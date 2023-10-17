Malibu Farm San Diego 831 Harbor Drive
Beverages
Coffee
Juices + Smoothies
COCONUT WATER, ACAI, BANANA, STRAWBERRIES + BLUEBERRIES
MANGO NECTAR, MANGO, PINEAPPLE
COCONUT MILK, STRAWBERRIES, BANANA, DRAGONFRUIT
MANGO NECTAR, COCONUT WATER, BANANA, MANGO, SPINACH
Soda
Tea
Bottled Water
Lunch + Dinner
BITES
Red bell pepper, red onion, mangos, avocado, mango habanero salsa, taro chips
Chicken and broccoli, whole wheat tortilla, tomatoes, green onions, broccoli floretspepperjack cheese
Caper aioli, mixed greens, caper berries
(Allergy, Dairy, Onion, Garlic) House chips, queso cheese blend, Monterey jack cheese, black bean soyrizo, sour cream, red salsa, green onion, pickled chili
basil pesto, heirloom tomatoes, shaved cauliflower, mozzarella, mixed greens, lemon vinaigrette
(GF) (Vegan=No Cheese) (Allergy, Garlic, sesame seeds, dairy) market fresh vegetables, red beet hummus, goat cheese marinated with olives, taro chips
SALADS + SANDWICHES
Kale, little gem, butternut squash, beets, avocado, garbanzo beans, red wine vinaigrette
corn on the cob, fresno chili, cherry tomatoes, black beans, tortilla strips, cotija cheese, serrano dressing
Kale, little gem, cherry tomatoes, bacon bits, spicy pepitas and parmesan crisp
Arugula, frisée, sliced pear, candied pecans, dried barberries, burrata cheese, maple balsamic vinaigrette
roasted almonds, arugula, lemon mustard vinaigrette
house made beef patty, pepperoncini aioli, havarti cheese, brioche bun, broccoli mash
spicy aioli, housemade patty, arugula, heirloom tomato, red onion, brioche bun, with your choice of side
ENTRÉE
summer vegetables, coconut curry sauce, quinoa rice
Yellow – butternut squash, spaghetti squash, habanero salsa | Green – chicken, raw brussel, tomatillo and avocado salsa | Trio – (one of each) – all tacos have corn + cheese + black beans
white miso vinaigrette, blistered shishito peppers, pickled ginger, mixed greens, quinoa rice
pickled vegetables slaw, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro crema, quinoa rice, corn tortilla
grilled broccolini, blistered cherry tomatoes, quinoa rice, chimichurri sauce
orecchiette pasta, lobster salad, cherry tomatoes, housemade cheese sauce, gremolata
palmini noodles, impossible meatballs, pomodoro sauce, green beans, asparagus, vegan gouda cheese, vegan parmesan, micro basil
DESSERT
SIDES
broccoli mashed potatoes, contains dairy
red quinoa, white rice, cilantro, sliced red onions
SAUCES/DRESSINGS
Cocktails
Specialty Cocktails
Zero Proof
Virgin jalapeño + Pentire Adrift + jalapeño agave + lime juice + kaffir lime salt
Malibu spritz + Pentire Coastal spritz + light tonic + rosemary
Pentire Paloma spritz + tonic + grapefruit
Pink peppercorn margarita - 2 oz ritual "Tequila", 1 ½ oz pink peppercorn, agave, and 3/4 oz fresh lime juice