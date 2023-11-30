MAKfam 39 West 1st Avenue
Beverages
Tea, Soda, & N/A
- Coca Cola$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- San Pellegrino$5.00
- Mineragua$3.00
- Dry Red Blend (N/A)$8.00
Fruity, dry, bold. Denver, CO <0.5% ABV, 8.5 oz
- Grüvi Bubbly Rosé (N/A)$8.00Out of stock
Tart green apple and strawberry. Denver, CO 0% ABV, 9.3 oz
- DESCHUTES Black Butte N/A Malt Beer$8.00
- COCO C.R.E.A.M (N/A)$9.00
Food Menu
Big Bites
- Chicken & Egg Fried Rice (gfo)$15.50
Onion, bean sprout, scallion. Tofu & egg option (v, gfo). Allergens: soy, fish sauce, egg.
- XO Shrimp Fried Rice (spicy)$17.50
XO chili sauce, onion, bean sprout, scallion. No modifications, dish served as is. Allergens: soy, fish sauce, pork, and shellfish
- Sizzling Spicy Noodles (very spicy, vgn, 麻辣)$13.50
Housemade chili oil, málà seasoning, cabbage. Allergens: wheat, soy
- Salt & Pepper Chicken Rice Plate (spicy)$16.00
Crispy marinated chicken thigh, onion, peppers. Tofu option (v, gfo). Allergens: wheat, oyster sauce
- Spicy Garlic Butter Rice Cakes (spicy, v, 麻辣)$15.50
Oval rice noodles, sichuan garlic butter sauce, cabbage, potatoes. Allergens: dairy, soy
- Beef Stir-Fried Noodles$16.50
Fresh local egg noodles, onion, peppers, bean sprout, scallion. Tofu option (vegetarian). Allergens: soy, sesame oil, oyster sauce, wheat, egg
- Salt & Pepper Tofu$15.00
Crispy tofu steak, onions, and peppers. Served with side of sweet soy and ginger scallion. Can be made gluten friendly (fryer contamination) and Vegan.
Small Bites
- Crab and Cheese Wontons ( 6 pieces)$11.00
Housemade with duck sauce. Allergens: wheat, dairy, fish, honey
- Fancy Wonton Tong ( 4 pieces)$12.50
Housemade with creamy chicken broth and XO chili sauce. Allergens: wheat, dairy, oyster sauce, shellfish, sesame
- Málà Wings ( 5 pieces)$13.00
Numbing Sichuan peppercorns. Housemade with málà seasoning and house Thai basil ranch. Allergens: fish sauce, wheat, dairy (in the sauce)
- Scallion Pancake (Vegan)$7.00
Crispy, flaky wedges served with MAK soy. Allergens: wheat, soy
- Fried Tofu Skewers$9.50
Drizzled with hoisin and sriracha. Vegan option (vgn). Allergens: fish sauce, wheat
- Stir-Fried Market Greens (Vegan - Market Price)$10.00
Chef's choice of veggies stir-fry with garlic
- Vegan Fried Spring Rolls (4 Rolls)$8.00
glass noodles, cabbage, and mushroom filling. Served with side duck sauce
Bao Buns
- Pork Belly Bao$5.50
Scallion, pickled radish, hoisin, and sesame seed. Allergens: soy, sesame, oyster sauce, wheat, and dairy
- Spicy Chicken Bao$5.50
Numbing Sichuan peppercorns. Cilantro, pickled radish, spicy mayo, sesame seed. Allergens: soy, sesame, wheat, dairy
- Fried Tofu Bao$5.50
Scallion, pickled radish, Thai basil ranch, and sesame seed. Allergens: soy, sesame, wheat, and dairy
- BAO COMBO$16.00
Sides & Sauces
Retail
- MAKfam T Shirts (BLACK)$25.00
- MAKfam Trucker Hats (BLACK)$25.00
- Meta Asian Kitchen Dad Hat$25.00
- 8 oz Uncle Tony's Chili Oil$10.00
Housemade chili oil. Extra Spicy. Vegan
- 8 oz XO Chili Sauce$12.00
Housemade XO sauce, contains dry scallops, shrimp and pork. Super umami forward. Good on stir-fry or as table condiment.