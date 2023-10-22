Makers Union Wharf
Charity
Large Plates Dinner
grilled chicken breast, gruyere-parmesan cream sauce, linguine, garlic bread
6 jumbo shrimp, gruyere-parmesan cream sauce, linguini, garlic bread
14oz, garlic herb butter, grilled broccolini, loaded baked potato
broiled jumbo lump crab, charred jalapeno tartar, mustard slaw, french fries
Devils Backbone beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, jalapeno tartar
seasoned impossible chargrilled on skewers, fresno chilis, roasted mushrooms, roasted sweet potatoes, broccolini, avocado, pickled red onion, harissa aioli
house smoked salmon, creamy mushroom quinoa, green beans, mustard vinaigrette
corn & cheddar waffles (4), bourbon maple syrup
Mint quinoa tabbouleh, harissa sauce
Flatiron steak, chimichurri, grilled broccolini, parmesan garlic butter fries
warm israeli couscous salad, pineapple miso sauce, watercress pesto
butternut squash and mushroom risotto, pan-seared scallops, pesto oil
Small Plates
chargrilled or fried, old bay, phoenix rub or buffalo, celery, ranch
semolina breaded and crispy fried, charred lemon aioli
cavatappi, gruyere, jalapenos, parmesan-herb breadcrumbs (add crab +14, add lobster +20)
fresno chili, hot honey, ginger, mint, cilantro, roasted peanuts
nashville hot fried tenders (3), mustard slaw, pickles, comeback sauce
mint quinoa tabbouleh, harissa sauce
mozzarella, roasted garlic, tortilla chips
house queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, pickled fresno & jalapeno peppers, sour cream, micro cilantro add chicken +7 | add steak +10
Greens & Bowls
romaine, kale, lemon-garlic dressing, Parmesan, focaccia croutons
sushi-grade ahi tuna, jasmine rice, avocado, cucumber, edamame, shaved carrots, radish, red onion, sesame ginger dressing, sriracha mayo
grilled flat iron, romaine, field greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, mint, cilantro, thai chili dressing, sriracha mayo
fried chicken, nashville hot sauce, chopped kale, coleslaw, pickles, comeback sauce
salmon, jasmine rice, avocado, cucumber, edamame, shaved carrots, radish, red onion, sesame ginger dressing, sriracha mayo
cup of thai she crab soup served with a kale caesar, simple greens, wedge or makers salad
Burgers & Sandos
slow roasted, thinly sliced, swiss cheese, fried onions, horseradish cream, french roll, au jus, french fries
crispy fried chicken breast, sliced avocado, buttermilk ranch, shredded lettuce, pickles, warm brioche bun, french fries
Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, dijonaise, brioche bun, french fries
chargrilled 8oz creekstone angus burger (or impossible burger +$2), bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles on warm brioche with choice of cheese and french fries
Devils Backbone beer battered cod, lettuce, tomato, pickles, charred jalapeno tartar, french fries
Sides
cavatappi, gruyere, jalapenos, parmesan-herb breadcrumbs (add crab +8, add lobster +13)
garlic butter, cheddar cheese, sour cream, bacon, chives
Desserts
Large Plates Lunch
corn & cheddar waffles (4), bourbon maple syrup
seasoned impossible chargrilled on skewers, fresno chilis, roasted mushrooms, roasted sweet potatoes, broccolini, avocado, pickled red onion, harissa aioli
Devils Backbone beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, jalapeno tartar
house smoked salmon, creamy mushroom quinoa, green beans, mustard vinaigrette
Flatiron steak, chimichurri, grilled broccolini, parmesan garlic butter fries