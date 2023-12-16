Makers Union Metz/Amazon
Large Plates Dinner
- Grilled Chicken Alfredo$20.00
grilled chicken breast, gruyere-parmesan cream sauce, linguine, garlic bread
- Shrimp Alfredo$25.00
6 jumbo shrimp, gruyere-parmesan cream sauce, linguini, garlic bread
- Grilled Ribeye$45.00
14oz, garlic herb butter, grilled broccolini, loaded baked potato
- Maryland Crabcake$42.00
broiled jumbo lump crab, charred jalapeno tartar, mustard slaw, french fries
- Fish & Chips (D)$23.00
Devils Backbone beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, jalapeno tartar
- Moroccan "Impossible" Kabobs$25.00
seasoned impossible chargrilled on skewers, fresno chilis, roasted mushrooms, roasted sweet potatoes, broccolini, avocado, pickled red onion, harissa aioli
- Hickory Smoked Salmon$28.00
house smoked salmon, creamy mushroom quinoa, green beans, mustard vinaigrette
- Warren's Fine Fried Chicken & Waffles (4 pc)$27.00
corn & cheddar waffles (4), bourbon maple syrup
- Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chops$38.00
Mint quinoa tabbouleh, harissa sauce
- Makers Flat Iron Steak & Fries$34.00
Flatiron steak, chimichurri, grilled broccolini, parmesan garlic butter fries
- Pan-Seared Halibut$45.00
warm israeli couscous salad, pineapple miso sauce, watercress pesto
- Scallop Risotto$38.00Out of stock
butternut squash and mushroom risotto, pan-seared scallops, pesto oil
- Shrimp Skewer$20.00
- Grilled Chicken Caprese$22.00
Small Plates
- Makers Wings$13.00+
chargrilled or fried, old bay, phoenix rub or buffalo, celery, ranch
- Fried Calamari$16.00
semolina breaded and crispy fried, charred lemon aioli
- Makers Mac & Cheese
cavatappi, gruyere, jalapenos, parmesan-herb breadcrumbs (add crab +14, add lobster +20)
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$13.00
fresno chili, hot honey, ginger, mint, cilantro, roasted peanuts
- Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders$14.00
nashville hot fried tenders (3), mustard slaw, pickles, comeback sauce
- New Zealand Lamb Lollipos$17.00
mint quinoa tabbouleh, harissa sauce
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$14.00
mozzarella, roasted garlic, tortilla chips
- Makers Nachos$12.00
house queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled fresno & jalapeno peppers, sour cream, micro cilantro add chicken +7 | add steak +10
- Broccoli Cheddar Soup$9.00
Greens & Bowls
- Grilled Chicken & Kale Salad$18.00
romaine, kale, lemon-garlic dressing, Parmesan, focaccia croutons
- Yellowfin Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl$24.00
sushi-grade ahi tuna, jasmine rice, avocado, cucumber, edamame, shaved carrots, radish, red onion, sesame ginger dressing, sriracha mayo
- Asian Steak Salad$22.00
grilled flat iron, romaine, field greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, mint, cilantro, thai chili dressing, sriracha mayo
- Nashville Fried Chicken Bowl$18.00
fried chicken, nashville hot sauce, chopped kale, coleslaw, pickles, comeback sauce
- Salmon Poke Bowl$24.00
salmon, jasmine rice, avocado, cucumber, edamame, shaved carrots, radish, red onion, sesame ginger dressing, sriracha mayo
- Soup & Salad Combo$15.00
cup of thai she crab soup served with a kale caesar, simple greens, wedge or makers salad
- Pesto Grain Bowl$16.00
- Pesto Grain Bowl w/ Grilled Chicken$23.00
- Pesto Grain Bowl w/ Salmon$27.00
- Pesto Grain Bowl w/ Kebabs$25.00
Burgers & Sandos
- Prime Rib French Dip$27.00
slow roasted, thinly sliced, swiss cheese, fried onions, horseradish cream, french roll, au jus, french fries
- Fricken Good Fried Chicken$18.00
crispy fried chicken breast, sliced avocado, buttermilk ranch, shredded lettuce, pickles, warm brioche bun, french fries
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, dijonaise, brioche bun, french fries
- Makers Burger$18.00
chargrilled 8oz creekstone angus burger (or impossible burger +$2), bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles on warm brioche with choice of cheese and french fries
- Caprese Sandwich$18.00
Sides
- Side of Mac & Cheese$7.00
cavatappi, gruyere, jalapenos, parmesan-herb breadcrumbs (add crab +8, add lobster +13)
- Chili-Roasted Sweet Potato$6.00
- Garlic Butter Parmesan Fries$7.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$8.00
garlic butter, cheddar cheese, sour cream, bacon, chives
- Grilled Broccolini$7.00
- Side of Fries$5.00
- Side of Crispy Brussels$7.00
- Garlic Bread$1.50
- Garlic Green Beans$7.00
- Side Quinoa Tabouleh$7.00
- Creamy Quinoa with Mushrooms$7.00
- Side of Rice$6.00
- Side Waffle$5.00
- Side of Grilled Vegetables$7.00
Desserts
Large Plates Lunch
- Moroccan "Impossible" Kabobs$22.00
seasoned impossible chargrilled on skewers, fresno chilis, roasted mushrooms, roasted sweet potatoes, broccolini, avocado, pickled red onion, harissa aioli
- Fish & Chips (L)$17.00
Devils Backbone beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, jalapeno tartar
- Hickory Smoked Salmon$24.00
house smoked salmon, creamy mushroom quinoa, green beans, mustard vinaigrette
- Makers Flat Iron Steak & Fries$21.00
Flatiron steak, chimichurri, grilled broccolini, parmesan garlic butter fries
- Lunch Shrimp Skewer$18.00
Beverages
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Sparkling Water$5.00+
- Still Water$5.00+
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Blood Orange Soda$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.50
- Tonic Water$4.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- NA Bloody Mary$7.00
- NA Marshmellow Hot Chcolate$8.00
- Passionfruit Nojito$10.00
- Pomegranate Mock Mule$10.00
- Blackberry Jalepeno Mockarita$10.00
- NA Signature Mocktail$10.00
- Coffee$5.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Americano$5.00
- Espresso$4.50+
- Cafe Latte$5.00
- Caramel Macchiato$5.00