Makan CHS
SMALLS
- Spiced Peanuts
Bazzini peanuts, Thai bird, lime leaf, anchovy (GF)$6.00
- Chicken Sate
Chicken skewers marinated in spices, aromatics, and coconut milk, grilled, and served with peanut sauce, rice, cucumber, & shallots. (GF)$16.00
- Paneer Sate
Paneer ( cow's cheese) skewers marinated in spices, aromatics, and coconut milk, grilled and served with peanut sauce, rice, cucumber, and shallots. (GF) (V)$16.00
- Fried Yuca
Crispy fried yuca served with fresh scraped coconut and sambal ikan bilis (anchovy sambal). (GF)$15.00
- Spicy Mango Salad
A refreshing green mango and papaya salad with sambal belacan, laksa leaf, tomato, peanuts, fish sauce, and calamansi. (GF) Can not accommadate allergies. No changes or substitutions allowed.$15.00
- Char Siu Wings
Cantonese style grilled wings served with ginger scallion (GF)$16.00
- Pineapple Pickle
Pickled pineapples cooked with chilies, ginger, shallot, and hard spices (GF) (V)$6.00
NOODLES & MAINS
- Char Kway Teow
Penang street noodles: wide rice noodles, Chinese sausage, shrimp, egg & beansprout (GF) Can be made vegetarian$24.00
- KL Cili Pan Mee
Spicy Hakka noodles: flat wheat noodles tossed in chili oil, topped with seasoned ground pork, wood ear mushroom, fried anchovy, soft egg, & chili crumble. Very spicy. You may request spice on the side. Can be made vegetarian.$25.00
- Curry Mee
Noodle soup: egg & glass noodles, coconut-curry broth, tofu, chicken sausage, chili sambal. Can be made vegetarian.$24.00
- Beef Rendang
Classic dry beef curry with coconut, lemongrass, nutmeg, and lime leaf. Served with rice. (GF)$29.00
- SPICEBIRD
Makan's signature southeast Asian roast chicken: half chicken with savory 15-spice rub, signature KL sauce, sour mustard greens, cucumber, rice (GF)$27.00
- Fish Curry
Sour & spicy broth, okra, tomato. Served with rice. (GF)$29.00
- Sambal Udang Petai
Shrimp, "stink beans", sambal tumis, tamarind, chili. Served with rice. (GF)$27.00
- Roti Jala
Vegetable curry, net crepes, 7-minute egg, sambal. (V)$26.00
- Bok Choy
tofu, yellow soy bean gravy, fresno chili. Served with rice. (V)$22.00