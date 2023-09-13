Popular Items

All Day Menu

APPETIZERS

Crispy Roll (4pcs)

Stir-Fried Seasoned Chicken Mixed with Glass Noodles, Carrots, and Onions in Crispy Shell Served with House Sweet Chili Sauce

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura (4pcs)

Shrimp in Crispy Battered Crumbs Golden Deep Fried Served with House Sweet Chili Sauce

$8.00

Takoyaki

Fried Balled Shaped Octopus and Cabbage Topped with Mayonnaise, House Katsu Sauce, Green Onions, and Fish Flakes

$5.00

Ika Karaage

Skewered Squid Tentacles Golden Deep Fried Served with House Katsu Sauce

$6.00

Shrimp Lollipops

Golden Deep Fried Breaded Skewered Shrimp Served with House Sweet Chili Sauce

$8.00

Crab Rangoon (6pcs)

Imitation Crab and Cream Cheese Wrapped in Wonton and Golden Deep Fried Served with House Sweet Chill Sauce

$6.00

Kama Sugoi

Traditional Japanese Hamachi Kama ̶ Grilled Yellowtail Collar (the Best Part of the Fish) Marinated Thai-Style with Kaffir Lime Leaves and Lemongrass Served with House Spicy Lime Sauce

$15.00

Chicken Satay (4pcs)

Traditional Thai-Style Skewered Grilled Chicken Seasoned with Curry Powder and Coconut Milk Served with bread and Peanut Sauce

$9.00

Moo Yang (4pcs)

Traditional Thai-Style Skewered Grilled Pork Seasoned with Garlic and House Sauce served with Sticky Rice

$9.00

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Wok Seared White Meat Chicken with Carrots, Onions, and Garlic Severed with Lettuce, House Sweet Chili Sauce, and Peanut Sauce

$12.00

SOUP & SALAD

Tom Yam Goong

Shrimp in Spicy Lime Broth with Lemongrass, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, and Cilantro

$8.00+

Tom Kha Gai

Chicken in Coconut Milk Lime Broth with Lemongrass, Galangal, Mushrooms, Onions, and Cilantro

$7.00+

Som Tam Thai

Shredded Green Papaya and Carrots with Roasted Peanuts, Green Bean, Tomatoes and Garlic in Lime Dressing

$11.00

MAIN DISH

Hot Basil

Stir-Fried Onions, Bell Pepper, Green Beans, and Carrots in House Garlic Basil Sauce

$13.00

Fresh Ginger

Stir-Fried Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Ginger, and Broccoli in House Sauce

$13.00

Pad Prik Khing

Fried Cats fish golden Stir-Fried Red Chili Paste, Green Beans, and Bamboo Shoots in House Sauce

$18.00

Cashew Nut

Stir-Fried Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, and Pineapple in House Sweet Chili Sauce

$13.00

Red Curry

Red Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Bamboo Shoots, Green Beans, Eggplant, Bell Pepper, and basil Leaves

$13.00

Yellow Curry

Southern Thai-Style Yellow Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Cubed Potatoes, Onions, and Carrots

$13.00

Massaman

Massaman Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Cubed Potatoes, Onions, Carrots, Pineapple, and Topped with Cashew Nuts

$13.00

Roasted Duck Curry

Boneless Duck using Red Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Pineapple, Tomatoes, and Basil Leaves

$20.00

Pad Thai

Stir-Fried Rice Noodles Tossed in Thai Sweet and Sour Sauce with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Onions, and Roasted Crushed Peanuts Topped with Lime

$13.00

Pad Kee Mow

Stir-Fried Flat Noodles Cooked in House Spicy Basil Sauce with Egg, Onions, and Bell Pepper

$13.00

Pad Woon Sen

Stir-Fried Glass Noodles Tossed in House Sweet Chili Sauce with Egg, Snow Peas, Carrots, Baby Corn, Bean Sprouts, and Onions

$13.00

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Egg Scrambled with Onions, Bell Pepper, and Basil Leaves with Stir-Fried Rice in House Garlic Basil Sauce

$13.00

Golly Belly Fried Rice

Pork Belly Hickory Smoked Wok-Tossed with Rice, Egg, Pineapple, Garlic, and Onions Topped with Fried Egg

$18.00

DESSERT

FresMango with Coconut Rice

$8.00

Side Dish

Steamed Ride

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Malai special

Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Glass Bottle Soda

$4.00

Hot Ginger Tea

$3.00

Spring Water Bottle 28oz

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.00

Flavor Iced Tea

$4.00

Pina Shalala

$4.00

Malai Special

Crab Cake

Wild Crab Meat in Japanese Punko, Deep Fried to Golden Served with House Sweet and Sour Sauce

$9.00

Lychee Belly

One of the Best Original Thai Curry! The Perfect Combination of Flavor; Slow Cooked Pork Belly, Lychee, and Thai Curry Sauce Create the Delicious Dish that Worth to Try

$19.00

Chicken Karaage

$6.00