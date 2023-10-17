Beverages

Coffee

Americano
$5.00
Cappuccino
$6.00
COFFEE REFILL
Cold Brew
$6.00
Cortado
$6.00
Decaf Drip
$4.00
Dirty Chai
$9.00
Drip Coffee
$4.00
Espresso Double
$5.00
Espresso Solo
$3.00
Flat White
$6.00
Gibraltar
$6.00
GLS MILK
$5.00
Latte
$6.00
Macchiato
$5.00
Matcha
$7.00
Matcha Latte
$8.00
Seasonal Latte
$7.00
Hot Chocolate
$5.00

Juices + Smoothies

Watermelon Juice
$10.00
Orange Juice
$10.00Out of stock
Kale Apple Juice
$10.00
Carrot Juice
$10.00
Mint Lemonade
$8.00
Sparkling Ginger Lemonade
$8.00
Acai Smoothie
$12.00

COCONUT WATER, ACAI, BANANA, STRAWBERRIES + BLUEBERRIES

Mango Smoothie
$12.00

MANGO NECTAR, MANGO, PINEAPPLE

Dragonfruit Smoothie
$12.00

COCONUT MILK, STRAWBERRIES, BANANA, DRAGONFRUIT

Green Smoothie
$12.00

MANGO NECTAR, COCONUT WATER, BANANA, MANGO, SPINACH

Soda

Colafornia
$5.00
Tangerine
$5.00
Diet Colafornia
$5.00
Root Beer
$5.00
Lemon + Lime
$5.00
COLA REFILL
DIET REFILL
ROOT BEER REFILL
LEMON LIME REFILL
TANGERINE REFILL
Soda Water

Tea

Iced Tea
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$6.00
Matcha
$7.00
Matcha Latte
$8.00
Chai Tea
$5.00
Coconut Chamomile
$5.00
Creamy Earl Grey
$5.00
English Breakfast
$5.00
Fresh Mint
$5.00
Green Sencha
$5.00
Lemon Ginger
$5.00
Iced Tea Refill
Hot Water with Lemon
London Fog
$7.00
Chai Tea Latte
$7.00

Bottled Water

Sparkling Bottled Water
$7.00
Still Bottled Water
$7.00

Lunch + Dinner

BITES

COCONUT CEVICHE

Red bell pepper, red onion, mangos, avocado, mango habanero salsa, taro chips

QUESADILLA

Chicken and broccoli, whole wheat tortilla, tomatoes, green onions, broccoli floretspepperjack cheese

CRAB CAKES
$24.00

Caper aioli, mixed greens, caper berries

NACHOS
$21.00

(Allergy, Dairy, Onion, Garlic) House chips, queso cheese blend, Monterey jack cheese, black bean soyrizo, sour cream, red salsa, green onion, pickled chili

CAULIFLOWER CRUST PIZZA
$24.00

basil pesto, heirloom tomatoes, shaved cauliflower, mozzarella, mixed greens, lemon vinaigrette

HUMMUS
$16.00

(GF) (Vegan=No Cheese) (Allergy, Garlic, sesame seeds, dairy) market fresh vegetables, red beet hummus, goat cheese marinated with olives, taro chips

Mini Lobster Rolls
$26.00Out of stock

SALADS + SANDWICHES

VEGAN CHOP
$19.00

Kale, little gem, butternut squash, beets, avocado, garbanzo beans, red wine vinaigrette

STREET CORN CHICKEN TORTILLA
$29.00

corn on the cob, fresno chili, cherry tomatoes, black beans, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, serrano dressing

BLT CAESAR
$19.00

Kale, little gem, cherry tomatoes, bacon bits, spicy pepitas and parmesan crisp

BURRATA SALAD
$22.00

Arugula, frisée, sliced pear, candied pecans, dried barberries, burrata cheese, maple balsamic vinaigrette

RAW BRUSSELS SALAD
$19.00

roasted almonds, arugula, lemon mustard vinaigrette

BEEF BURGER
$24.00

house made beef patty, pepperoncini aioli, havarti cheese, brioche bun, broccoli mash

CHICKEN BACON RICOTTA
$22.00

spicy aioli, housemade patty, arugula, heirloom tomato, red onion, brioche bun, with your choice of side

MALIBU MUSHROOM WRAP
$19.00

ENTRÉE

VEGAN COCONUT CURRY
$26.00

 summer vegetables, coconut curry sauce, quinoa rice

STOP LIGHT TRIO TACOS
$26.00

Yellow – butternut squash, spaghetti squash, habanero salsa | Green – chicken, raw brussel, tomatillo and avocado salsa  | Trio – (one of each) – all tacos have corn + cheese + black beans

MISO TAHINI SALMON
$36.00

white miso vinaigrette, blistered shishito peppers, pickled ginger, mixed greens, quinoa rice

BUILD YOUR OWN FISH TACOS
$29.00

pickled vegetables slaw, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro crema, quinoa rice, corn tortilla

HANGER STEAK
$48.00

grilled broccolini, blistered cherry tomatoes, quinoa rice, chimichurri sauce

LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE
$42.00

orecchiette pasta, lobster salad, cherry tomatoes, housemade cheese sauce, gremolata

IMPASTA
$28.00

palmini noodles, impossible meatballs, pomodoro sauce, green beans, asparagus, vegan gouda cheese, vegan parmesan, micro basil

FARMERS WIFE CHICKEN
$29.00

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE CAKE
$12.00
CARROT CAKE
$12.00
COCONUT FLAN
$12.00
CHIA PUDDING
$8.00
STRAWBERRY MARSHMELLOW PUDDING
$9.00
ICE CREAM
$8.00
OUTSIDE DESSERT FEE
$5.00

SIDES

Beef Patty
$12.00
BROCCOLI MASH
$5.00

broccoli mashed potatoes, contains dairy

CHIPS&SALSA
$8.00
One Egg
$5.00
SHRIMP
$16.00
SIDE AVOCADO
$5.00
SIDE BABY POTATOES
$5.00
SIDE BACON
$6.00
SIDE BACON BITS
$3.00
Side Berries
$6.00
SIDE BRANZINO
$16.00
SIDE CHICKEN
$13.00
SIDE IMPOSSIBLE MEATBALL
$13.00
SIDE MARINARA
Side Of Mix Greens
$5.00
SIDE QUINOA RICE
$5.00

red quinoa, white rice, cilantro, sliced red onions

SIDE SALMON
$16.00
Side Taro Chips
$3.00
SIDE TOFU
SIDES OF CHEESE
$2.00
STEAK
$17.00
Side Taro Chips
$3.00
Toast
$4.00
Two Eggs
$8.00

SAUCES/DRESSINGS

Side Apple Serrano Sauce
Side Bacon Onion Marmalade
Side Caesar
Side Cilantro Cream
Side Fruit Compote
Side Habanero Salsa
Side Lemon Aioli
Side Lemon Dressing
Side Maple Balsamic Dressing
Side Mustard Lemon Dressing
Side Pablano Chimicurri
Side Pepperoncini Aioli
Side Red Wine Vinaigrette
Side Salsa Roja
Side Salsa Verde
Side Serrano Ranch
Side Sour Cream
Side Taro Chips
Side Ketchup

Cocktails

Specialty Cocktails

Smoke
$19.00
Jalapeño
$19.00
Lime
$19.00
Papaya
$19.00
Watermelon
$19.00
Mint
$19.00
Tomato
$19.00
Coconut
$19.00
Beet
$19.00
Apricot
$19.00
Glass Frose
$17.00
Pitcher Frose
$45.00
Glass Mimosa
$15.00
Flight Mimosa
$32.00
Yuzu Melon
$19.00
Cucumber
$19.00
Gimlet
$18.00
Sangria Pitcher
$32.00
Sangria Glass
$16.00
Irish Coffee
$15.00
Espresso Martini
$22.00

Zero Proof

Pentire Adrift
$12.00

Virgin jalapeño + Pentire Adrift + jalapeño agave + lime juice + kaffir lime salt

Pentire Coastal
$12.00

Malibu spritz + Pentire Coastal spritz + light tonic + rosemary

Pentire Seaward
$12.00

Pentire Paloma spritz + tonic + grapefruit

Ritual N/A Tequila
$12.00

Pink peppercorn margarita - 2 oz ritual "Tequila", 1 ½ oz pink peppercorn, agave, and 3/4 oz fresh lime juice

Wells

Gin: Graywhale
$12.00
Vodka: Prairie Organic Vodka
$10.00

Bottle

Tequila: Altos
$12.00
Whiskey: Brothers Bond
$12.00
Mezcal: Verde
$12.00
Rum: Denizen 3 Year White Rum
$12.00

Wines

Sparkling

Domaine Carneros Glass
$18.00
Corkage Fee
$25.00
Moinetto Prosecco Glass
$14.00
Moinetto Prosecco Bottle
$50.00
Domaine Carneros Bottle
$70.00
Gloria Ferrer Brut Rose Glass
$14.00
Gloria Ferrer Brut Rose Bottle
$50.00

Whites

Glass El Gato Sauv Blanc
$15.00
Bottle El Gato Sauv Blanc
$55.00
Patz and Hall Chardonnay Glass
$20.00
Patz and Hall Chardonnay Bottle
$75.00
Corkage Fee
$25.00
DAOU Sauvignon Blanc Glass
$16.00
DAOU Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$60.00
ABC Chardonnay Glass
$15.00
Archery Summit Pinot Gris Glass
$16.00
Archery Summit Pinot Gris Bottle
$60.00
ABC Chardonnay Bottle
$55.00
Zaca Mesa Viognier Glass
$18.00
Zaca Mesa Viognier Bottle
$68.00

Rose (French/American)

Glass Liquid Farm
$18.00
Bottle Liquid Farm
$60.00
Malene Glass
$15.00Out of stock
Malene Bottle
$55.00Out of stock

Reds

Glass Love You Bunches Sangiovese
$15.00
Bottle Love You Bunches Sangiovese
$55.00
Chamisal Pinot Noir Glass
$16.00
Chamisal Pinot Noir Bottle
$60.00
Banshee Cabernet Glass
$15.00
Banshee Cabernet Bottle
$55.00
GROUNDED WINE CO. GRENACHE GLASS
$16.00
GROUNDED WINE CO. GRENACHE BOTTLE
$68.00
RASCAL PINOT NOIR GLASS
$15.00
RASCAL PINOT NOIR BOTTLE
$55.00
BLACK STALLION CABERNET GLASS
$20.00
BLACK STALLION CABERNET BOTTLE
$75.00

Dessert Wine

Graham's 20 Yr Port
B&G Sauturnes

Liquor

VODKA

PRAIRIE
$12.00
BELVEDERE
$16.00
CHOPIN
$16.00
ELYX
$16.00
GREY GOOSE
$16.00
HOUSE CUCUMBER INFUSED
$14.00
HUMBOLT
$14.00
KETTLE ONE
$14.00
TITOS
$15.00

GIN

AMASS
BAR HILL
$14.00
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
$14.00
GRAYWHALE
$12.00
HENDRICKS
$14.00
MONKEY 47
$20.00
NOLETS
$16.00
ST. GEORGE BOTANIVORE
$14.00
TANQUERAY
$14.00
AGUAVIVA CACHACA
$14.00
DENIZEN
$12.00
COPALLI
$14.00
FLOR DE CANA 7 YEAR
$15.00
FLOR DE CANA 18 YEAR
$20.00
GOSLING'S
$14.00
PLANTATION 5 YEAR
$15.00
SAILOR JERRY'S
$12.00

RUM

AGUAVIVA CACHACA
$14.00
DENIZEN
$12.00
COPALLI
$14.00
FLOR DE CANA 7 YEAR
$15.00
FLOR DE CANA 18 YEAR
$20.00
GOSLING'S
$14.00
PLANTATION 5 YEAR
$15.00
SAILOR JERRY'S
$12.00

TEQUILA

ALTOS BLANCO
$12.00
CASA DRAGONES BLANCO
$18.00
CASA DRAGONES REPOSADO
$28.00
CASAMIGOS BLANCO
$16.00
CASAMIGOS REPOSADO
$20.00
CASAMIGOS ANEJO
$26.00
CANTERA NEGRA BLANCO
$15.00
CANTERA NEGRA REPOSADO
$16.00
CLASE AZUL PLATA
$36.00
CLASE AZUL REPOSADO
$42.00
DON JULIO 1942
$55.00
HOUSE STRAWBERRY PAPAYA INSFUSED
$14.00
PATRON SILVER
$15.00
PATRON EL ALTO
$48.00

MEZCAL

AMARAS CUPREATA
$18.00
AMARAS ESPADIN
$24.00
CASAMIGOS MEZCAL
$24.00
DEL MAGUEY PUEBLA
$15.00
DOS HOMBRES
$16.00
VERDE
$12.00

WHISKEY

Angels Envy Bourbon
$16.00
Angels Envy Rye
$16.00
BASIL HAYDEN
$16.00
BIB & TUCKER 6 YEAR
$14.00
BUFFALO TRACE
$14.00
BULLEIT RYE
$14.00
BROTHERS BOND BOURBON
$12.00
BROTHERS BOND RYE
$14.00
DUKES
$15.00
FOUR ROSES BOURBON
$16.00
JACK DANIELS
$12.00
JAMESON
$12.00
JAMESON BLACK BARREL
$14.00
KNOB CREEK BOURBON
$16.00
KNOB CREEK RYE
$16.00
MAKERS 46
$16.00
MAKERS MARK
$14.00
SHIBUI
$18.00
TEMPELTON RYE
$14.00
TOKI
$14.00
WOODFORD RESERVE
$14.00
THE YAMAZAKI28

SCOTCH

ABERFELDY
$12.00
BRUICHLADDICH ORGANIC
$18.00
GLENLIVET 12 YEAR
$14.00
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK
$16.00
JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE
$60.00
MACALLAN 12 YEAR
$26.00
MACALLAN 18 YEAR
$75.00

OTHER

APEROL
$9.00
BAILEYS
$11.00
CAMPARI
$12.00
GOBERNADOR PISCO
$14.00
GREEN CHARTREUSE
$18.00
LUXARDO AMARETTO
$11.00
PAUL MAISSON BRANDY
$12.00
REMY MARTIN 1738 CONGAC
$15.00
RITUAL N/A TEQUILA
$10.00
ST. GEORGE ABSINTHE
$16.00
THROWBACK FERNET
$12.00
YELLOW CHARTREUSE
$18.00

Beers

Bottled/Canned Beers

Hard Kombucha
$7.00
Sour
$12.00
Porter
$8.00
Amber Ale
$8.00
Hard Tea
$7.00

Draft Beers

Hazy IPA
$10.00
Blonde Ale
$10.00
Mexican Lager
$10.00
Pilsner
$10.00
Wheat Ale
$10.00
West Coast IPA
$10.00

Merchandise

Blankets

Grey Blanket
$45.00

Candles

BEACH
$45.00
FARM
$45.00
CITY
$45.00

Crew Neck Shirt

Black (Small)
$35.00
Black (Medium)
$35.00
Black (Large)
$35.00
Black (XL)
$35.00
Grey (Small)
$35.00
Grey (Medium)
$35.00
Grey (Large)
$35.00
Grey (XL)
$35.00
White (Small)
$35.00
White (Medium)
$35.00
White (Large)
$35.00
White (XL)
$35.00
Employee Shirt
$15.00

Glassware + Mugs

Malibu Farm Juice Jar
$12.00
Malibu farm Carafe
$20.00
Malibu Farm Mug
$20.00

Hats

Trucker Hat
$40.00
Dad Hat
$40.00

Misc.

Black Apron
$20.00
Cafe Luxe Coffee
$20.00
Cook Book
$40.00
Dog Bowl
$12.00
Granola
$12.00
Honey
$15.00
Hot Sauce Set
$20.00
Tomato Sauce
$12.00
Habanero Hot Sauce
$12.00
Tote Bag
$10.00
Malibu Farm Pin
$2.50
Malibu Farm Magnet
$7.00
Malibu Farm Sticker (Circle)
$2.00
Malibu Farm Sticker (Square)
$5.00
Malibu Farm Shot Glass
$16.00
Saffron Lemon Salt
$15.00
Chipotle Adobo Salt
$15.00
Matcha Herb Salt
$15.00
Pinot Noir Rosemary Salt
$15.00
Salt Trio
$40.00
Tea Bag
$25.00
Saffron Lemon Oil
$22.00
Chili Olive Oil
$22.00
Rosemary Olive Oil
$22.00

Pull Over Hoodie

Small Pull Over
$60.00
Medium Pull Over
$60.00
Large Pull Over
$60.00
XL Pull Over
$60.00
XXL Pull Over
$60.00

Tank Top

Black (Small)
$35.00
Black (Medium)
$35.00
Black (Large)
$35.00
Black (XL)
$35.00
Grey (Small)
$35.00
Grey (Medium)
$35.00
Grey (Large)
$35.00
Grey (XL)
$35.00
White (Small)
$35.00
White (Medium)
$35.00
White (Large)
$35.00
White (XL)
$35.00

Water Bottle

Seaglass
$40.00
Blue Bottle
$40.00

Zip Hoodie

Small Zip
$60.00
Medium Zip
$60.00
Large Zip
$60.00
XL Zip
$60.00
XXL Zip
$60.00

Kids

Kids Brunch

Kids Sunrise Breakfast
$14.00
Kids Swedish Mini Pancakes
$14.00

Kids All Day

Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$12.00
Kids Cheese Sandwich
$14.00
Kids Pasta
$15.00
Kids Plate
$16.00
Kids Cheese Burger
$18.00

meat, cheese, bun, mashed potatoes

Employee Menu

Employee Meals

Kids Cheese Quesadilla EMP
CHICKEN, RICE, BEANS EMP
TOFU, RICE, BEANS EMP
BEEF BURGER EMP
Out of stock
KALE CAESAR EMP

Dog Menu

Chicken Dog Bowl
$13.00
Beef Dog Bowl
$13.00
Tofu Dog Bowl
$13.00
Fish Dog Bowl
$13.00