Makers Union Cathedral Commons
Starters - Lunch
- French Onion Soup$12.00
gruyere, baguette, fine herbs
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
fresno chili, hot honey, ginger, mint, cilantro, roasted peanuts
- Makers Wings$13.00+
chargrilled or fried, old bay, phoenix rub or buffalo, celery, ranch
- Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders$14.00
nashville hot fried tenders (3), mustard slaw, pickles, comeback sauce
- Makers Mac & Cheese
cavatappi, gruyere, jalapenos, parmesan-herb breadcrumbs (add crab +14, add lobster +20)
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$15.00
mozzarella, roasted garlic, tortilla chips
- Fried Calamari$16.00
semolina breaded and crispy fried, charred lemon aioli
- Neopolitan Flatbread$12.00
crushed tomatoes, basil, mozzarella
- Blanco Flatbread$14.00
house mornay, mushroom, caramelized onion, gruyere, parmesan, sage
- Makers Meat Flatbread$16.00
crushed tomatoes, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, buffalo mozzarella
Greens & Bowls - Lunch
- Strawberry and Brie Salad$13.00
mixed greens, spinach, spiced pecans, strawberry vinaigrette
- Cobb Salad$15.00
hard-boiled egg, bacon, avocado, charred corn, red onion, blue cheese
- Grilled Chicken & Kale Salad$18.00
romaine, kale, lemon-garlic dressing, Parmesan, focaccia croutons
- Salmon Poke Bowl$24.00Out of stock
salmon, jasmine rice, avocado, cucumber, edamame, shaved carrots, radish, red onion, sesame ginger dressing, sriracha mayo
- Yellowfin Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl$24.00
sushi-grade ahi tuna, jasmine rice, avocado, cucumber, edamame, shaved carrots, radish, red onion, sesame ginger dressing, sriracha mayo
- Nashville Fried Chicken Bowl$18.00
fried chicken, nashville hot sauce, chopped kale, coleslaw, pickles, comeback sauce
- Soup & Salad Combo$15.00
cup of broccoli cheddar soup served with a kale caesar or simple greens salad
Sandos & Burgers - Lunch
- Makers Burger$20.00
chargrilled 8oz creekstone angus burger (or impossible burger +$2), bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles on warm brioche with choice of cheese and french fries
- Prime Rib French Dip$28.00
slow roasted, thinly sliced, swiss cheese, fried onions, horseradish cream, french roll, au jus, french fries
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, dijonaise, brioche bun, french fries
- Frickin' Good Fried Chicken$19.00
crispy fried chicken breast, sliced avocado, buttermilk ranch, shredded lettuce, pickles, warm brioche bun, french fries
Mains - Lunch
- Moroccan "Impossible" Kabobs$22.00
seasoned impossible chargrilled on skewers, fresno chilis, roasted mushrooms, roasted sweet potatoes, broccolini, avocado, pickled red onion, harissa aioli
- Hickory Smoked Salmon$24.00
house smoked salmon, creamy mushroom quinoa, green beans, mustard vinaigrette
- Black n' White Clam Linguine (L)$21.00
house made semolina and squid ink pasta, garlic, butter, white wine, parmesan, fine herbs, focaccia
- Seafood Fra Diavolo (L)$26.00
- Makers Flat Iron Steak & Fries (L)$27.00
Flatiron steak, chimichurri, grilled broccolini, parmesan garlic butter fries
- Lunch Combo$16.00
Sides
- Corn Succotash$7.00
- Side of Mac & Cheese$7.00
cavatappi, gruyere, jalapenos, parmesan-herb breadcrumbs (add crab +8, add lobster +13)
- Garlic Butter Parmesan Fries$7.00
- Grilled Broccolini$7.00Out of stock
- Side of Fries$5.00
- Garlic Bread$1.50
- Garlic Green Beans$7.00
- Creamy Quinoa with Mushrooms$7.00
- Side of Rice$6.00
Desserts
Beverages
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Sparkling Water$5.00+
- Still Water$5.00+
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Blood Orange Soda$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.50
- Tonic Water$4.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- NA Bloody Mary$7.00
- NA Marshmellow Hot Chcolate$8.00
- Passionfruit Nojito$10.00
- Pomegranate Mock Mule$10.00
- Blackberry Jalepeno Mockarita$10.00
- NA Signature Mocktail$10.00
- Coffee$5.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Americano$5.00
- Espresso$4.50+
- Cafe Latte$5.00
- Caramel Macchiato$5.00