Charity

Opportunity Scholars
$1.00

Large Plates Dinner

Grilled Chicken Alfredo
$20.00

grilled chicken breast, gruyere-parmesan cream sauce, linguine, garlic bread

Shrimp Alfredo
$25.00

6 jumbo shrimp, gruyere-parmesan cream sauce, linguini, garlic bread

Grilled Ribeye
$45.00

14oz, garlic herb butter, grilled broccolini, loaded baked potato

Maryland Crabcake
$42.00

broiled jumbo lump crab, charred jalapeno tartar, mustard slaw, french fries

Fish & Chips (D)
$23.00

Devils Backbone beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, jalapeno tartar

Moroccan "Impossible" Kabobs
$25.00

seasoned impossible chargrilled on skewers, fresno chilis, roasted mushrooms, roasted sweet potatoes, broccolini, avocado, pickled red onion, harissa aioli

Hickory Smoked Salmon
$28.00

house smoked salmon, creamy mushroom quinoa, green beans, mustard vinaigrette

Warren's Fine Fried Chicken & Waffles (4 pc)
$27.00

corn & cheddar waffles (4), bourbon maple syrup

Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chops
$38.00

Mint quinoa tabbouleh, harissa sauce

Makers Flat Iron Steak & Fries
$34.00

Flatiron steak, chimichurri, grilled broccolini, parmesan garlic butter fries

Pan-Seared Halibut
$45.00

warm israeli couscous salad, pineapple miso sauce, watercress pesto

Scallop Risotto
$38.00

butternut squash and mushroom risotto, pan-seared scallops, pesto oil

Pesto Guanciale Pasta
$28.00Out of stock

Small Plates

Makers Wings
$13.00+

chargrilled or fried, old bay, phoenix rub or buffalo, celery, ranch

Fried Calamari
$16.00

semolina breaded and crispy fried, charred lemon aioli

Makers Mac & Cheese

cavatappi, gruyere, jalapenos, parmesan-herb breadcrumbs (add crab +14, add lobster +20)

Crispy Brussels Sprouts
$13.00

fresno chili, hot honey, ginger, mint, cilantro, roasted peanuts

Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders
$14.00

nashville hot fried tenders (3), mustard slaw, pickles, comeback sauce

New Zealand Lamb Lollipos
$17.00

mint quinoa tabbouleh, harissa sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$14.00

mozzarella, roasted garlic, tortilla chips

Makers Nachos
$12.00

house queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled fresno & jalapeno peppers, sour cream, micro cilantro add chicken +7 | add steak +10

Broccoli Cheddar Soup
$9.00
Pan Seared Scallops
$21.00

Greens & Bowls

Grilled Chicken & Kale Salad
$18.00

romaine, kale, lemon-garlic dressing, Parmesan, focaccia croutons

Yellowfin Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
$24.00

sushi-grade ahi tuna, jasmine rice, avocado, cucumber, edamame, shaved carrots, radish, red onion, sesame ginger dressing, sriracha mayo

Asian Steak Salad
$22.00

grilled flat iron, romaine, field greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, mint, cilantro, thai chili dressing, sriracha mayo

Nashville Fried Chicken Bowl
$18.00

fried chicken, nashville hot sauce, chopped kale, coleslaw, pickles, comeback sauce

Salmon Poke Bowl
$24.00

salmon, jasmine rice, avocado, cucumber, edamame, shaved carrots, radish, red onion, sesame ginger dressing, sriracha mayo

Soup & Salad Combo
$15.00

cup of thai she crab soup served with a kale caesar, simple greens, wedge or makers salad

Pesto Grain Bowl
$16.00
Pesto Grain Bowl w/ Grilled Chicken
$23.00
Pesto Grain Bowl w/ Salmon
$27.00
Pesto Grain Bowl w/ Kebabs
$25.00

Burgers & Sandos

Prime Rib French Dip
$27.00

slow roasted, thinly sliced, swiss cheese, fried onions, horseradish cream, french roll, au jus, french fries

Fricken Good Fried Chicken
$18.00

crispy fried chicken breast, sliced avocado, buttermilk ranch, shredded lettuce, pickles, warm brioche bun, french fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, dijonaise, brioche bun, french fries

Makers Burger
$18.00

chargrilled 8oz creekstone angus burger (or impossible burger +$2), bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles on warm brioche with choice of cheese and french fries

Fried Cod Sandwich
$17.00

Devils Backbone beer battered cod, lettuce, tomato, pickles, charred jalapeno tartar, french fries

Sides

Side of Mac & Cheese
$7.00

cavatappi, gruyere, jalapenos, parmesan-herb breadcrumbs (add crab +8, add lobster +13)

Chili-Roasted Sweet Potato
$6.00
Garlic Butter Parmesan Fries
$7.00
Loaded Baked Potato
$8.00

garlic butter, cheddar cheese, sour cream, bacon, chives

Grilled Broccolini
$7.00
Side of Fries
$5.00
Side of Crispy Brussels
$7.00
Garlic Bread
$1.50
Garlic Green Beans
$7.00
Side Quinoa Tabouleh
$7.00
Creamy Quinoa with Mushrooms
$7.00
Side of Rice
$6.00
Side Waffle
$5.00
Side of Grilled Vegetables
$7.00

Desserts

Ice Cream
$6.00
Rockslide Brownie
$10.00

Chocolate-pecan brownie, caramel & chocolate sauces, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream

Cinnamon-Raisin Bread Pudding
$8.00

Vanilla ice cream, caramel

Candy Cloud
$15.00Out of stock
Side Cotton Candy
$8.00Out of stock
Tiramisu
$10.00

Large Plates Lunch

Warren's Fine Fried Chicken & Waffles (2 pc)
$18.00

corn & cheddar waffles (4), bourbon maple syrup

Moroccan "Impossible" Kabobs
$22.00

seasoned impossible chargrilled on skewers, fresno chilis, roasted mushrooms, roasted sweet potatoes, broccolini, avocado, pickled red onion, harissa aioli

Fish & Chips (L)
$17.00

Devils Backbone beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, jalapeno tartar

Hickory Smoked Salmon
$24.00

house smoked salmon, creamy mushroom quinoa, green beans, mustard vinaigrette

Makers Flat Iron Steak & Fries
$21.00

Flatiron steak, chimichurri, grilled broccolini, parmesan garlic butter fries

Beverages

Coke
$4.00
Diet Coke
$4.00
Sprite
$4.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$4.00
Sparkling Water
$5.00+
Still Water
$5.00+
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Blood Orange Soda
$4.00
Shirley Temple
$4.50
Tonic Water
$4.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.00Out of stock
Lemonade
$4.00Out of stock
NA Bloody Mary
$7.00
NA Marshmellow Hot Chcolate
$8.00
Passionfruit Nojito
$10.00
Pomegranate Mock Mule
$10.00
Blackberry Jalepeno Mockarita
$10.00Out of stock
NA Signature Mocktail
$10.00
Coffee
$5.00
Cappuccino
$5.00
Americano
$5.00
Espresso
$4.50+
Cafe Latte
$5.00
Caramel Macchiato
$5.00