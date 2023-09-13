Malai Thai Street Eats 2900 Travis St ste B
Popular Items
All Day Menu
APPETIZERS
Crispy Roll (4pcs)
Stir-Fried Seasoned Chicken Mixed with Glass Noodles, Carrots, and Onions in Crispy Shell Served with House Sweet Chili Sauce
Shrimp Tempura (4pcs)
Shrimp in Crispy Battered Crumbs Golden Deep Fried Served with House Sweet Chili Sauce
Takoyaki
Fried Balled Shaped Octopus and Cabbage Topped with Mayonnaise, House Katsu Sauce, Green Onions, and Fish Flakes
Ika Karaage
Skewered Squid Tentacles Golden Deep Fried Served with House Katsu Sauce
Shrimp Lollipops
Golden Deep Fried Breaded Skewered Shrimp Served with House Sweet Chili Sauce
Crab Rangoon (6pcs)
Imitation Crab and Cream Cheese Wrapped in Wonton and Golden Deep Fried Served with House Sweet Chill Sauce
Kama Sugoi
Traditional Japanese Hamachi Kama ̶ Grilled Yellowtail Collar (the Best Part of the Fish) Marinated Thai-Style with Kaffir Lime Leaves and Lemongrass Served with House Spicy Lime Sauce
Chicken Satay (4pcs)
Traditional Thai-Style Skewered Grilled Chicken Seasoned with Curry Powder and Coconut Milk Served with bread and Peanut Sauce
Moo Yang (4pcs)
Traditional Thai-Style Skewered Grilled Pork Seasoned with Garlic and House Sauce served with Sticky Rice
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Wok Seared White Meat Chicken with Carrots, Onions, and Garlic Severed with Lettuce, House Sweet Chili Sauce, and Peanut Sauce
SOUP & SALAD
Tom Yam Goong
Shrimp in Spicy Lime Broth with Lemongrass, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, and Cilantro
Tom Kha Gai
Chicken in Coconut Milk Lime Broth with Lemongrass, Galangal, Mushrooms, Onions, and Cilantro
Som Tam Thai
Shredded Green Papaya and Carrots with Roasted Peanuts, Green Bean, Tomatoes and Garlic in Lime Dressing
MAIN DISH
Hot Basil
Stir-Fried Onions, Bell Pepper, Green Beans, and Carrots in House Garlic Basil Sauce
Fresh Ginger
Stir-Fried Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Ginger, and Broccoli in House Sauce
Pad Prik Khing
Fried Cats fish golden Stir-Fried Red Chili Paste, Green Beans, and Bamboo Shoots in House Sauce
Cashew Nut
Stir-Fried Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, and Pineapple in House Sweet Chili Sauce
Red Curry
Red Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Bamboo Shoots, Green Beans, Eggplant, Bell Pepper, and basil Leaves
Yellow Curry
Southern Thai-Style Yellow Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Cubed Potatoes, Onions, and Carrots
Massaman
Massaman Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Cubed Potatoes, Onions, Carrots, Pineapple, and Topped with Cashew Nuts
Roasted Duck Curry
Boneless Duck using Red Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Pineapple, Tomatoes, and Basil Leaves
Pad Thai
Stir-Fried Rice Noodles Tossed in Thai Sweet and Sour Sauce with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Onions, and Roasted Crushed Peanuts Topped with Lime
Pad Kee Mow
Stir-Fried Flat Noodles Cooked in House Spicy Basil Sauce with Egg, Onions, and Bell Pepper
Pad Woon Sen
Stir-Fried Glass Noodles Tossed in House Sweet Chili Sauce with Egg, Snow Peas, Carrots, Baby Corn, Bean Sprouts, and Onions
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Egg Scrambled with Onions, Bell Pepper, and Basil Leaves with Stir-Fried Rice in House Garlic Basil Sauce
Golly Belly Fried Rice
Pork Belly Hickory Smoked Wok-Tossed with Rice, Egg, Pineapple, Garlic, and Onions Topped with Fried Egg
Malai special
Crab Cake
Wild Crab Meat in Japanese Punko, Deep Fried to Golden Served with House Sweet and Sour Sauce
Lychee Belly
One of the Best Original Thai Curry! The Perfect Combination of Flavor; Slow Cooked Pork Belly, Lychee, and Thai Curry Sauce Create the Delicious Dish that Worth to Try