- Breakfast Quesadilla$13.99
- Corned Beef Hash$12.49
Corned beef hash, grilled to perfection. Served with two eggs, potatoes and toast.
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs$12.79
country fried steak smothered in sausage gravy. served with two eggs, potatoes, and toast.
- Daylight Scramble$11.79
A croissant topped with scrambled eggs that arae loaded with spinach, ham, and melted Jack and cheedar cheese. Topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes
- Eggs Benedict$12.79
Poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce. Topped with your choice of: Smoked ham and tomato, Bacon and tomato, or Florentine - speniach, tomato and acocado
- MBC$13.99
3 Slices of Grilled Sourdough, Topped with Sliced Jack Cheese, Grilled Ham, Applewood Bacon, Omelet Style Eggs Stacked Club Style Cut in fours and dusted with Powder Sugar Served with Syrup and Side.
- Sausage Special$11.99
Polish sausage grilled and then covered with mustard, onions, and Swiss cheese. Served with two eggs, potatoes and toast.
- Spanish Burrito$12.49
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, green chilies and onions stuffed in a flour tortilla. Topped with Salasa, Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with potatoes and a side of sour cream.
- Steak & Eggs$15.49
Steak seasoned and grilled to your liking. Served with two eggs, potatoes, and toast.
Omelettes
- CheeseSteak Omelette$13.99
- Chicken Heaven$11.99
Spicy chicken breast, jack cheese, onions, and mushrooms. Served with soutwest dressing on th side.
- Crown Turkey$12.29
Smoked turkey and spinach. Topped with Jack cheese, hollandaise sauce, and diced tomatoes and sprinkled with paprika
- My Choice Omelette$9.49
Basic three egg omelette and cheese
- The Gravy Dream$12.29
a three egg omelette stuff with diced sausage, onions, & potatoes, and smothered with Jack and cheddar cheese and sausage gravy.
- Mediterranean Omelet$12.29
Bell peppers, spinach, & feta cheese. Topped with black olives & onions.
- Western Omelet$11.99
Ham, green bell peppers, onions, & melted Jack & cheddar cheese.
- Ultimate Omelette$13.79
Chicken, turkey, bacon, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, and melted Jack & cheddar cheese. Topped with tomatoes.
- Veggie$11.59
Crepes
- Fruit Crepe$11.99
Two thin homemade crepes stuffed with fresh fruit. Topped with strawberry yogurt & cinnamon sugar. Served with our muffin of the day
- Chicken Crepe$12.99
Cajun chicken, bacon, tomatoes, Jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with sour cream and a side of Southwest dressing
- Turkey Dill$12.99
Diced turkey, mushrooms, spinach, onions and Jack cheese. Topped with diced tomatoes, hollandaise sauce, and dill weed.
- The Flamingo$13.50
Turkey, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, and cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream
Just Eggs
Healthy Choice
- Personal Favorite$12.49
Egg-white omelette with onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and green chillies. served with Salasa, toast and fresh fruit
- Fruity Parfait$9.50
A healthy parfait layered with granola, stawberry yogurt, fresh fruit, and nuts. Served with our muffin of the day
- Healthy Class$12.75
Egg white omelette with turkey, onions, and mushrooms. Served with toast and fresh fruit
- Maitland Garden Roll$12.75
Egg whites scrambled with fresh broccoli, onion, green pepper, tomato and Jack-cheddar cheese mix. Rolled up in a flour tortilla and served with fresh fruit and salsa.
Oatmeal
Waffle Iron
- Touchdown$11.99
Belgian waffle with two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage
- 3 Pc Maitland French Toast$12.49
Three slices of sourdough sprinkled with powdered sugar. Topped with nananas, kiwi and strawberries
- 3 Pc French Toast$10.75
Three slices of sourdough cooked in a batter made of pure vanilla, cinnamon, brown sugar, cream, & eggs. Topped with powdered sugar
- 3 Pancakes$8.49
Three plain pancakes, or choose a flavor from the list.
- Maitland Waffle$9.75
Begian waffle with powdered sugar, syrup and butter.
- Mama's Favorite$10.50
Belgian waffle topped with strawberries, bananas, and whipped cream
- 2 pc French Toast$5.50
- 1 pc French Toast$3.99
- 2 Lg Pancakes$6.99
- 1 Pancake$3.99
- 1 Silver Dollar Pancake$1.99
- 2 Silver Dollar Pancakes$3.99
- 3 Silver Dollar Pancakes$4.99
Breakfast Favorites
- Scrambled Diced$10.49
Choice of home fries, hash browns or grits. Choice of toast.
- Scrambled Croissant$10.49
Choice of home fries, hash browns or grits.
- 3 Silver Dollar Pancakes with Two Eggs$10.49
Choice of one sausage link, one sausage patty, or two strips of bacon
- 2 Slices of French Toast with Two Eggs$10.49
Choice of one sausage link, one sausage patty, or two strips of bacon
- BRK Sand Meal$10.49
- Avocado Toast$13.99
- Breakfast Sandwich Only$5.99
- Doctors Special$4.99
Salads
- Cobb Salad$13.75
Romaine lettuce, bacon, smoked turkey, hard-boiled egg, tomato, blue cheese, and avocado
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons, and Caesar dressing.
- Chef Salad$12.49
Romaine lettuce, turkey, ham, hard-boiled egg, Jack and cheddard cheese, cucumbers, and tomatoes
- Greek Salad$10.75
Romaine lettuce, peppperoncinis, red onions, tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese and olives tossed with greek dressing
- Chicken Pecan$13.75
Romaine lettuce, seasoned chicken breast, bacon, avocadoes, pecans, tomatoes, & shredded cheese with homemade honey Dijon dressing.
- Southwest Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, Cajun checken breast, mushrooms, tomatoes, & shredded cheese with homemade Southwest dressing
- Maitland Fruit Plate$10.99
Scoop of Tuna, chicken and egg salad with lettuce, tomatoes & fruit
Sandwiches
- New Orleans$12.49
Cajun chicken breast, Jack and cheddar chhese, and bacon with a side of Southwest dressing.
- City Lights Reuben$12.49
Corned beef piled high on ry with Thousand Island dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut
- Maitland Club$12.49
Smoked turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato, Jack cheese, and mayo. Served on sourdough.
- Turkey Grill$12.49
Grilled sourdough with smoked turkey, bacon, tomatoes, Jack cheese, and Ranch dressing
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.50
Albacore tuna salad
- Philly Cheese STeak (M-F Only)$12.49
Grilled philly steak beef, onions and pepper, melted Swiss cheese on a grilled sub bun.
- Chicken Quesadilla (M-F Only)$12.49
Cajun chicken breast, green pepper, tomato, onion and Jack cheddar cheese mix, stuffed in a grilled tortilla, topped with melted chddar cheese.
- 8 oz Gourmet Steak Burger$10.79
- Cheese Burger$11.50
- Black and Blue$11.85
Blackened burger with blue cheese
- Bacon Mushroom, Swiss Burger$12.99
Sauteed garlic mushrooms, bacon and Swiss cheese
- Tuna Melt$11.50
Tuna sandwich served on griled whole wheat bread. Topped with melted cheese and tomatoes
- Patty Melt$11.50
Sanwich with a ground beef patty, sauteed onions and melted cheese. served on grilled rye bread.
- Fresco Melt$11.50
Ground beef patty, bacon, tomato, Jack and cheddar cheese, and thousand Isalnd dressing. Served on grilled sourdough bread.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
- Egg Salad Sandwich$10.50
Lunch Favorites
Sides
- 2 Eggs$2.59
- Avocado$1.75
- Bacon$4.50
- Bagel$2.50
- Grilled Biscuit$1.99
- Biscuit (1) and gravy$5.99
- Corned Beef Hash$5.99
- Chicken Breast$5.95
- Chicken Salad$4.99
- Croissant$2.89
- Egg (1)$1.75
- Egg Salad$4.50
- English Muffin$1.95
- FF$3.75
- Fried Pickles$4.95
- Fruit (Bowl)$5.00
- Fruit (Cup)$4.00
- Grits (Bowl)$3.50
- Grits (Cup)$2.50
- Ham$4.50
- Hashbrowns$3.75
- Homefries$3.75
- Links$4.50
- Muffin of the day$2.25
- Oatmeal$3.99
- Onion Rings$4.95
- Polish Sausage$4.50
- Potato salad$4.50
- Raisin Toast$1.99
- Sausage$4.50
- Side Salad$5.00
- Soup of the day (Bowl)$5.25
- Soup of the day (Cup)$4.49
- Toast$1.50
- Tomato Slices$1.50
- Tuna Salad$4.99
- Turkey Sausage$4.50
- Waffle Fries$4.50
- Cup of Grits with Cheese$3.50
- Cup of Grits with American Cheese$3.50
- 3 Eggs$3.59
- 4 Eggs$4.99
Beverages
- Orange Juice (Small)$3.50
No refills
- Orange Juice (Large)$3.89
No refills
- Cranberry Juice (Small)$3.50
No refills
- Cranberry Juice (Large)$3.89
No refills
- Apple Juice (Small)$3.50
No refills
- Apple Juice (Large)$3.89
No refills
- Milk (Small)$3.29
No refills
- Milk (Large)$3.79
No refills
- Bottomless Coffee (Regular)$3.79
- Bottomless Coffee (Decaf)$3.79
- Hot Tea$3.49
- Unsweet Iced Tea$3.79
- Sweet Iced Tea$3.79
- Hot Chocolate$3.29
- Water
- Ice Coffee$3.99
- Chocolate Milk ( Large )$3.79
- Chocolate Milk ( small )$3.29
- Coke$3.79
- Diet Coke$3.79
- Coke Zero$3.79
- Sprite$3.79
- Mr Pibb$3.79
- Pink Lemonade$3.79
- Eggnog$3.00