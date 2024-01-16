Skip to Main content
Make Me A Sammich LLC
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Make Me A Sammich LLC 1384 15th St E N
We are not accepting online orders right now.
1384 15th St E N, Columbia Falls, MT 59912
Breakfast
Lunch
Drinks
Deserts
Breakfast
Sweet Sunrise Sausage Sammich
$6.00
Sweet Sunrise Bacon Sammich
$6.00
Hungry Man Morning Sammich
$10.00
Lunch
Grilled Cheese
$13.00
Grilled Cheese with Bacon
$15.00
Lil sweet Lil Spice Italian
$15.00
Dads Rueban
$15.00
Ham and Cheese
$15.00
Mini Melt
$6.00
Mini Melt with Bacon
$6.00
Cuban
$15.00
Cajun Chicken with Bacon
$15.00
Drinks
Lotus
$6.00
Cold Brew
$6.00
water
$1.00
Soda
$1.00
Deserts
Melona bar
$2.00
Make Me A Sammich LLC Location and Hours
(406) 212-1776
1384 15th St E N, Columbia Falls, MT 59912
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 8AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement