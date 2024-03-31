Somtum - Papaya Bok Bok

Dive into the vibrant flavors of our Samtom, a traditional Thai salad bursting with freshness and zing. Made with shredded green papaya, crunchy peanuts, tangy lime juice, and spicy chili, it's a harmonious blend of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors that awaken the palate with each crisp and refreshing bite.